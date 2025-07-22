Menu icon
Sporting Life
Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: Tempers flare between Gerwyn Price and Daryl Gurney on night three of the World Matchplay

By Sporting Life
Darts
Tue July 22, 2025 · 12 min ago

Gerwyn Price came through a fiery contest packed full of needle against Daryl Gurney at the World Matchplay.

The pair's previous big stage meeting saw Gurney claim the bragging rights as Northern Ireland defeated Wales in an epic World Cup of Darts final in Frankfurt last month, but on this occasion it was Price who got his revenge.

Both players have been involved in their fair share of oche altercations down the years and their big personalities have infamously clashed against one another on the Premier League stage several years ago.

Tempers were threatening to bubble over again as Gurney mimicked Price's reactions during his comeback from 6-2 down while a spectacular 150 checkout fired the Northern Irishman up even more.

However the Welshman managed to maintain his composure to seal a 10-7 before letting his emotions pour out.

“I felt like I really struggled up there, but I still played pretty well,” reflected the Welshman, who averaged 100.21 and crashed in six 180s.

“Getting through the first round is always tough for me, but when I do then I’m dangerous.

“There’s a lot more in the tank which is good, and I feel like I’ve got so much more to give in this tournament.”

Blackpool Rock

Gurney's World Cup partner Josh Rock produced a blistering performance to sweep aside Ross Smith.

The former European Champion ran out a 10-4 winner when the pair met at the same stage of last year’s tournament, but Rock avenged that result with a dominant display at the Empress Ballroom.

The Northern Irishman punished a nightmare start from Smith to win the opening five legs without reply, and although Smith grew into the contest, Rock always remained in control.

The former World Youth Champion celebrated a 10-5 victory with a 104.32 average, having also conjured up a sensational 167 checkout in the early stages of the contest.

“I actually didn’t realise I was playing that well,” claimed Rock, who will now play three-time champion Michael van Gerwen in round two.

“I’m just really happy to win my first game at the World Matchplay. It’s third time lucky for me!

“Ross didn’t play his A-game, but I’m just delighted with the win and I cannot wait to play Michael now. I will be well up for that game.”

Dobey delight

Price will play his Premier League rival Dobey for a place in the quarter-finals, after the Bedlington star defied a sluggish start to advance to the last 16 for a fourth straight year.

The sixth seed kicked off his campaign with a comfortable 10-5 victory over German number two Ricardo Pietreczko, winning seven of the last eight legs to progress.

I made it hard for myself from the start,” conceded Dobey, who sealed the deal with a 108 finish - his second ton-plus checkout of the contest.

“Ricardo is a great player. He’s here for a reason, so I knew I had to stay focused, and I’m happy to get the win.

“You can’t play at your best all the time, and I’ll try not to put too much pressure on myself on Wednesday.”

Van Gerwen was another big name to advance in Blackpool, overturning a 4-3 deficit against Raymond van Barneveld to prevail in a battle of the Dutch darting legends.

Van Barneveld – a runner-up in 2010 – exploited some early errors from Van Gerwen to hit the front, before the world number three found his range in the closing stages to progress.

“This was a really tough game for me tonight. I made it so difficult for myself,” admitted Van Gerwen, who is chasing a fourth World Matchplay crown in 2025.

“It is lovely to share the stage with Raymond, but it’s not lovely when you don’t play to the standard you’re capable of.

“We all know this is a tournament I love to play. I have won this title three times before, so when you don’t play your A-game, it’s really frustrating.

“I am a winner. I don’t like losing, but hopefully this will be the start of something really nice.”

The second round of the Betfred World Matchplay gets underway on Tuesday evening, as former champions James Wade and Gary Anderson take on Wessel Nijman and Stephen Bunting respectively.

Betfred World Matchplay results

Monday July 21

  • Chris Dobey 10-5 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Gerwyn Price 10-7 Daryl Gurney
  • Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Josh Rock 10-5 Ross Smith

