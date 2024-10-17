Darts results: Wesley Plaisier becomes fourth player to win a PDC title without a Tour Card

Plaisier's remarkable run sees him become just the fourth player to win a PDC ranking title without holding a PDC Tour Card.

The Dutchman, who came runner-up in back-to-back Players Championship events in July, survived six match darts from Rock in the final.

"I cannot believe it, to be honest, it's unbelievable," said Plaisier.

"Every game is tough but the final was a really hard game; I was hoping and praying I would get another chance.

"In the quarter-finals I managed to come back from 5-3 down against Jose [de Sousa] and I started thinking 'maybe this is my day'.

"I've been playing well all year and this is a crown on top of it."

A compelling final saw Rock land a 111 checkout to move half-way to victory at 4-3 up, before Plaisier won four of the next six legs to move to the brink of victory at 7-6.

Rock produced a skin-saving 112 checkout to force a decider, but spurned six match darts at doubles 16, eight and four, allowing Plaisier to wrap up victory on double top.

Plaisier began the day with wins over Matt Campbell, Ritchie Edhouse and Florian Hempel, before coming through deciding legs against Krzysztof Ratajski and De Sousa to reach the semi-finals, where he defeated fellow-Dutchman Danny Noppert 7-5.

Meanwhile, Rock produced some dazzling displays as he came agonisingly close to a third ranking title of the year, including a 110.89 average in his last 16 win over George Killington.

That game also saw Rock become the third player of the day to hit a nine-darter in Wigan, following Jamie Hughes and Callum Goffin's first round efforts against Niels Zonneveld and Jelle Klaasen respectively.

Players Championship 28 results

Last 16

Jonny Clayton 6-5 Dave Chisnall

Josh Rock 6-2 George Killington

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-1 Wessel Nijman

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Mervyn King

Wesley Plaisier 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski

Jose de Sousa 6-1 Mensur Suljovic

Michael Smith 6-4 Ryan Searle

Danny Noppert 6-5 Mickey Mansell

Quarter-Finals

Josh Rock 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Ryan Joyce

Wesley Plaisier 6-5 Jose de Sousa

Danny Noppert 6-5 Michael Smith

Semi-Finals

Josh Rock 7-6 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Wesley Plaisier 7-5 Danny Noppert

Final

Wesley Plaisier 8-7 Josh Rock

Nine-Darters

Jamie Hughes hit a nine-darter in his first round tie against Niels Zonneveld.

Callum Goffin hit a nine-darter in his first round tie against Jelle Klaasen.

Josh Rock hit a nine-darter in his fourth round tie against George Killington.

