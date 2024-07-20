Darts results: Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith reach World Matchplay semi-finals

Van Gerwen defied an insipid start to topple Gilding 16-10 in the evening’s opener, before Smith swept aside an off-colour Cross to advance to a third Blackpool semi-final.

The pair will now go head-to-head in a thrilling last four showdown at the Winter Gardens on Saturday, in a repeat of their epic 2023 World Championship final.

Van Gerwen was embroiled in a real scrap against Gilding in the early exchanges, in the pair’s first televised showdown since Gilding stunned the Dutchman to win last year’s UK Open.

However, the three-time champion delivered the goods in the second half of the contest, winning ten of the last 12 legs to progress to a seventh World Matchplay semi-final.

“It was a really tough game,” reflected Van Gerwen, who averaged 97 despite missing 38 darts at double.

“Everyone knows that Andrew is a difficult opponent to play, but what a dart player.

“He can play some fantastic darts so you need to make sure you’re at the top of the game, and sometimes that was difficult tonight.

“I’m not happy with my doubles at all, but I found another gear at the end, and that helped me win this game.”

Gilding capitalised on a sluggish start from Van Gerwen to establish a 6-3 cushion – aided by 148 and 114 checkouts – only to squander two darts at double for a four-leg lead.

Van Gerwen continued to struggle on the outer ring, but a fabulous 136 checkout in leg 15 turned the tide, sparking an eight-leg flurry as he took control at 14-8.

Gilding provided brief resistance with a spectacular 132 on the bull which cut the deficit to 14-10, only for Van Gerwen to wrap up the next two legs in 13 and 15 darts to confirm his semi-final spot.

Van Gerwen’s reward is a last four tussle against Smith, who avenged his defeat to Cross in the 2019 World Matchplay decider with a comprehensive 16-7 success.

Cross boasted a tournament average of 103 coming into the tie, although he endured an evening to forget at the Empress Ballroom, and Smith duly capitalised to triumph with a 96 average.

“Rob’s doubles early on were non-existent, and I was just stepping in and taking my chances,” reflected the 2023 World Champion.

“He was missing three darts at double 16, three darts at double eight. Rob Cross doesn’t usually miss those doubles and he wasn’t getting close.

“I just want to play well. I want to do what I do best and entertain the crowd. In my last two games I’ve not done what I do best, but I’m in the semi-finals.

“I know I’ve got a tough game against Michael now. I have to step up, and it’s going to be a spectacle for this crowd tomorrow.”

Smith made a blistering start to the contest, converting consecutive 134 and 101 combinations to lead 3-0, which set the tone for a dominant display.

Cross was unable to find his range on the outer ring and the St Helens star took full advantage, stretching his lead to 7-1 at one stage.

Smith extended his advantage to 11-3 as the procession continued, although Cross added some respectability to the scoreline in the closing stages, conjuring up a 144 checkout to cut the gap to 14-7.

However, the 2019 champion was unable to mount an unlikely turnaround, as Smith fired in a 13-darter to cap off a resounding victory.

World Matchplay Darts 2024: Draw and tournament bracket

QUARTER-FINALS

(1) Luke Humphries 16-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh (9)

(13) Ross Smith 10-16 James Wade

(2) Michael van Gerwen 16-10 Andrew Gilding

(3) Michael Smith 16-7 Rob Cross (6)

ROUND TWO

(1) Luke Humphries 11-7 Stephen Bunting (16)

(8) Jonny Clayton 5-11 Dimitri Van den Bergh (9)

(4) Gerwyn Price 9-11 Ross Smith (13)

(5) Nathan Aspinall 8-11 James Wade

(2) Michael van Gerwen 11-8 Joe Cullen (15)

Krzysztof Ratajski 5-11 Andrew Gilding

(3) Michael Smith 11-9 Chris Dobey (14)

(6) Rob Cross 11-6 Ryan Searle

ROUND ONE

(1) Luke Humphries 10-4 Ricardo Pietreczko

(16) Stephen Bunting 12-10 Ryan Joyce

(8) Jonny Clayton 10-7 Raymond van Barneveld

(9) Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-6 Martin Schindler

(4) Gerwyn Price 10-4 Daryl Gurney

(13) Ross Smith 10-4 Josh Rock

(5) Nathan Aspinall 10-8 Luke Woodhouse

(12) Danny Noppert 5-10 James Wade

(2) Michael van Gerwen 10-6 Luke Littler

(15) Joe Cullen 10-4 Brendan Dolan

(7) Dave Chisnall 2-10 Krzysztof Ratajski

(10) Peter Wright 5-10 Andrew Gilding

(3) Michael Smith 10-5 Gary Anderson

(14) Chris Dobey 10-7 Ritchie Edhouse

(6) Rob Cross 13-12 Gian van Veen

(11) Damon Heta 4-10 Ryan Searle

