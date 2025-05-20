Does the Premier League Darts format need changing? Darts star Damon Heta believes prestigious tournament is too repetitive

The Premier League Darts format has been widely criticised by fans for being too repetitive, with the eight participants playing each other many times throughout the season.
Luke Littler and Luke Humphries have now met seven times throughout the regular season, which concludes in Sheffield on Thursday night, and some argue it takes away some of the magic of what should be a special rivalry between the two best players in the world.
After all, in the days of the iconic rivalry between Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld, they would only face each other two times per Premier League campaign, with plenty of build-up and anticipation before each one.
Even in tennis, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal only faced off 40 times in an unforgettable era of around 15 years and the excitement ahead of each one was palpable.
Although darts fans inside the venues enjoy a great night of entertainment featuring seven matches and the most crowd-pleasing players on the planet, can the format survive much longer to appease the fatigued TV audience? And is it finally time for a shake up?
Australian darts star Damon Heta, who was unfortunate to miss out on a spot in this year’s line-up having climbed up into the top 10 in the world rankings and also shooting to stardom with a nine-darter at the Ally Pally, admits he doesn’t even watch the Premier League and believes change is required.
Heta talks about the possibility of bringing back the concept of relegation and also whether expanding the Premier League to have two divisions would work.
WATCH: DAMON HETA ON PREMIER LEAGUE DARTS CHANGES
Darts: Related content
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds