Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defeats Luke Littler to win his first big TV title since September 2023

The Dutchman, who has now won 48 individual 'majors' in the PDC, last won a trophy of this ilk on this very stage two years ago when thrashing Nathan Aspinall but since then he's suffered four final defeats including one to Littler at the Ally Pally back in January.

A rejuvenated MVG looked in superb form all weekend with three 100+ averages while he claimed the scalps of Luke Humphries and Josh Rock earlier on Sunday to set up a showdown with the defending champion and hot favourite.

Van Gerwen made a commanding start and despite Littler clawing himself back to 6-6 from 6-3 down, he powered towards the finish line and celebrated his emotional trophy lift with daughter Zoe.

More to follow...