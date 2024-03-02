Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
James Wade was stunned by Luke Littler (Picture: PDC)
James Wade was stunned by Luke Littler (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Luke Littler's insane 170 checkout leaves James Wade stunned during UK Open triumph while Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price crash out

By Sporting Life
10:42 · SAT March 02, 2024

Luke Littler left James Wade looking totally bewildered with a stunning 170 checkout during a 10-7 victory at the Ladbrokes UK Open as Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price crashed out in Minehead.

The teenage sensation averaged 101 and produced checkouts of 101, 109, 120 and 170 to secure a 10-7 win against the three-time champion.

But it was Wade's comical reaction to Littler's 170 finish which prompted much hilarity on social media before he wowed darts fans around the world with a 120 that included two bulls.

“I’m just glad to get over the line in the end,” reflected Littler, who was a Rileys Amateur Qualifier at this event 12 months ago.

“This tournament is where it all began for myself. I’m loving this experience. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, and I’m just taking it in my stride.”

The biggest story of the day saw world number 56 Suljovic roll back the years to stun Van Gerwen, winning eight of the last ten legs to inflict a 10-7 defeat on the Dutch superstar, who appeared to be struggling with a shoulder injury.

“Michael van Gerwen is the best player in the world at the moment,” insisted the Austrian veteran.

“This is a brilliant feeling for me. I had some family problems last year, but this year I am practising every day, and I hope I can have a good tournament.”

Gerwyn Price – a runner-up in 2017 and 2020 - was another high-profile casualty on Friday evening, squandering six match darts in a dramatic decider against Martin Schindler.

World Champion Luke Humphries opened his bid for a fourth consecutive TV ranking title with an eye-catching win over Dirk van Duijvenbode, defying ten maximums from the Dutch star to prevail with a 101 average.

Reigning champion Andrew Gilding also enjoyed his Minehead return, kicking off his defence of the title with a battling 10-7 victory against Josh Payne, crashing in six 180s in the process.

Gilding was one of five UK Open winners to progress to round five, with Nathan Aspinall, Danny Noppert, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson all celebrating victory in round four.

Do we need more variety in darts? Five new tournament ideas including Royal Rumble and Ryder Cup!

Aspinall sank former Lakeside champion Scott Mitchell in his opener, while Noppert won six of the last seven legs to complete a comeback win over German number one Gabriel Clemens.

Wright brushed aside Joshua Richardson 10-3 to open his title challenge, before 2018 champion Anderson reeled off six straight legs to win through an all-Scottish showdown against Cameron Menzies.

Premier League duo Michael Smith and Rob Cross also tasted victory on Friday evening, with Masters champion Stephen Bunting joining the pair in the winner’s circle.

Ross Smith recorded a 10-8 victory against Daryl Gurney in a high-quality encounter, before Damon Heta defeated his World Cup partner Simon Whitlock by the same scoreline.

Former Masters winner Chris Dobey averaged 99 in his 10-3 demolition of Mickey Mansell, while last year’s semi-finalist Dimitri Van den Bergh denied Brendan Dolan in a marathon contest.

Jonny Clayton survived a major scare to outlast German debutant Tim Wolters in his fourth round tie, as Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski and Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock breezed through in routine fashion.

Earlier in the night, two-time winner Raymond van Barneveld and Ryan Searle suffered deciding-leg heartbreak, losing out to Luke Woodhouse and Graham Usher in their respective fourth round ties.

Denmark’s World Cup star Benjamin Reus is the only player who entered in round one left standing ahead of Saturday’s play, while former semi-finalists Dave Chisnall, Mervyn King and Keane Barry also progressed.

World Youth Championship runner-up Gian van Veen booked his place in the last 32 with a brace of wins across the day, to move through alongside his compatriots Vincent van der Voort and Kevin Doets.

Mike De Decker, Ricky Evans, Martin Lukeman and Ryan Meikle also registered back-to-back wins on Friday, as the quartet continued their bids for a maiden televised title in Minehead.

The draw for the fifth round was made live on the Main Stage at the conclusion of Friday night's action, with reigning champion Gilding pitted against 2017 winner Wright for a place in the last 16.

