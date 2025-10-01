Darts results: Ryan Searle claims second Players Championship title of the season

Ryan Searle claimed his second Players Championship title of 2025 after beating Mario Vandenbogaerde 8-6 in a closely contested final at Leicester's Mattioli Arena on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old came from 6-5 behind to seal the win and mark the seventh ranking title of his career ahead of next week’s BOYLE Sports World Grand Prix.
Searle got his afternoon off to a strong start, beating European Champion Ritchie Edhouse 6-4 in round one, before sealing a routine 6-2 victory over Dutchman Jamai van Den Herik.
The Somerset star put in another impressive performance in round three as he edged past 2023 World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall in a last-leg decider.
Searle then secured two more narrow victories against Karel Sedlaceck and Darren Beveridge to set up a tie with Kevin Doets in the final four.
It was there that Searle produced a great comeback to book his spot in the final, winning four legs in a row to seal a 7-4 win over the Dutchman.
In Tuesday's showpiece, Vandenbogaerde struck first, before the pair traded blows in the early stages.
After 11 legs, it was the Belgian who led 6-5 before Searle produced another late comeback, winning each of the last three legs and sealing an 8-6 win to pocket the £15,000 top prize.
“It was difficult,” admitted Searle, a former Players Championship Finals runner-up. “I have been in really good positions all day and missed a few chances, let people in and made harder work of games than I should have.
“I missed a chance to break in the first leg. I was trying to hold on and I am just happy to get over the line now, really.”
Having prevailed at Players Championship Four earlier this year, today's win marked a second title of 2025 for Searle – a feat he hadn’t achieved previously in his career.
Reflecting on his landmark success, ‘Heavy Metal’ admitted it felt ‘weird’ having come close on several occasions.
“It feels a bit weird to be honest," Searle continued. "There have been plenty of times where I have won an event early on in the season and I get to the quarter-finals, I am playing well and I am already preparing what I am going to say, but I end up losing.”
“It is cool to finally break that duck and win more than one. The draw opened up for me a bit today, which happens sometimes and it's normally Chris Dobey’s little trick!”
Searle’s win prevented a first title for Vandenbogaerde, who had to settle for second place after producing one of the shock results of the day when he knocked out 2022/23 World Champion Michael Smith in round one.
The 52-year-old followed that result up with wins over Daryl Gurney and Nick Kenny before edging past Ross Smith with a 6-5 victory in the last 16 to set up a quarter-final meeting with Jermaine Wattimena.
Once again, the Belgian earned a hard-fought victory as he squeezed through to the semi-finals with a 6-5 win, surviving four match darts to overturn a 5-3 deficit.
The world number 69 then sealed his place in a first-ever PDC ranking final with two ton-plus finishes in his 7-3 victory over Northern Irishman Brendan Dolan.
In the quarter-finals, Dutchman Doets progressed with a 6-4 victory over world number six Jonny Clayton to set up his semi-final clash with Searle.
Clayton had been in brilliant form throughout the day, progressing through with wins over Mensur Suljovic, Christian Kist, Krzysztof Ratajski and Wessel Nijman - averaging almost 111 against the latter.
There were also a hat-trick of nine-darters landed on a memorable day of action at the Mattioli Arena, with Germany's rising star Niko Springer achieving perfection in his opening round demolition of Dimitri Van den Bergh.
Swiss star Stefan Bellmont then produced the perfect leg in his round two defeat against Nijman, before Adam Hunt landed a nine-darter to wrap up an impressive win over Bradley Brooks.
Meanwhile, it was a disappointing day for Luke Humphries and Josh Rock, who both exited in round one, while top seed Stephen Bunting crashed out at the last 16 stage following a 6-0 defeat at the hands of Wattimena.
Players Championship 28 results
Last 16
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-0 Stephen Bunting
- Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-5 Ross Smith
- Michele Turetta 6-3 Richard Veenstra
- Brendan Dolan 6-5 Cameron Menzies
- Kevin Doets 6-2 Callan Rydz
- Jonny Clayton 6-3 Wessel Nijman
- Ryan Searle 6-5 Karel Sedlacek
- Darren Beveridge 6-3 Gian van Veen
Quarter-Finals
- Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Brendan Dolan 6-2 Michele Turetta
- Kevin Doets 6-4 Jonny Clayton
- Ryan Searle 6-4 Darren Beveridge
Semi-Finals
- Mario Vandenbogaerde 7-3 Brendan Dolan
- Ryan Searle 7-4 Kevin Doets
Final
- Ryan Searle 8-6 Mario Vandenbogaerde
