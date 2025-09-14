Darts results: Michael van Gerwen defeats Luke Littler to win his first big TV title since September 2023

Michael van Gerwen ended his two-year wait for a big TV title as he overcame Luke Littler 11-7 in the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam.
The Dutchman, who has now won 48 individual 'majors' in the PDC, last won a trophy of this ilk on this very stage two years ago when thrashing Nathan Aspinall but since then he's suffered four final defeats including one to Littler at the Ally Pally back in January.
A rejuvenated MVG looked in superb form all weekend with three 100+ averages while he claimed the scalps of Luke Humphries and Josh Rock earlier on Sunday to set up a showdown with the defending champion and hot favourite.
Van Gerwen made a commanding start and despite Littler clawing himself back to 6-6 from 6-3 down, he powered towards the finish line and celebrated his emotional trophy lift with daughter Zoe.
More to follow...
World Series of Darts Finals: Tournament results
First Round
- Chris Dobey 6-2 Luke Woodhouse
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Peter Wright
- Ross Smith 6-4 Jonny Tata
- Raymond van Barneveld 6-5 Cor Dekker
- Gerwyn Price 6-1 Danny Lauby
- Luke Littler 6-4 Simon Whitlock
- Jonny Clayton 6-0 Jason Brandon
- Dave Chisnall 6-2 Nathan Aspinall
- Kevin Doets 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena
- Josh Rock 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Damon Heta 6-1 Joe Cullen
- Mike De Decker 6-3 Gabriel Clemens
- Luke Humphries 6-5 James Wade
- Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Wessel Nijman
- Danny Noppert 6-4 Stephen Bunting
- Rob Cross 6-3 Haupai Puha
Second Round
- Mike De Decker 6-4 Damon Heta
- Josh Rock 6-0 Danny Noppert
- Luke Humphries 6-4 Kevin Doets
- Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Rob Cross
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Raymond van Barneveld
- Chris Dobey 6-1 Cameron Menzies
- Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton
- Ross Smith 6-4 Dave Chisnall
Quarter Finals
- Josh Rock 10-6 Mike De Decker
- Luke Humphries 5-10 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 10-8 Ross Smith
- Gerwyn Price 10-8 Chris Dobey
Semi Finals
- Josh Rock 6-11 Michael van Gerwen
- Luke Littler 11-10 Gerwyn Price
Final
- Michael van Gerwen 11-7 Luke Littler
