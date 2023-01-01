Michael Smith reached the Cazoo World Darts Championship semi-finals for the third time but only after a scrappy performance against Stephen Bunting.

The 2022 runner-up, who won his maiden major title at November's Grand Slam of Darts, was not at his usual high-scoring best as he averaged 91.63 compared to the Bullet's 97.16 and hit just six of the 20 maximums in the match. However, his doubling was far more clinical and that proved to be the key difference as he pinned 16 of his 34 attempts as Bunting spurned a whopping 44 of his 58. Smith edged the opening set 3-2 and although his opponent hit back to breeze his way through the second 3-0, he surged into a commanding 4-1 lead by winning nine out of 11 legs during a mid-match period of domination. To Bunting's credit, he refused to lie down and took six of the next seven legs to pull a couple of sets back and all of a sudden momentum - and the crowd - was on his side and Smith's standards were slipping. Bully Boy rediscovered a degree of consistency but still had to rely on more wasteful finishing from Bunting in the eighth set to drag himself over the line.

Talking the talk Earlier Dimitri Van den Bergh reached the World Darts Championship semi-finals for the first time before taking centre stage with a viral speech. Some say rousing, others will say cringy, but either way the Belgian's decision to steal the mic from Michael Bridge during the post-match interview is what most darts fans are talking about rather than the match that he won 4-2 at the Ally Pally.

He said: "You know what... just for a second give me this. Please. Everybody in here... exactly, exactly, exactly... "I said EVERYBODY in here. The first very important thing that I've got to announce, I've got to say is that I just played Johnny Clayton. This man. "The moment that I hit this double to win, for me I've got no words I have no idea, he just come up to me and said 'Dimi, well played well done good game' so please give a big applause for Johnny Clayton! "They just asked me: 'Dimitri, how do you feel?' I don't know how I feel. BUT you guys everybody here are part of history. The first time a Belgian professional dart player is in the semi-finals of the World Championship. "I am that proud! Come on... YEAH!" Even Wayne Mardle took to Twitter to say: "No Bridgey! Never let go of the mic! Ever. Stop. I can't watch!"

As for the match, Van den Bergh dominated the averages 95.49 to 93.92 and the 180 count 13-6 while he was also marginally more clinical on the doubling (36% v 35%) - but it looked as though it would go all the way until he took the last three sets. The first four were shared, with Van den Bergh winning his two by 3-0 scorelines and Clayton taking his 3-0 and 3-1 but the fifth went the distance before the Ferret ran away with the decider. Clayton left himself 61 in the deciding leg of the sixth set only for Van den Bergh to keep his cool on double 16 to level the match while he punished his opponent for a costly miss at the same target in leg four of set seven to move 4-3 ahead. The Welshman led 2-1 in the eighth set only to spurn three darts to wrap it up 3-1 and he'd never see another attempt at the outer ring. More to follow... ALSO READ: PAUL NICHOLSON'S REVIEW OF THE SEASON

World Darts Championship: Results and schedule Friday December 30

Afternoon Session (12.45pm GMT)

Quarter-finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Dimitri Van den Bergh (96.32) 5-3 (93.92) Jonny Clayton

( Set scores : 0-3, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-2)

( : 0-3, 3-0, 1-3, 3-0, 2-3, 3-2, 3-1, 3-2) Michael Smith (91.63) 5-3 (97.16) Stephen Bunting

(Set scores: 3-2, 0-3, 3-1, 3-1, 3-0, 0-3, 1-3, 3-1) Evening Session (7.45pm GMT)

Quarter-finals (Best of 9 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts Gerwyn Price v Gabriel Clemens

Michael van Gerwen v Chris Dobey