Darts results: Ross Smith defeats nine-dart hero Chris Dobey to win Players Championship Five

Smith produced a dominant display to dispatch Dobey in Tuesday’s showpiece, averaging 104.24 and landing five maximums to claim the £15,000 top prize.

The former European Champion was the epitome of consistency at the Mattioli Arena, registering a tournament average of 99.25 to open his account for the 2026 season.

“I’ve just played consistently well today,” reflected Smith, who has won a Players Championship title in each of the last four years.

“I rode my luck a little bit today, but to win a title like this, you need a bit of luck along the way. We all know how good Chris is. He’s one of the best players in the world, so I’m just grateful to beat him.

“I felt really relaxed today. It’s the best I’ve felt this year, so I’m really happy with the win.

“I’m confident in my game. I know that anyone who plays me is going to have to play really well to beat me, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Smith began his campaign with successive 6-3 victories over World Championship quarter-finalist Justin Hood and Cor Dekker, averaging 103 in accounting for the Norwegian number one.

The 37-year-old then produced his best performance of the day against Michael Smith, averaging 106.38 to dispatch the 2022/23 World Champion 6-1.

This was backed up by resounding wins over Niko Springer and Dave Chisnall, while he ended the hopes of Czechia’s Karel Sedlacek in the semi-finals to set up his showdown against Dobey.

Smith made an electrifying start to the final, producing legs of 11 and 12 darts – sandwiched between a 147 checkout – to clinch the opening five legs without reply.

Dobey responded with back-to-back legs to threaten a mid-game fightback, only for Smith to hit back with a brace of 14-darters and a clinical 106 checkout in another three-leg burst to take the title.