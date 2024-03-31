Darts results: Peter Wright sets up Gerwyn Price showdown at German Darts Grand Prix

Wright was among the headline acts on Day One at the Zenith Kulturhalle, and he produced an eye-catching display to defeat former Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa, as the year's second PDC European Tour event began with a bang.

The pair were locked at 3-3 at one stage, but after De Sousa spurned two darts to break in leg seven, Wright stole a march and powered to a 6-3 victory with a 103.94 average.

“I know I had to perform well because Jose has been playing really good darts,” reflected the two-time World Champion.

“It’s been difficult because I’ve not been performing well in the Premier League, but I’ve been doing well in other tournaments.

“I’m looking forward to the game against Gezzy now. It will be great for the crowd, and hopefully we both turn up and produce a fantastic game.”

Saturday’s opening day saw 16 first round matches take place in Munich, as UK Open champion Dimitri Van den Bergh edged out Germany’s number one Gabriel Clemens in a gripping encounter.

Despite posting a ton-plus average, the Belgian was forced to survive multiple match darts in an extraordinary decider, but he can now look ahead to a fascinating tie against top seed Dave Chisnall on Sunday.

Clemens’ World Cup partner Martin Schindler was the solitary German representative to triumph on Day One, sweeping aside Czech qualifier Vitezslav Sedlak 6-1 to preserve home hopes.

Michael Unterbuchner was convincingly beaten by World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall on his big stage return, with a profligate Lukas Wenig succumbing to Steve Lennon in the evening’s opener.

Host Nation Qualifiers Franz Roetzsch, Matthias Ehlers and Oliver Mueller also crashed out earlier in the day, losing out to Dutch trio Jermaine Wattimena, Jeffrey de Zwaan and Richard Veenstra respectively.

Gian van Veen celebrated his first win on the European Tour in 2024, courtesy of a deciding-leg success against five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld.

Van Veen landed a 13-dart hold to topple his compatriot in a last-leg shoot-out, and he will now face another Dutchman in round two, in the shape of tenth seed Danny Noppert.

Former Masters champions Chris Dobey and Joe Cullen were two of the stand-out performers on Saturday, easing through to round two with 6-2 wins against Viktor Tingstrom and Andrew Gilding respectively.

Dobey averaged 103 and converted a stunning 170 checkout to sink Swedish star Tingstrom, while Cullen averaged 99 and landed a brace of ton-plus finishes to demolish 2023 UK Open champion Gilding.

Brendan Dolan reeled off four consecutive legs to dispatch Alan Soutar by the same 6-2 scoreline, which sets up a second round tie against former European Champion Ross Smith.

Dolan’s fellow countryman Daryl Gurney also impressed in his opener, averaging 97 and registering four 180s to complete a comfortable 6-3 victory against a below-par James Wade.

Cameron Menzies fired in a stunning ten-darter to win through a high-quality contest against Mike De Decker, in a match which also saw the Belgian miss double 12 for a perfect nine-dart leg.

Menzies’ reward is a showdown against reigning champion Michael Smith, while Luke Woodhouse capitalised on his late call-up to deny Niels Zonneveld and progress to a meeting with Luke Humphries.

Elsewhere, Ryan Joyce will take on Germany’s Ricardo Pietreczko in Sunday’s second round, having kicked off Saturday’s double session with a clinical 6-4 victory at the expense of Kevin Doets.

The 2024 German Darts Grand Prix continues on Sunday, as the second round takes place across two sessions in Munich.

Reigning champion Smith will be among the high-profile names in action, as world number one Humphries and three-time winner Michael van Gerwen also enter the fray.

German Darts Grand Prix: Schedule and results

Saturday March 30

First Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Kevin Doets

Brendan Dolan 6-2 Alan Soutar

Jermaine Wattimena 6-0 Franz Roetzsch

Cameron Menzies 6-4 Mike De Decker

Jeffrey De Zwaan 6-5 Matthias Ehlers

Richard Veenstra 6-3 Oliver Mueller

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Niels Zonneveld

Chris Dobey 6-2 Viktor Tingstrom

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Steve Lennon 6-3 Lukas Wenig

Daryl Gurney 6-3 James Wade

Joe Cullen 6-2 Andrew Gilding

Martin Schindler 6-1 Vitezslav Sedlak

Nathan Aspinall 6-2 Michael Unterbuchner

Gian van Veen 6-5 Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright 6-3 Jose de Sousa

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

Sunday March 31

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Ross Smith v Brendan Dolan

Josh Rock v Richard Veenstra

Krzysztof Ratajski v Chris Dobey

Ricardo Pietreczko v Ryan Joyce

Stephen Bunting v Jermaine Wattimena

Ryan Searle v Steve Lennon

Rob Cross v Daryl Gurney

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Nathan Aspinall

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Michael Smith v Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert v Gian van Veen

Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Luke Humphries v Luke Woodhouse

Damon Heta v Martin Schindler

Michael van Gerwen v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Dave Chisnall v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jonny Clayton v Joe Cullen

Monday April 11

Afternoon Session (1300 local time, 1200 BST)

Third Round

Eight matches

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 BST)

Quarter-finals

Four matches

Semi-finals

Two matches

Final

Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Darts: Related content