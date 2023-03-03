He followed that up with a highly-impressive 6-2 triumph over Rusty-Jake Rodriguez with an average of 96 before surviving a match dart in a 6-5 triumph over Ritchie Edhouse.

All eyes were on Littler ahead of the first-round in Minehead after he came through the Rileys qualifying events and he didn't disappoint as he claimed a 6-0 victory over Nick Fullwell with an average of 94 in the opening match of the day on the Main Stage.

Phenomenal effort from 16-year-old Luke Littler! Playing in his first PDC major as a Rileys qualifier, he wins three matches in one afternoon with averages of 94, 97 and 94! pic.twitter.com/i6fwtGrxGp

Meanwhile the lesser known Thomas Banks, who also came through the Rileys qualifiers, enjoyed a first round bye before overcoming Graham Hall 6-3 (85.34) and Conor Heneghan 6-2 (81.35) to set up a blockbuster tie with Gerwyn Price tonight.

More to follow...

UK Open: Round-by-round results

FOURTH ROUND

The fourth round features the world's top 32 and the winners of round three

Darius Labanauskas v Jose de Sousa

Luke Woodhouse v Jelle Klaasen

George Killington v Martjn Kleermaker

Mensur Suljovic v Karel Sedlacek

Adam Gawlas v Luke Littler

James Wade v Gary Anderson

Matt Campbell v Adrian Lewis

Michael van Gerwen v Dave Chisnall

William O'Connor v Jermaine Wattimena

Gerwyn Price v Thomas Banks

Luke Humphries v Damon Heta

Kryzstof Ratajski v Dirk van Duijvenbode

Raymond van Barneveld v Rob Cross

Jeffrey de Zwaan v Danny Jenson

Mervyn King v Keane Barry

Nathan Rafferty v Ted Evetts

Martin Schindler v Simon Whitlock

Kim Huybrechts v Mike De Decker

Dylan Slevin v Joe Cullen

Danny Noppert v Jim Williams

Callan Rydz v Daryl Gurney

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Gabriel Clemens

Kevin Doets v Martin Lukeman

Richie Burnett v Florian Hempel

Rowby-John Rodriguez v Steve Beaton

Vincent van der Voort v Brendan Dolan

Michael Smith v Ian White

Stephen Bunting v Peter Wright

Alan Soutar v Nathan Aspinall

Ryan Searle v Chris Dobey

Ricky Evans v Andrew Gilding

Ross Smith v Jonny Clayton

THIRD ROUND

Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.

Adrian Lewis 6-0 Joe Murnan (R3)

Josh Rock 2-6 Luke Woodhouse (R3)

Ross Montgomery 3-6 Simon Whitlock (R3)

Florian Hempel 6-3 Jamie Hughes (R3)

Boris Krcmar 4-6 Jermaine Wattimena (R3)

Steve Beaton 6-4 Connor Scutt (R3)

Scott Williams 5-6 Jelle Klaasen (R3)

Lewy Williams 1-6 Danny Jansen (R3)

Kevin Doets 6-3 Radek Szaganski (R3)

Mario Vandenbogaerde 4-6 Adam Gawlas (R3)

Luke Littler 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse (R3)

Ryan Joyce 5-6 Mike De Decker (R3)

Cameron Menzies 2-6 Ian White (R3)

Jim Williams 6-3 Gian Van Veen (R3)

Dylan Slevin 6-2 Robbie Knops (R3)

Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Steve Lennon (R3)

Martin Lukeman 6-4 Dan Read (R3)

Madars Razma 5-6 George Killington (R3)

Richie Burnett 6-1 Jurjen Van der Velde (R3)

Mensur Suljovic 6-3 Mickey Mansell (R3)

Keane Barry 6-3 Damien Mol (R3)

Jeff Smith 1-6 Matt Campbell (R3)

Karel Sedlacek 6-1 Lewis Gurney (R3)

Ryan Meikle 5-6 Nathan Rafferty (R3)

Andrew Gilding 6-2 Darren Webster (R3)

Niels Zonneveld 3-6 Darius Labanauskas (R3)

Ted Evetts 6-3 Owen Roelofs (R3)

Richard Veenstra 2-6 Rowby-John Rodriguez (R3)

Ricky Evans 6-5 Graham Usher (R3)

Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-5 James Wilson (R3)

Thomas Banks 6-2 Conor Heneghan (R3)

SECOND ROUND

Round two will contain the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96.

