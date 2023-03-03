Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
darts icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Luke Littler won his first match at the age of 16
Luke Littler won his first match at the age of 16

Darts results: Teenagers Luke Littler and Thomas Banks make dream PDC major debuts at the UK Open

By Sporting Life
16:45 · FRI March 03, 2023

Luke Littler and fellow 16-year-old Thomas Banks both reached the fourth round on their PDC major debuts at the UK Open in Minehad.

All eyes were on Littler ahead of the first-round in Minehead after he came through the Rileys qualifying events and he didn't disappoint as he claimed a 6-0 victory over Nick Fullwell with an average of 94 in the opening match of the day on the Main Stage.

He followed that up with a highly-impressive 6-2 triumph over Rusty-Jake Rodriguez with an average of 96 before surviving a match dart in a 6-5 triumph over Ritchie Edhouse.

Meanwhile the lesser known Thomas Banks, who also came through the Rileys qualifiers, enjoyed a first round bye before overcoming Graham Hall 6-3 (85.34) and Conor Heneghan 6-2 (81.35) to set up a blockbuster tie with Gerwyn Price tonight.

More to follow...

UK Open: Round-by-round results

FOURTH ROUND

The fourth round features the world's top 32 and the winners of round three

  • Darius Labanauskas v Jose de Sousa
  • Luke Woodhouse v Jelle Klaasen
  • George Killington v Martjn Kleermaker
  • Mensur Suljovic v Karel Sedlacek
  • Adam Gawlas v Luke Littler
  • James Wade v Gary Anderson
  • Matt Campbell v Adrian Lewis
  • Michael van Gerwen v Dave Chisnall
  • William O'Connor v Jermaine Wattimena
  • Gerwyn Price v Thomas Banks
  • Luke Humphries v Damon Heta
  • Kryzstof Ratajski v Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Raymond van Barneveld v Rob Cross
  • Jeffrey de Zwaan v Danny Jenson
  • Mervyn King v Keane Barry
  • Nathan Rafferty v Ted Evetts
  • Martin Schindler v Simon Whitlock
  • Kim Huybrechts v Mike De Decker
  • Dylan Slevin v Joe Cullen
  • Danny Noppert v Jim Williams
  • Callan Rydz v Daryl Gurney
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gabriel Clemens
  • Kevin Doets v Martin Lukeman
  • Richie Burnett v Florian Hempel
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez v Steve Beaton
  • Vincent van der Voort v Brendan Dolan
  • Michael Smith v Ian White
  • Stephen Bunting v Peter Wright
  • Alan Soutar v Nathan Aspinall
  • Ryan Searle v Chris Dobey
  • Ricky Evans v Andrew Gilding
  • Ross Smith v Jonny Clayton

THIRD ROUND

Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.

  • Adrian Lewis 6-0 Joe Murnan (R3)
  • Josh Rock 2-6 Luke Woodhouse (R3)
  • Ross Montgomery 3-6 Simon Whitlock (R3)
  • Florian Hempel 6-3 Jamie Hughes (R3)
  • Boris Krcmar 4-6 Jermaine Wattimena (R3)
  • Steve Beaton 6-4 Connor Scutt (R3)
  • Scott Williams 5-6 Jelle Klaasen (R3)
  • Lewy Williams 1-6 Danny Jansen (R3)
  • Kevin Doets 6-3 Radek Szaganski (R3)
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Adam Gawlas (R3)
  • Luke Littler 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse (R3)
  • Ryan Joyce 5-6 Mike De Decker (R3)
  • Cameron Menzies 2-6 Ian White (R3)
  • Jim Williams 6-3 Gian Van Veen (R3)
  • Dylan Slevin 6-2 Robbie Knops (R3)
  • Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Steve Lennon (R3)
  • Martin Lukeman 6-4 Dan Read (R3)
  • Madars Razma 5-6 George Killington (R3)
  • Richie Burnett 6-1 Jurjen Van der Velde (R3)
  • Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Mickey Mansell (R3)
  • Keane Barry 6-3 Damien Mol (R3)
  • Jeff Smith 1-6 Matt Campbell (R3)
  • Karel Sedlacek 6-1 Lewis Gurney (R3)
  • Ryan Meikle 5-6 Nathan Rafferty (R3)
  • Andrew Gilding 6-2 Darren Webster (R3)
  • Niels Zonneveld 3-6 Darius Labanauskas (R3)
  • Ted Evetts 6-3 Owen Roelofs (R3)
  • Richard Veenstra 2-6 Rowby-John Rodriguez (R3)
  • Ricky Evans 6-5 Graham Usher (R3)
  • Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-5 James Wilson (R3)
  • Thomas Banks 6-2 Conor Heneghan (R3)

ALSO READ: PAUL NICHOLSON'S UK OPEN COLUMN

SECOND ROUND

Round two will contain the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96.

