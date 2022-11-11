The 2022 Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts gets under way on Saturday so check out Chris Hammer's match-by-match predictions, best bets and a suggested acca.

Grand Slam of Darts: Saturday November 12 Afternoon Session (1300 GMT)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs sets

Best of nine legs sets In the below graphics and stats (courtesy of @CarlyFletch) and his @DartsTracker), the averages and 180 per leg data is for all PDC events in 2022, while checkout percentage is for stage events only. In terms of Lisa Ashton, the data is only for Women’s Series events, while and Fallon Sherrock also has her World Series appearances included. Leonard Gates is the CDC Tour and Perez is the Asian Championship. Checkout percentage data is not available for Ashton, Gates or Perez due to their lack of stage tournaments. Simon Whitlock (4/5) v Mensur Suljovic (10/11) (Group B) Head to Head (TV) : 6-11 (2-3)

: 6-11 (2-3) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 92.42 - 92.87

: 92.42 - 92.87 180s per leg (2022) : 0.33 – 0.14

: 0.33 – 0.14 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 36.36% - 38.68%

: 36.36% - 38.68% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 8.22% - 9.15%

: 8.22% - 9.15% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 27.36% - 8.89% The opening match of this year's Grand Slam of Darts is arguably the most pivotal of Group B, where Simon Whitlock and Mensur Suljovic are expected to battle it out for second place behind Danny Noppert. Neither have enjoyed particularly impressive seasons from an individual perspective but while Whitlock is here by virtue of his World Cup of Darts heroics with Australia, Suljovic only needed to beat Kevin Burness, Brian Raman and Steve Lennon during the last-ditch Grand Slam qualifying event on Sunday. Make of that what you will. I've tentatively predicted Suljovic will qualify in my group-by-group preview so I ought to go with him in this clash but as you'll see from the stats, Whitlock should hit the most 180s. Verdict: 3-5

Seasonal data for players in Group B

Dirk van Duijvenbode (1/2) v Martin Schindler (6/4) (D) Head to Head (TV) : 2-2 (1-0)

: 2-2 (1-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 1-0 (1-0)

: 1-0 (1-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 97.11 - 95.01

: 97.11 - 95.01 180s per leg (2022) : 0.38 – 0.33

: 0.38 – 0.33 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 39.54% - 38.92%

: 39.54% - 38.92% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 11.2% - 10.3%

: 11.2% - 10.3% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 36.43% - 35.82% I made the case for Martin Schindler qualifying from the group stages at even money in my outright preview so obviously he'll need to beat either Dirk van Duijvenbode or Rob Cross to do so. The diminutive German is still yet to showcase his talents on the televised stage but as you'll see from the seasonal stats above, he certainly has the scoring power to give 180 machine Dirk van Duijvenbode more than a game. I'll go for a minor upset but if the maximum per leg data is anything to go by, this match will get the afternoon crowd warmed up nicely. Verdict: 3-5

Seasonal data for players in Group D

Joe Cullen (4/11) v Ritchie Edhouse (2/1) (C) Head to Head (TV) : 4-2 (0-0)

: 4-2 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 2-0 (0-0)

: 2-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 94.33 - 91.47

: 94.33 - 91.47 180s per leg (2022) : 0.29 – 0.23

: 0.29 – 0.23 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 38.2% - 32.56%

: 38.2% - 32.56% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 13.79% - 13.29%

: 13.79% - 13.29% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 27.52% - 24.21% Joe Cullen is expected to breeze through this group alongside Michael Smith so should make light work of Ritchie Edhouse. Most punters will be tempted to back the Rockstar in the Match Treble market but Edhouse has won 13.29% of his legs with 100+ checkouts (that's pretty high in comparison to most in the field) and while I don't expect him to win many, most of his chances may come from mid to long range. Verdict: 5-2

Seasonal data for players in Group C

Dave Chisnall (1/3) v Raymond van Barneveld (9/4) (A) Head to Head (TV) : 12-12, 1 draw (8-8, 1 draw)

: 12-12, 1 draw (8-8, 1 draw) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 96.43 - 93.3

: 96.43 - 93.3 180s per leg (2022) : 0.35 – 0.19

: 0.35 – 0.19 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 39.81% - 43.28%

: 39.81% - 43.28% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 10.87% - 10.83%

: 10.87% - 10.83% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 27.88% - 12.77% Dave Chisnall is one of my outright picks for the title while I also think he's good value to win Group A ahead of Gerwyn Price - so obviously I'm siding with him to beat Raymond van Barneveld. Chizzy qualified at the start of the year by virtue of being the Masters runner-up but recently he's produced some formidable darts to win titles on the European Tour and Pro Tour. He's won 13 of his 19 matches since that last title, averaging over 100 on nine of those occasions, so expect him to cruise past Barney and hit most 180s. Verdict: 5-2

Seasonal data for players in Group A

Rob Cross (1/4) v Adam Gawlas (11/4) (D) Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 96.55 - 89.57

: 96.55 - 89.57 180s per leg (2022) : 0.25 – 0.25

: 0.25 – 0.25 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 36.17% - 40.21%

: 36.17% - 40.21% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 8.22% - 12.12%

