Darts results: Stephen Bunting defeats Gary Anderson as James Wade also reaches the World Matchplay quarter-finals

Stephen Bunting edged out Gary Anderson in a dramatic tie-break to book his place in the Betfred World Matchplay quarter-finals on Tuesday, while James Wade continued his brilliant form in Blackpool.
Bunting missed double 12 for a nine-darter on his way to victory over 2018 champion Anderson, who surrendered a 6-4 cushion before battling back to force the second tie-break of the tournament.
Despite struggling for large periods, Bunting constructed a timely four-leg burst to establish control at 8-6, before coming agonisingly close to achieving perfection in leg 15.
Anderson then fired in back-to-back 13-darters and survived a match dart to level at 10-10, only for Bunting to follow up a 16-dart hold with a clinical 118 kill to win through a gruelling affair.
“I was so, so nervous there,” admitted an emotional Bunting, who is through to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2019.
“Gary is a quality operator. He’s one of the best players to have ever graced the world of darts and I’ve got nothing but respect for him.
“He’s won this title before and I tried to put that to the back of my mind, but I just couldn’t. What a win in my career though!
“I love being in Blackpool. The fans have been incredible, and hopefully they can keep being incredible and we can go all the way.”
Day Four of the summer’s biggest darts event saw the second round get underway at the Winter Gardens, with Jonny Clayton and Gian van Veen joining Bunting and Wade in the last eight.
Wade continued his pursuit of a second World Matchplay crown with a comprehensive win over Wessel Nijman, pinning 11 of his 17 double attempts to cap off a ruthless display.
The 2007 champion averaged north of 104 in his opening round demolition of Joe Cullen, and he was equally impressive against Dutch debutant Nijman, who defeated 2023 winner Nathan Aspinall in round one.
There was nothing to separate the pair after six legs, but finishes of 108, 121 and 126 saw Wade power through to his 13th World Matchplay quarter-final – a record only bettered by Phil Taylor.
“It’s not about averages. It’s about graft,” insisted a candid Wade, who will take on World Youth Champion Van Veen on Thursday.
“I just made the most of my opportunities tonight. Wessel made a few mistakes, and I was fortunate he didn’t play how he can.”
Van Veen, meanwhile, overcame his World Cup partner Danny Noppert in the evening’s opener, converting a hat-trick of ton-plus checkouts to reach his fourth televised ranking quarter-final.
Noppert was the early aggressor, but Van Veen – buoyed by 150 and 120 checkouts – soon seized the initiative, producing a seven-leg blitz en route to an 11-5 success.
“It was very tough to play against Danny. We practice together all the time,” revealed the 23-year-old, who toppled reigning champion Luke Humphries in round one.
“My scoring power wasn’t there at the beginning. Danny started strongly, but I took my chances and I think that got me through.
“I will just take it game by game. Obviously I’m here to win this tournament, but I’m sure every player will have the same mindset.”
Elsewhere, 2023 runner-up Clayton defied a late revival from Mike De Decker to advance to his second World Matchplay quarter-final, where he will take on fourth seed Bunting.
The match caught fire in the latter stages as De Decker landed back-to-back 12-darters to reduce the arrears to 8-6, although Clayton – aided by nine 180s – kept his cool to complete an 11-8 victory.
“Neither of us were anywhere near our best,” conceded the Welshman, who averaged 103 in his first round win over Martin Schindler.
“I struggled big time there. Mike definitely struggled big time, so I’m just glad to get over the line.
“I don’t think I played with a smile on my face tonight. I was overthinking things, so hopefully I can put that right on Thursday.”
The second round draws to a close on Wednesday evening, as tournament favourite Luke Littler plays European Championship runner-up Jermaine Wattimena.
Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen faces an in-form Josh Rock, 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price takes on sixth seed Chris Dobey, while Andrew Gilding and Dirk van Duijvenbode also lock horns.
Betfred World Matchplay results & schedule
Tuesday July 22
- Gian van Veen 11-5 Danny Noppert
- Wessel Nijman 5-11 James Wade
- Stephen Bunting 12-10 Gary Anderson
- Jonny Clayton 11-8 Mike De Decker
Wednesday July 23 (1900 BST)
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Andrew Gilding v Dirk Van Duijvenbode
- Michael Van Gerwen v Josh Rock
- Luke Littler v Jermaine Wattimena
- Chris Dobey v Gerwyn Price
Thursday July 24 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Two matches
Friday July 25 (1900 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Two matches
Saturday July 26 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Sunday July 27 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
