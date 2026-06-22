Darts results: Rob Cross wins his first title of the season at Players Championship 22

Cross - who hadn’t claimed a ranking title since the first Players Championship event of 2025 - won seven games straight to scoop the £15,000 top prize at the Robin Park Leisure Centre.

The former World Champion’s win practically cements his place at the World Matchplay in July, following an impressive day at the oche with a tournament average of 98.91.

“I always thought I was going to win, and when I’m like that, usually I do win," assessed Cross, who has won a ProTour title every year since 2020.

"I’ve had my trials and tribulations. I’ve got a lot going on at the minute. If I can get the best out of my capabilities I believe I can win every day, but sometimes mentally it can hold you back.

“Three months ago you look at the World Matchplay [race] and I’m out of it. I’m probably £15,000 adrift, but I managed to give myself a good kick up the backside.

“I know the World Matchplay is around the corner, and I love the World Matchplay. It’s all about results, and to win this today is very special for me.

“I’ve still got a great support behind me, and if I can carry on playing the way I am, I still think I’m dangerous to the top boys in the world."

The former World Champion had a resounding start to the day, picking off Dutch duo Chris Landman and Jimmy van Schie with consecutive 6-1 victories, including a 103.43 average against the latter.

The 35-year-old’s dominance continued, seeing off Connor Scutt 6-2 before bagging another 6-1 win against David Sharp in the last 16 with another impressive average of 104.73.

In the quarter-finals, Cross put out Alexander Merkx 6-4 in his closest contest of the day, before triumphing in a marvellous display against Stephen Bunting to reach the final.

The 2019 World Matchplay winner took three astounding checkouts of 170, 127 and 130 to move 3-1 up, before closing out the match with his third ton-plus average and defying an average in excess of 104 from Bunting to reach his first ProTour final of 2026.

Five holds of throw kicked off the finale against Kuivenhoven, before Cross appeared to create breathing room with a break of throw to lead 4-2.

The Dutchman broke back, but Cross produced a wonderful spell of three straight legs, including a ten-darter to move onto the precipice of victory.

The two-time European Champion spurned four match darts in the subsequent leg to allow Kuivenhoven back into the game, but recovered to win 8-5 and celebrate an 11th Players Championship crown.

Kuivenhoven, meanwhile, broke new ground in reaching a career-first Players Championship final, despite falling short in the final to Cross.

The Dutchman took the scalps of Christian Kist and Alan Soutar with back-to-back 6-3 wins, before downing Rob Owen 6-2 with a stellar display to reach the last 16.

There, Kuivenhoven saw off Ryan Searle with another 6-3 triumph, after the former World Championship semi-finalist had recorded two ton-plus averages in his opening three matches.

The 37-year-old then accounted for world number three Gian van Veen in the quarter-finals, before pipping Tom Bissell in a tortuous last-leg decider to reach a maiden Players Championship final.

Bissell burst into 15th on this year’s Players Championship rankings after reaching his fourth semi-final of 2026, eliminating the likes of Charlie Manby, Cameron Menzies and Jonny Clayton in another impressive outing.

Bunting fell just short of reaching a second Players Championship final of the year, taking out Kim Huybrechts and Andrew Gilding before seeing off Tommy Morris in the quarter-finals.

Morris - a late call-up who does not hold a Tour Card - broke new ground in reaching his first ProTour quarter-final of 2026, averaging north of 97 in all four of his victories in Wigan.

The other quarter-finalists included Van Veen, Merkx and Gabriel Clemens, with former World Championship semi-finalist Clemens conceding just four legs in his four victories before bowing out to Bissell.

There were a handful of shock round one casualties, including Players Championship 21 semi-finalist Beau Greaves who fell short to an impressive display from Ritchie Edhouse, while fourth seed Luke Woodhouse was knocked out by Dennie Olde Kalter.

Players Championship 22 results

Last 16

Alexander Merkx 6-5 Cristo Reyes

Rob Cross 6-1 David Sharp

Tommy Morris 6-5 Cam Crabtree

Stephen Bunting 6-2 Andrew Gilding

Gabriel Clemens 6-1 Mickey Mansell

Tom Bissell 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Gian van Veen 6-5 Adam Leek

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-3 Ryan Searle

Quarter-Finals

Rob Cross 6-4 Alexander Merkx

Stephen Bunting 6-4 Tommy Morris

Tom Bissell 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-3 Gian van Veen

Semi-Final

Rob Cross 7-3 Stephen Bunting

Maik Kuivenhoven 7-6 Tom Bissell

Final

Rob Cross 8-5 Maik Kuivenhoven

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