Danny Jansen 6-4 Bradley Brooks (R2)

Connor Scutt 6-3 Jimmy Hendriks (R2)

James Richardson 2-6 Richie Burnett (R2)

Keegan Brown 3-6 Niels Zonneveld (R2)

Jules van Dongen 4-6 Kevin Doets (R2)

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 2-6 Luke Littler (R2)

Matt Campbell 6-4 Christopher Holt (R2)

Daniel Klose 3-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde (R2)

Jose Justicia 4-6 Mickey Mansell (R2)

Cameron Menzies 6-2 Jim Moston (R2)

Ted Evetts 6-2 Jim McEwan (R2)

Lewis Gurney 6-5 Stephen Burton (R2)

Luc Peters 0-6 James Wilson (R2)

Damian Mol 6-4 Gary Davey (R2)

Dan Read 6-4 v Brian Raman (R2)

Joshua Richardson 3-6 Owen Roelofs (R2)

Richard Veenstra 6-1 Jamie Clark (R2)

Darren Webster 6-5 Tony Martinez (R2)

Conor Heneghan 6-5 Mick Kenny (R2)

Graham Hall 3-6 Thomas Banks (R2)

Kevin Burness 2-6 Nathan Rafferty (R2)

Graham Usher 6-5 John O'Shea (R2)

Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-3 Geert Nentjes (R2)

Jelle Klaasen 6-1 Ricardo Pietreczko (R2)

Radek Szaganski 6-3 Krzysztof Kciuk (R2)

Gian Van Veen 6-5 Scott Waites (R2)

Jurjen Van der Velde 6-4 Ronny Huybrechts (R2)

Michael Flynn 1-6 Karel Sedlacek (R2)

Ross Montgomery 6-5 Adam Warner (R2)

Dylan Slevin 4-6 Shaun Wilkinson (R2)

Jitse Van der Wal 1-6 George Killington (R2)

Arron Monk 0-6 Robbie Knops (R2)

FIRST ROUND

The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour

Luke Littler 6-0 Nick Fullwell (R1)

Jelle Klaasen 6-2 Josh Payne (R1)

Dom Taylor 4-6 Darren Webster (R1)

Lewis Gurney 6-5 Darryl Pilgrim (R1)

Stuart White 3-6 Owen Roelofs (R1)

Stephen Burton 6-5 Adam Smith-Neale (R1)

Gian van Veen 6-4 Robert Owen (R1)

James Richardson 6-4 Thibault Tricole (R1)

Lukas Wenig 3-6 Jeffrey de Zwaan (R1)

Sebastian Bialecki 4-6 Joshua Richardson (R1)

Jurjen van der Velde 6-4 Brett Claydon (R1)

Geert Nentjes 6-5 Christian Kist (R1)

Arron Monk 6-5 Vladimir Andersen (R1)

Dan Read 6-5 Callum Loose (R1)

Conor Heneghan 6-2 Daniel Lee (R1)

Graham Hall 6-4 Jeffrey Sparidaans (R1)

Jacques Labre 3-6 Daniel Klose (R1)

Karel Sedlacek 6-2 Harry Lane (R1)

Andy Jenkins 2-6 Adam Warner (R1)

Noel Grant 4-6 Graham Usher (R1)

Nathan Girvan 2-6 Niels Zonneveld (R1)

Michael Flynn 6-4 Jonathan Wynn (R1)

Callum Goffin 2-6 Robbie Knops (R1)

Pascal Rupprecht 5-6 Nick Kenny (R1)

Jarred Cole 5-6 Jitse Van der Wal (R1)

Jim McEwan 6-1 Danny Lauby (R1)

Jim Moston 6-4 Kenny Neyens (R1)

Dylan Slevin 6-0 Maik Kuivenhoven (R1)

Gary Davey 6-4 Lee Evans (R1)

Danny van Trijp 3-6 Christopher Holt (R1)

Darts: Related content