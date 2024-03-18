Darts results: Raymond van Barneveld wins his first PDC title in three years after being part of the one of the most casual nine-darters ever

Raymond van Barneveld claimed his first PDC title in three years at Players Championship 5 - but it was his lack of reaction to Michael Smith's nine-darter that received most attention.

Van Barneveld produced a series of clinical displays to return the winner’s circle in Hildesheim, pinning eight of his ten attempts at double to demolish Bunting and clinch his first PDC ranking title since February 2021. The 56-year-old had progressed to the quarter-finals in two of the year’s opening four Players Championship events, and he continued his resurgence to secure the £15,000 top prize at Halle 39.

VAN BARNEVELD IS THE CHAMPION! 🏆



Raymond van Barneveld wins his first ProTour title in over three years!



Barney hammered Stephen Bunting 8-1 in the PC5 final! pic.twitter.com/Bg6xWl7NJf — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 18, 2024

Van Barneveld converted 86, 71, 61 and 86 finishes to race into a 4-0 lead in Monday’s showpiece, before Bunting opened his account with a 15-dart hold in leg five. However, the Dutch icon responded with back-to-back 14-darters to stretch his lead to 6-1, and he rounded off a stunning victory with another 14-dart leg via his favourite double 18. The five-time World Champion began his campaign with convincing wins against Oskar Lukasiak, Jermaine Wattimena and Graham Hall, conceding just six legs in the process. Van Barneveld then defied a nine-darter from Michael Smith to triumph in a high-quality last 16 encounter, landing six of his seven attempts at double in the process. But neither player reacted to the moment of perfection, causing many fans to brand it the most casual nine-darter ever.

SMITH HITS A NINE-DARTER! 🚨



Michael Smith hits a perfect leg against Raymond van Barneveld!



📺 https://t.co/YyBPPwoMK8

📋 https://t.co/Uera1YTWbC pic.twitter.com/NLBF4aGc0T — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 18, 2024

The Den Haag veteran continued his progress with a hard-fought win over James Hurrell in the last eight, before edging out his old adversary Gary Anderson in an epic semi-final showdown. The pair traded blows in a contest littered with quality, although it was Van Barneveld who emerged victorious, surviving two match darts in a dramatic decider, despite a 101 average from Anderson. Bunting was also unable to halt the Dutchman’s charge, but following an inauspicious start to his ProTour season, the Masters champion backed up his recent big stage exploits with some impressive performances.