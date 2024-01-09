Dutch Darts Masters 2024: Draw, schedule, results, odds & TV coverage details

The full draw, schedule and results from the TOTO Dutch Darts Masters, which takes place at Maaspoort Den Bosch from January 26-27.

The PDC World Series of Darts continues in the Nertherlands as eight top PDC stars face off against eight Benelux representatives. Here is everything you need to know including the full draw, results and prize money.

ALSO WATCH: HOW MUCH DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN? Have you ever wondered how much money professional darts player can earn and whether the top stars are really enjoying a millionaire life of luxury? Paul Nicholson joins Sporting Life's Chris Hammer and Dom Newton to lift the lid on the realities of playing for your livelihood and it's not quite as lucrative as you may think.

HOW MUCH MONEY DO DARTS PLAYERS EARN AND CAN TOP PROS BECOME MILLIONAIRES?

Dutch Darts Masters: Draw bracket Click here for Sky Bet odds Draw TBC, but the players involved are: SEEDS Luke Humphries (England)

Michael van Gerwen (Netherlands)

Michael Smith (England)

Nathan Aspinall (England)

Gerwyn Price (Wales)

Rob Cross (England)

Peter Wright (Scotland)

Luke Littler (England) Benelux Representatives Danny Noppert (Netherlands)

Dirk van Duijvenbode (Netherlands)

Dimitri Van den Bergh (Belgium)

Raymond van Barneveld (Netherlands)

Jermaine Wattimena (Netherlands)

Gian van Veen (Netherlands)

Vincent van der Voort (Netherlands)

Kevin Doets (Netherlands)

ALSO WATCH: HOW TO BECOME A DARTS PROFESSIONAL Leading pundit and former major winner Paul Nicholson joins host Dom Newton and Sporting Life's darts expert Chris Hammer to discuss the 'darting pyramid', the importance of averages, how to crack Q School and other factors such as choosing sponsors, nicknames and walk-on music.