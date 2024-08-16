Darts results: Rob Cross survives scare at New Zealand Darts Masters as big guns including Luke Littler ease through

Cross edged out Puha in a last-leg thriller at last weekend’s Australian Darts Masters, and it was a repeat result at the GLOBOX Arena, as the reigning champion fought back from 5-4 down to triumph.

New Zealand’s number one Puha performed superbly in the opening exchanges, but following a sequence of ten consecutive holds, Cross made his move in the decider to advance with a 97 average.

“Haupai played brilliantly on his own throw. He was clinical,” reflected Cross, who will now play Damon Heta on Finals Day.

“I was thinking I needed to sneak a 12-darter in that last leg if I wanted to get through, but I got a little bit fortunate in the end.

“It is fantastic to be part of the World Series, and I’ve got to pour everything into tomorrow now, where hopefully I will play a bit better.”

Friday’s first round saw all eight PDC superstars overcome their Oceanic counterparts, as Gerwyn Price began his bid for back-to-back World Series of Darts titles with a 6-3 win against Ben Robb.

The Welshman drew first blood with a brace of ton-plus checkouts, before producing a majestic ten-dart leg on his way to victory over Puha's World Cup partner.

“I slipped up early on and then Ben started playing with freedom,” conceded Price, who averaged 96 and registered five 180s.

“Ben could have probably gone 4-3 up, but thankfully I took that leg and I didn’t look back after that.

“I’m feeling a lot more confident now. Even in practice I feel like the dart is leaving my hand better, and that hasn’t happened over the last couple of months, so I’m in a good place.”

Luke Littler – a runner-up to Price in Wollongong last weekend – was Friday’s stand-out performer, defying a spectacular 155 finish from Jonny Tata to celebrate a 6-3 success with a 102.24 average.

“I felt really good coming into the game, and I’m glad I could take that on to the stage", admitted the 17-year-old sensation.

“It just didn’t happen in the final last weekend, so I had to pick myself up and go again, and I’m happy with that performance.

“I would love to win over here and get another title under my belt. It would mean a lot to win this, and I cannot wait to play again.”

Earlier in the night, Luke Humphries began his bid for a maiden World Series crown with an impressive 6-3 win against Kayden Milne, averaging 99 and pinning 46% of his attempts at double to progress.

“Kayden is a fantastic player, so I knew I had to be on my game,” insisted the world number one, who reeled off his last five legs in 14, 15, 13 15, and 14 darts.

“I still wasn’t at my best. I think I’m still acclimatising to the time zones, but I’ve really enjoyed my time here.

“We’re privileged to have these fantastic opportunities to travel the world and entertain the fans, and hopefully I can play my best tomorrow and lift the title.”

Elsewhere, Australian number one Heta breezed through to the quarter-finals with a 6-1 demolition of his World Cup partner Simon Whitlock, converting 132 and 116 finishes to seal the deal in style.

Two-time World Champion Peter Wright kicked off his campaign with a whitewash win against debutant Daniel Snookes, aided by consecutive 101 and 121 checkouts in the early exchanges.

Dimitri Van den Bergh ran out a convincing 6-3 winner against Mark Cleaver, crashing in four 180s and conjuring up a 149 finish on his way to victory over the DPNZ number one.

Michael Smith also progressed by the same 6-3 scoreline, reeling off four consecutive legs from 3-2 adrift to win through a hard-fought contest against Australian qualifier Jeremy Fagg, which sets up a last eight showdown against Humphries.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place on a bumper Finals Day on Saturday, as the sport’s biggest names compete for the year’s seventh and final World Series of Darts title.

2024 New Zealand Darts Masters results and schedule

Friday August 16

First Round

Peter Wright 6-0 Daniel Snookes

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Mark Cleaver

Michael Smith 6-3 Jeremy Fagg

Luke Humphries 6-3 Kayden Milne

Gerwyn Price 6-3 Ben Robb

Rob Cross 6-5 Haupai Puha

Luke Littler 6-3 Jonny Tata

Damon Heta 6-1 Simon Whitlock

Saturday August 17 (1900 local time)

Quarter-Finals (Best of 11 legs)

Luke Littler v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Luke Humphries v Michael Smith

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Rob Cross v Damon Heta

Semi-Finals (Best of 13 legs)

Littler/Van den Bergh v Humphries/Smith

Price/Wright v Cross/Heta

Final (Best of 15 legs)

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

How to watch on TV

The 2024 New Zealand Darts Masters is being broadcast live on Sky Sport in New Zealand and Fox Sports in Australia, through DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and on PDCTV in all other global territories.

UK fans can also watch live on PDCTV and ITVX, with delayed coverage on ITV4 getting underway from 1700 BST on Saturday.

