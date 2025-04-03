Darts results: Stephen Bunting breaks his Premier League Darts duck in style by winning night nine of the season in Berlin

The Bullet had the unwanted record of losing all eight of his opening games in the Premier League so far, but broke his duck with victories over Nathan Aspinall, Luke Humphries and Gerwyn Price in the final to pick up maximum points at the Uber Arena.

“I’ve put a lot of work in behind the scenes. I have given 110% every week and tonight I’ve won an event. I’m so happy," reflected an emotional Bunting.

“I felt so good in the practice room tonight. I even hit a nine-darter earlier on! To be honest, after that first win against Nathan I was just relieved to get off zero points.

In an incredibly tense final, neither player held their throw for the opening six legs to leave things all square at three apiece.

Price looked to be in the ascendancy as he broke again to move within a leg of a third nightly win, but he then squandered two match darts to allow Bunting back in at 5-5.

The Liverpudlian then produced a moment of brilliance as he landed a 107 checkout in the last-leg decider to secure the Night Nine title.

Victory in Berlin puts Bunting just two points short of Dobey at the foot of the table, and eight points adrift of those in the top four.

It’s a huge change in fortunes for the 39-year-old after his wretched opening eight weeks, and he remains confident about making a late charge for the Play-Offs.

“Don’t get me wrong, there have been times in the Premier League where I’ve thought: ‘Could I finish on zero points?’” confessed Bunting. “To get off the mark tonight and to win the night here in Germany is such a special feeling.

“I’ve been playing well without getting the results, so now this is going to give me huge confidence, and I can't wait for the rest of the campaign."

The night started with the news that Michael van Gerwen had withdrawn with a shoulder injury - with Price the beneficiary in receiving a bye to the semi-finals.

Price capitalised on that by beating Dobey 6-2 to reach the final, after Dobey had earlier brought an end to Luke Littler’s winning run with a 6-2 victory of his own.

Humphries also picked up two points as he saw off Rob Cross 6-3 in their opening game, before falling to Bunting in the last four.

Premier League: Night nine results

Quarter-Finals

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Nathan Aspinall

Luke Humphries 6-3 Rob Cross

Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Littler

Gerwyn Price Bye (Michael van Gerwen withdraws due to injury)

Semi-Finals

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Luke Humphries

Gerwyn Price 6-2 Chris Dobey

Final

Stephen Bunting 6-5 Gerwyn Price

Darts: Related content