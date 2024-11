Darts results: Michael van Gerwen crashes out of the Grand Slam of Darts after losing last-leg decider to Ryan Joyce

Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith both suffered group stage exits on a dramatic night at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Three-time winner Van Gerwen lost in a last-leg decider to Ryan Joyce, exiting the tournament before the knockout phase for the first time since 2010. The Dutchman started poorly but he clawed his way back into the match by taking consecutive legs with 11 and 14 darts respectively to make it 4-4, but Joyce checked out with double 10 to complete the upset.

JOYCE STUNS VAN GERWEN!



Darting drama in Wolverhampton!



Ryan Joyce produces some brilliance in a dramatic decider to send Michael van Gerwen crashing out in the group phase for the first time since 2010!



📺 https://t.co/lkfAqflnXa#2024GSOD

Joyce told Sky Sports: “I’m happy to win. It didn’t feel like a battle, it felt like we were struggling a little bit. It’s a funny old game.” Luke Littler had almost raised the roof earlier in the night when he fell just short of a perfect leg, failing to pin double 12. But the 17-year-old beat Lourence Ilagan 5-3 to secure a third consecutive win and set up a last-16 showdown with Mike De Decker.

LITTLER SO CLOSE TO PERFECTION! 🤯



WHAT A FINALE!



Luke Littler almost wraps up victory over Lourence Ilagan with a sensational nine-darter, but he completes the job to cap off a dream group stage campaign!



📺 https://t.co/lkfAqflVMI #2024GSOD

What an end to a leg between Luke Littler and Lourence Ilagan! 🤣

The World Grand Prix winner needed to beat Michael Smith to reach the next stage and he did just that, hammering the former world champion 5-0. In the opening fixture of the night, Gary Anderson made it three wins from three with victory over Noa-Lynn van Leuven. Anderson will next play Stephen Bunting, who dispatched Josh Rock 5-2, while Gian van Veen beat Wessel Nijman 5-4 in an all-Dutch affair, Jermaine Wattimena edged Mensur Suljovic 5-4 and Dimitri van den Bergh saw off Keane Barry 5-1. Grand Slam of Darts: Group Stage results Click for Sky Bet's darts odds Group A

James Wade and Mickey Mansell progress

Results James Wade 3-5 Mickey Mansell

Luke Humphries 3-5 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-5 Mickey Mansell

James Wade 5-3 Luke Humphries

James Wade 5-1 Rowby-John Rodriguez

Luke Humphries 5-1 Mickey Mansell Group B

Danny Noppert and Cameron Menzies progress

Results Danny Noppert 5-2 Beau Greaves

Martin Schindler 2-5 Cameron Menzies

Danny Noppert 5-4 Cameron Menzies

Martin Schindler 5-1 Beau Greaves

Danny Noppert 5-2 Martin Schindler

Cameron Menzies 1-5 Beau Greaves Group C

Martin Lukeman and Rob Cross progress

Results Rob Cross 5-2 Leonard Gates

Peter Wright 0-5 Martin Lukeman

Peter Wright 4-5 Leonard Gates

Rob Cross 3-5 Martin Lukeman

Peter Wright 1-5 Rob Cross

Leonard Gates 3-5 Martin Lukeman Group D

Ritchie Edhouse and Ross Smith progress

Results Ross Smith 1-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Dave Chisnall 0-5 Connor Scutt

Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ross Smith

Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Connor Scutt

Connor Scutt 0-5 Ross Smith

Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ritchie Edhouse Group E

Jermaine Wattimena and Mike De Decker qualified

Results Michael Smith 5-2 Mensur Suljovic

Mike De Decker 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Mike De Decker 5-2 Mensur Suljovic

Michael Smith 1-5 Jermaine Wattimena

Michael Smith 0-5 Mike De Decker

Mensur Suljovic 4-5 Jermaine Wattimena Group F

Luke Littler and Dimitri Van den Bergh qualified

Results Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-1 Lourence Ilagan

Luke Littler 5-0 Keane Barry

Keane Barry 5-3 Lourence Ilagan

Dimitri Van den Bergh 1-5 Luke Littler

Keane Barry 1-5 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Lourence Ilagan 3-5 Luke Littler Group G

Gary Anderson and Ryan Joyce qualified

Results Michael van Gerwen 5-0 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Gary Anderson 5-1 Ryan Joyce

Ryan Joyce 5-3 Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen 4-5 Ryan Joyce

Gary Anderson 5-2 Noa-Lynn van Leuven Group H