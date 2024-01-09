Sporting Life
Luke Littler
Luke Littler is in the field for the Dutch Darts Masters

Dutch Darts Masters 2024: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

By Sporting Life
16:25 · TUE January 09, 2024

The full draw, schedule and results from the TOTO Dutch Darts Masters, which takes place at Maaspoort Den Bosch from January 26-27.

The PDC World Series of Darts continues in the Nertherlands as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Benelux representatives.

Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

ALSO WATCH: HOW MUCH DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN?

Have you ever wondered how much money professional darts player can earn and whether the top stars are really enjoying a millionaire life of luxury? Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life's Chris Hammer and Dom Newton to lift the lid on the realities of playing for your livelihood and it's not quite as lucrative as you may think.

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?

Dutch Darts Masters: Draw bracket

Click here for Sky Bet odds

  • Draw TBC, but the players involved are:

SEEDS

  • Luke Humphries (England)
  • Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)
  • Michael Smith (England)
  • Nathan Aspinall (England) 
  • Gerwyn Price (Wales)
  • Rob Cross (England)
  • Peter Wright (Scotland)
  • Luke Littler (England)

Benelux Representatives

  • Danny Noppert (Netherlands)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode (Netherlands)
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)
  • Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands)
  • Jermaine Wattimena (Netherlands)
  • Gian van Veen (Netherlands)
  • Vincent van der Voort (Netherlands)
  • Kevin Doets (Netherlands)

ALSO WATCH: HOW TO BECOME A DARTS PROFESSIONAL

Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.

How to Become a Darts Professional!

Dutch Darts Masters: Tournament schedule & results

Friday January 26
First Round (Best of 11 legs)
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV 4

  • Eight matches

Saturday January 27
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV 4

Quarter-finals (Best of 11 legs)

  • Four matches

Semi-finals (Best of 13 legs)

  • Two matches

Final (Best of 15 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Dutch Darts Masters: Sky Bet odds

Where can I watch the Dutch Masters on TV?

The event will be broadcast by ITV4 in the UK from 1600 BST on Thursday and Friday.

Are tickets still available?

For ticket information, please see pdc.tv/tickets.

Prize Fund

  • Winner: £20,000
  • Runner-up: £10,000
  • Semi-Finalists: £5,000
  • Quarter-Finalists: £2,500
  • First round: £1,250