  • Danny Jansen 6-4 Bradley Brooks (R2)
  • Connor Scutt 6-3 Jimmy Hendriks (R2)
  • James Richardson 2-6 Richie Burnett (R2)
  • Keegan Brown 3-6 Niels Zonneveld (R2)
  • Jules van Dongen 4-6 Kevin Doets (R2)
  • Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 2-6 Luke Littler (R2)
  • Matt Campbell 6-4 Christopher Holt (R2)
  • Daniel Klose 3-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde (R2)
  • Jose Justicia 4-6 Mickey Mansell (R2)
  • Cameron Menzies 6-2 Jim Moston (R2)
  • Ted Evetts 6-2 Jim McEwan (R2)
  • Lewis Gurney 6-5 Stephen Burton (R2)
  • Luc Peters 0-6 James Wilson (R2)
  • Damian Mol 6-4 Gary Davey (R2)
  • Dan Read 6-4 v Brian Raman (R2)
  • Joshua Richardson 3-6 Owen Roelofs (R2)
  • Richard Veenstra 6-1 Jamie Clark (R2)
  • Darren Webster 6-5 Tony Martinez (R2)
  • Conor Heneghan 6-5 Mick Kenny (R2)
  • Graham Hall 3-6 Thomas Banks (R2)
  • Kevin Burness 2-6 Nathan Rafferty (R2)
  • Graham Usher 6-5 John O'Shea (R2)
  • Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-3 Geert Nentjes (R2)
  • Jelle Klaasen 6-1 Ricardo Pietreczko (R2)
  • Radek Szaganski 6-3 Krzysztof Kciuk (R2)
  • Gian Van Veen 6-5 Scott Waites (R2)
  • Jurjen Van der Velde 6-4 Ronny Huybrechts (R2)
  • Michael Flynn 1-6 Karel Sedlacek (R2)
  • Ross Montgomery 6-5 Adam Warner (R2)
  • Dylan Slevin 4-6 Shaun Wilkinson (R2)
  • Jitse Van der Wal 1-6 George Killington (R2)
  • Arron Monk 0-6 Robbie Knops (R2)

FIRST ROUND

The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour

  • Luke Littler 6-0 Nick Fullwell (R1)
  • Jelle Klaasen 6-2 Josh Payne (R1)
  • Dom Taylor 4-6 Darren Webster (R1)
  • Lewis Gurney 6-5 Darryl Pilgrim (R1)
  • Stuart White 3-6 Owen Roelofs (R1)
  • Stephen Burton 6-5 Adam Smith-Neale (R1)
  • Gian van Veen 6-4 Robert Owen (R1)
  • James Richardson 6-4 Thibault Tricole (R1)
  • Lukas Wenig 3-6 Jeffrey de Zwaan (R1)
  • Sebastian Bialecki 4-6 Joshua Richardson (R1)
  • Jurjen van der Velde 6-4 Brett Claydon (R1)
  • Geert Nentjes 6-5 Christian Kist (R1)
  • Arron Monk 6-5 Vladimir Andersen (R1)
  • Dan Read 6-5 Callum Loose (R1)
  • Conor Heneghan 6-2 Daniel Lee (R1)
  • Graham Hall 6-4 Jeffrey Sparidaans (R1)
  • Jacques Labre 3-6 Daniel Klose (R1)
  • Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Harry Lane (R1)
  • Andy Jenkins 2-6 Adam Warner (R1)
  • Noel Grant 4-6 Graham Usher (R1)
  • Nathan Girvan 2-6 Niels Zonneveld (R1)
  • Michael Flynn 6-4 Jonathan Wynn (R1)
  • Callum Goffin 2-6 Robbie Knops (R1)
  • Pascal Rupprecht 5-6 Nick Kenny (R1)
  • Jarred Cole 5-6 Jitse Van der Wal (R1)
  • Jim McEwan 6-1 Danny Lauby (R1)
  • Jim Moston 6-4 Kenny Neyens (R1)
  • Dylan Slevin 6-0 Maik Kuivenhoven (R1)
  • Gary Davey 6-4 Lee Evans (R1)
  • Danny van Trijp 3-6 Christopher Holt (R1)

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....