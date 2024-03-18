Darts results: Raymond van Barneveld wins his first PDC title in three years after being part of the one of the most casual nine-darters ever

Raymond van Barneveld claimed his first PDC title in three years at Players Championship 5 - but it was his lack of reaction to Michael Smith's nine-darter that received most attention.
Van Barneveld produced a series of clinical displays to return the winner’s circle in Hildesheim, pinning eight of his ten attempts at double to demolish Bunting and clinch his first PDC ranking title since February 2021.
The 56-year-old had progressed to the quarter-finals in two of the year’s opening four Players Championship events, and he continued his resurgence to secure the £15,000 top prize at Halle 39.
Van Barneveld converted 86, 71, 61 and 86 finishes to race into a 4-0 lead in Monday’s showpiece, before Bunting opened his account with a 15-dart hold in leg five.
However, the Dutch icon responded with back-to-back 14-darters to stretch his lead to 6-1, and he rounded off a stunning victory with another 14-dart leg via his favourite double 18.
The five-time World Champion began his campaign with convincing wins against Oskar Lukasiak, Jermaine Wattimena and Graham Hall, conceding just six legs in the process.
Van Barneveld then defied a nine-darter from Michael Smith to triumph in a high-quality last 16 encounter, landing six of his seven attempts at double in the process. But neither player reacted to the moment of perfection, causing many fans to brand it the most casual nine-darter ever.
The Den Haag veteran continued his progress with a hard-fought win over James Hurrell in the last eight, before edging out his old adversary Gary Anderson in an epic semi-final showdown.
The pair traded blows in a contest littered with quality, although it was Van Barneveld who emerged victorious, surviving two match darts in a dramatic decider, despite a 101 average from Anderson.
Bunting was also unable to halt the Dutchman’s charge, but following an inauspicious start to his ProTour season, the Masters champion backed up his recent big stage exploits with some impressive performances.
The former Lakeside champion swept aside Ritchie Edhouse, Connor Scutt in the early stages of the afternoon, before whitewashing Kevin Doets with a ton-plus average to book his place in the last 16.
The 38-year-old then recorded successive 6-2 wins against Ian White and Danny Noppert, while he was forced to fend off a spirited fightback from former European Champion Ross Smith in the semi-finals.
Smith produced a series of consistent displays in his run to the last four, where he succumbed alongside Anderson, who landed five ton-plus averages in six matches.
The two-time World Champion averaged 113.97 to dispatch Daryl Gurney in the last 16, while also seeing off Niels Zonneveld, Callan Rydz and Peter Wright in captivating contests.
Wright maintained his consistency on the ProTour to advance to a fourth consecutive Players Championship quarter-final, where he was joined by Hurrell, Noppert and his compatriot Cameron Menzies.
Elsewhere, Krzysztof Ratajski produced the performance of the day in Hildesheim, winning his second round clash against Nick Kenny with a 115.35 average – the highest of his PDC career.