: 8.22% - 12.12% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 20.98% - 20.88% Rob Cross is the heavy odds-on favourite here and it's hard to see an upset. Adam Gawlas booked his spot by coming through the last-ditch Grand Slam qualifying event but failed to average above 90 in any of his four matches. That said, the Czech youngster boasts the same 180 per leg ratio as Cross this season so that could be a closely-fought battle even if the match isn't. Both are 5/4 to hit most maximums. Verdict: 5-2 Danny Noppert (1/8) v Christian Perez (9/2) (B) Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 95.39 - 85.12

: 95.39 - 85.12 180s per leg (2022) : 0.28 – 0.22

: 0.28 – 0.22 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 39.72% - Unavailable

: 39.72% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 12.87% - Unavailable

: 12.87% - Unavailable Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 26.28% - Unavailable Christian Perez is here by virtue of winning the Asian Darts Championship but as you can see from the stats above, he didn't have to play to a particularly high standard to do it. It's never nice predicting someone will lose 5-0, but given the quality Danny Noppert has produced this season, it should be a good hiding. Verdict: 5-1 Gerwyn Price (1/6) v Ted Evetts (7/2) (A) Head to Head (TV) : 6-1 (2-0)

: 6-1 (2-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 1-0 (0-0)

: 1-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 97.24 - 90.87

: 97.24 - 90.87 180s per leg (2022) : 0.28 – 0.21

: 0.28 – 0.21 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 40.6% - 39.13%

: 40.6% - 39.13% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 15.48% - 9.72%

: 15.48% - 9.72% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 25.68% - 13.89% There won't be many backing an upset here as Gerwyn Price begins his quest for a fourth Grand Slam title in five years at a venue where he's only ever lost two matches. The defending champion averages significantly heavier than Ted Evetts, has a much higher 180 per leg ratio and is far more prolific at finding those 100+ checkouts. Price has won over a quarter of his matches this season with the match treble and I'd expect him to dominate all departments against last year's World Youth champion. Verdict: 5-1 Michael Smith (1/16) v Lisa Ashton (7/1) (C) Head to Head (TV) : 3-1 (1-0)

: 3-1 (1-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 96.66 - 81.23

: 96.66 - 81.23 180s per leg (2022) : 0.35 – 0.11

: 0.35 – 0.11 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 39.28% - Unavailable

: 39.28% - Unavailable 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 10.52% - 8.42%

: 10.52% - 8.42% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 31.74% - Unavailable Michael Smith is one of my picks to win the Grand Slam of Darts title and the bookies make him the hottest favourite of the whole day to get off to a winning start. The 5-0 and 5-1 scorelines can be backed at 10/3 and 9/4 respectively while Smith is 8/11 to bring up the match treble with Sky Bet. Verdict: 5-1

Evening Session (1900 GMT) TV Coverage: Sky Sports

Sky Sports Format: Best of nine legs sets Ross Smith (2/5) v Luke Woodhouse (7/4) (G) Head to Head (TV) : 5-2 (0-0)

: 5-2 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 94.03 - 91.41

: 94.03 - 91.41 180s per leg (2022) : 0.33 – 0.22

: 0.33 – 0.22 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 38.84% - 33.56%

: 38.84% - 33.56% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 11.04% - 10.35%

Seasonal data for players in Group G

Ryan Searle (6/5) v Josh Rock (8/13) (H) Head to Head (TV) : 2-0 (0-0)

: 2-0 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 2-0 (0-0)

: 2-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 95.86 - 97.74

: 95.86 - 97.74 180s per leg (2022) : 0.24 – 0.3

: 0.24 – 0.3 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 39.02% - 39.81%

: 39.02% - 39.81% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 13.32% - 12.38%

: 13.32% - 12.38% Match Treble % (Win, most 180s & high checkout): 23.47% - 26.4% Josh Rock is one of the names on everyone's lips right now although readers of Paul Nicholson's Sporting Life column will have picked up on him a lot earlier in the year. This time in 2021, hardly anyone had heard of him and although he's only played in a couple of televised tournaments, he boasts one of the highest averages on the PDC Tour this season. He backed up the hype somewhat by beating Nathan Aspinall at the recent European Championship as well as winning his maiden Pro Tour title but let's not write off Ryan Searle! Heavy Metal is a far more experienced operator on the biggest of stages while his average of almost 96 this season is also highly impressive. He might feel rather disrespected to be the underdog here and it wouldn't surprise me one bit to see him make a winning start. Verdict: 5-3

Seasonal data for players in Group H

Damon Heta (1/3) v Jermaine Wattimena (9/4) (F) Head to Head (TV) : 2-0 (1-0)

: 2-0 (1-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 97.69 - 92.43

: 97.69 - 92.43 180s per leg (2022) : 0.31 – 0.17

: 0.31 – 0.17 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 38.22% - 34.72%

: 38.22% - 34.72% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 12.81% - 12.9%

Seasonal data for players in Group F

Nathan Aspinall (2/5) v Alan Soutar (7/4) (E) Head to Head (TV) : 0-1 (0-0)

: 0-1 (0-0) 2022 Head to Head (TV) : 0-0 (0-0)

: 0-0 (0-0) Three-Dart Average (2022) : 94.99 - 91.64

: 94.99 - 91.64 180s per leg (2022) : 0.26 – 0.21

: 0.26 – 0.21 Checkout % (Stage Events 2022) : 42.04% - 42.86%

: 42.04% - 42.86% 100+ checkout per leg won (2022) : 13.84% - 10.46%

