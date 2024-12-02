Former prodigy Leighton Bennett is handed eight-year ban as dreams of dominating darts with Luke Littler are ended

Bennett, who had previously spoken about the prospect of dominating the future of darts with Luke Littler, became the youngest BDO youth champion when only 13 back in 2019 and many tipped him for a prosperous career.

However, following an investigation by the Darts Regulation Authority, the 18-year-old has been punished alongside Billy Warriner, who was slapped with a 10-year ban.

Bennett won a card on the professional PDC Tour earlier this year and had vowed to rival Littler but now those dreams are in tatters until 2032.

The International Betting Integrity Association reported suspicious betting on four matches involving Bennett in the Modus Super Series in 2023.

The DRA decided "both players had a case to answer for serious breaches" of its rules and, having been suspended in August, Bennett and Warriner were found guilty at a hearing in November.

"Bennett was found guilty of 10 charges for fixing the four matches, provided inside information on the matches, of failing to assist an investigation and for signing a contract with an unregistered agent," said a DRA statement.

"Warriner admitted 19 of 21 charges for being concerned in fixing the four matches, providing inside information and organising betting on the matches, four counts of failing to assist the investigation, two counts of acting as an unregistered agent and betting on darts.

"In addition, he pleaded guilty to an unrelated incident at a darts event where he was abusive to an official and threatened his opponent."

Bennett and Warriner, who have also been ordered to pay £8,100 each in costs, have until December 14 to appeal.