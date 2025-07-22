Darts results: Tempers flare between Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney on night three of the World Matchplay

Gerwyn Price came through a fiery contest packed full of needle against Daryl Gurney at the World Matchplay.

The pair's previous big stage meeting saw Gurney claim the bragging rights as Northern Ireland defeated Wales in an epic World Cup of Darts final in Frankfurt last month, but on this occasion it was Price who got his revenge. Both players have been involved in their fair share of oche altercations down the years and their big personalities have infamously clashed against one another on the Premier League stage several years ago. Tempers were threatening to bubble over again as Gurney mimicked Price's reactions during his comeback from 6-2 down while a spectacular 150 checkout fired the Northern Irishman up even more. However the Welshman managed to maintain his composure to seal a 10-7 before letting his emotions pour out.

This camera angle of Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney. How can you not love dartspic.twitter.com/x9Kc57vRoV — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 21, 2025

“I felt like I really struggled up there, but I still played pretty well,” reflected the Welshman, who averaged 100.21 and crashed in six 180s. “Getting through the first round is always tough for me, but when I do then I’m dangerous. “There’s a lot more in the tank which is good, and I feel like I’ve got so much more to give in this tournament.”

Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney have reminded me of this compilation of classic heated moments in darts. Enjoy... 🍿 pic.twitter.com/3CO0Z9MAyb — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 21, 2025