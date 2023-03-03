Luke Littler and fellow 16-year-old Thomas Banks both reached the fourth round on their PDC major debuts at the UK Open in Minehad.
All eyes were on Littler ahead of the first-round in Minehead after he came through the Rileys qualifying events and he didn't disappoint as he claimed a 6-0 victory over Nick Fullwell with an average of 94 in the opening match of the day on the Main Stage.
He followed that up with a highly-impressive 6-2 triumph over Rusty-Jake Rodriguez with an average of 96 before surviving a match dart in a 6-5 triumph over Ritchie Edhouse.
Meanwhile the lesser known Thomas Banks, who also came through the Rileys qualifiers, enjoyed a first round bye before overcoming Graham Hall 6-3 (85.34) and Conor Heneghan 6-2 (81.35) to set up a blockbuster tie with Gerwyn Price tonight.
More to follow...
FOURTH ROUND
The fourth round features the world's top 32 and the winners of round three
THIRD ROUND
Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.
SECOND ROUND
Round two will contain the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96.
FIRST ROUND
The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour