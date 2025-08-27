Darts results: Stephen Bunting claims fifth title of the season at Players Championship 25

Bunting – the runner-up to Jeffrey de Graaf on Monday – went one better on a sensational day of action at Arena MK, defeating a tenacious Clayton 8-6 to celebrate his ninth PDC title.

The 40-year-old had lost in seven of his eight Players Championship finals since the turn of 2024, but he rectified that record on Tuesday afternoon, producing a tournament average of 102.94 to triumph.

“I’ve played exceptionally this week,” reflected Bunting, who also averaged 103.3 across his seven matches on Monday.

“I was disappointed not to win yesterday, but to reach two finals and get one title over the line, I’m really happy with that.

“We’re coming into that part of the season where everyone wants to be playing well, and I’m over the moon with my performances over the last two days.

“I need to keep working hard at my game or I’ll get left behind, but I’m really happy with where it is at the moment and I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season.”

Bunting kicked off his campaign with a deciding-leg victory against Italy’s Michele Turetta, before delivering the performance of the day in his second round demolition of Mario Vandenbogaerde.

The world number four averaged 111.66 to defeat the Belgian 6-2, and he maintained his meteoric standard in wins over Ritchie Edhouse, Cor Dekker and Wessel Nijman.

Bunting then won through a last-leg decider against William O’Connor in the semi-finals, which set up a winner-takes-all showdown against Clayton.

The Welshman paid the price for a tentative start as Bunting stormed into a 5-1 lead, and although Clayton replied with a three-leg burst to reduce the arrears, Bunting regained control with a ten-dart leg to move 6-4 ahead.

Clayton rediscovered his scoring power in the latter stages, but after spurning opportunities to level at 6-6 and then seven apiece, Bunting capitalised to seal his fourth Players Championship crown.

Despite missing out on the £15,000 top prize, Clayton was also hugely impressive in Milton Keynes, registering a hat-trick of ton-plus averages to continue his terrific form.

Having averaged 103 in his opening round win over Tom Bissell, the world number six also averaged 110 and 106 in eye-catching victories against Krzysztof Ratajski and Alan Soutar.

However, he was afforded a reprieve in his semi-final clash against Martin Schindler, surviving a match dart in the decider before sealing his progress with a clinical 76 checkout.

Schindler produced a tournament average of 101 in his run to the semi-finals, which began with victory over Monday’s winner de Graaf.

The German number one also defeated World Youth Champion Gian van Veen in the quarter-finals, as he progressed to the last four alongside Ireland’s former World Cup runner-up O’Connor.

O’Connor moved into the provisional World Grand Prix qualification places with some superb displays in Milton Keynes, averaging 109 and 104 in wins over Keane Barry and Karel Sedlacek.



Sedlacek was featuring in his second quarter-final in as many days, with Scottish star Alan Soutar and Dutch duo Van Veen and Nijman completing the last eight line-up.

Dirk van Duijvenbode also enjoyed a day to remember at Arena MK, as the Dutchman landed his third nine-darter of the year in his last 32 clash against Daryl Gurney.

2025 Players Championship 25 results

Last 16

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Cor Dekker

Wessel Nijman 6-2 Rob Cross

William O'Connor 6-2 Keane Barry

Karel Sedlacek 6-5 David Davies

Martin Schindler 6-5 Justin Hood

Gian van Veen 6-3 Cameron Menzies

Alan Soutar 6-4 Daryl Gurney

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Robert Grundy

Quarter-Finals

Stephen Bunting 6-1 Wessel Nijman

William O'Connor 6-3 Karel Sedlacek

Martin Schindler 6-3 Gian van Veen

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Alan Soutar

Semi-Finals

Stephen Bunting 7-6 William O'Connor

Jonny Clayton 7-6 Martin Schindler

Final

Stephen Bunting 8-6 Jonny Clayton

