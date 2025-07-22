Darts results: Stephen Bunting defeats Gary Anderson as James Wade also reaches the World Matchplay quarter-finals

Stephen Bunting edged out Gary Anderson in a dramatic tie-break to book his place in the Betfred World Matchplay quarter-finals on Tuesday, while James Wade continued his brilliant form in Blackpool.

Bunting missed double 12 for a nine-darter on his way to victory over 2018 champion Anderson, who surrendered a 6-4 cushion before battling back to force the second tie-break of the tournament. Despite struggling for large periods, Bunting constructed a timely four-leg burst to establish control at 8-6, before coming agonisingly close to achieving perfection in leg 15. Anderson then fired in back-to-back 13-darters and survived a match dart to level at 10-10, only for Bunting to follow up a 16-dart hold with a clinical 118 kill to win through a gruelling affair.

BUNTING HAS DONE IT!



Stephen Bunting takes out 112 for the match!



The Bullet comes through an epic tie-break with Gary Anderson!



📺 https://t.co/ZboV9dF4Ji#MatchplayDarts | R2 pic.twitter.com/ka7dtRv3C6 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) July 22, 2025

“I was so, so nervous there,” admitted an emotional Bunting, who is through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2019. “Gary is a quality operator. He’s one of the best players to have ever graced the world of darts and I’ve got nothing but respect for him. “He’s won this title before and I tried to put that to the back of my mind, but I just couldn’t. What a win in my career though! “I love being in Blackpool. The fans have been incredible, and hopefully they can keep being incredible and we can go all the way.” Day Four of the summer’s biggest darts event saw the second round get underway at the Winter Gardens, with Jonny Clayton and Gian van Veen joining Bunting and Wade in the last eight. Wade continued his pursuit of a second World Matchplay crown with a comprehensive win over Wessel Nijman, pinning 11 of his 17 double attempts to cap off a ruthless display. The 2007 champion averaged north of 104 in his opening round demolition of Joe Cullen, and he was equally impressive against Dutch debutant Nijman, who defeated 2023 winner Nathan Aspinall in round one. There was nothing to separate the pair after six legs, but finishes of 108, 121 and 126 saw Wade power through to his 13th World Matchplay quarter-final – a record only bettered by Phil Taylor.

“It’s not about averages. It’s about graft,” insisted a candid Wade, who will take on World Youth Champion Van Veen on Thursday. “I just made the most of my opportunities tonight. Wessel made a few mistakes, and I was fortunate he didn’t play how he can.” Van Veen, meanwhile, overcame his World Cup partner Danny Noppert in the evening’s opener, converting a hat-trick of ton-plus checkouts to reach his fourth televised ranking quarter-final. Noppert was the early aggressor, but Van Veen – buoyed by 150 and 120 checkouts – soon seized the initiative, producing a seven-leg blitz en route to an 11-5 success. “It was very tough to play against Danny. We practice together all the time,” revealed the 23-year-old, who toppled reigning champion Luke Humphries in round one. “My scoring power wasn’t there at the beginning. Danny started strongly, but I took my chances and I think that got me through. “I will just take it game by game. Obviously I’m here to win this tournament, but I’m sure every player will have the same mindset.”