World Champion Humphries will play Reus in an intriguing clash, while Schindler’s reward for beating Price is a fifth round showdown against Littler.

Anderson and Dobey will go head-to-head in a blockbuster tie, as Van Gerwen's conqueror Suljovic locks horns with Chisnall.

At the conclusion of the fifth round, the draw will be made for the sixth round, which will take place across two stages on Saturday evening.

UK Open: Draw and round-by-round results

FIFTH ROUND (Best of 19 legs)

  • Gary Anderson v Chris Dobey
  • Luke Littler v Martin Schindler
  • Damon Heta v Nathan Aspinall
  • Benjamin Reus v Luke Humphries
  • Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith
  • Rob Cross v Josh Rock
  • Stephen Bunting v Kevin Doets
  • Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding
  • Ricky Evans v Mike De Decker
  • Michael Smith v Luke Woodhouse
  • Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic
  • Vincent van der Voort v Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Graham Usher v Gian van Veen
  • Martin Lukeman v Danny Noppert
  • Keane Barry v Ryan Meikle
  • Krzysztof Ratajski v Mervyn King

FOURTH ROUND (Best of 19 legs)

The fourth round features the world's top 32 and the winners of round three.

  • Andrew Gilding 10-7 Josh Payne
  • Mensur Suljovic 10-7 Michael van Gerwen
  • Luke Littler 10-7 James Wade
  • Luke Humphries 10-7 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Danny Noppert 10-8 Gabriel Clemens
  • Michael Smith 10-7 Joe Cullen
  • Damon Heta 10-8 Simon Whitlock
  • Martin Schindler 10-9 Gerwyn Price
  • Graham Usher 10-9 Ryan Searle
  • Kevin Doets 10-6 Daniel Klose
  • Ross Smith 10-8 Daryl Gurney
  • Nathan Aspinall 10-6 Scott Mitchell
  • Ryan Meikle 10-6 Brett Claydon
  • Benjamin Reus 10-7 Jose de Sousa
  • Chris Dobey 10-3 Mickey Mansell
  • Stephen Bunting 10-3 Danny Lauby
  • Ricky Evans 10-4 Scott Williams
  • Keane Barry 10-6 Kim Huybrechts
  • Rob Cross 10-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Gary Anderson 10-5 Cameron Menzies
  • Luke Woodhouse 10-9 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Jonny Clayton 10-9 Tim Wolters
  • Martin Lukeman 10-5 Leonard Gates
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Brendan Dolan
  • Gian van Veen 10-7 Florian Hempel
  • Mike De Decker 10-6 Richard Veenstra
  • Dave Chisnall 10-4 Nick Kenny
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 10-4 Adam Gawlas
  • Peter Wright 10-3 Joshua Richardson
  • Josh Rock 10-5 Patrick Geeraets
  • Mervyn King 10-3 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Vincent van der Voort 10-5 Boris Krcmar

THIRD ROUND (Best of 11 legs)

Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.

  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-4 Madars Razma (R3)
  • Steve Beaton 5-6 Josh Payne (R3)
  • Jim Williams 2-6 Leonard Gates (R3)
  • Martin Lukeman 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena (R3)
  • Simon Whitlock 6-5 Maik Kuivenhoven (R3)
  • Gian van Veen 6-3 John Henderson (R3)
  • Thibault Tricole 3-6 Cameron Menzies (R3)
  • Boris Krcmar 6-1 Ritchie Edhouse (R3)
  • Nick Kenny 6-5 Matt Campbell (R3)
  • Brett Claydon 6-4 Alan Soutar (R3)
  • Ricky Evans 6-3 Lee Evans (R3)
  • Graham Usher 6-3 Ronny Huybrechts (R3)
  • Mickey Mansell 6-4 Ian White (R3)
  • Ryan Meilke 6-3 Geert Nentjes (R3)
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 2-6 Florian Hempel (R3)
  • Jeffrey De Zwaan 1-6 Patrick Geeraets (R3)
  • Mensur Suljovic 6-0 William O'Connor (R3)
  • Kevin Doets 6-5 Robert Owen (R3)
  • Mike De Decker 6-3 Wessel Nijman (R3)
  • Wesley Plaisier 3-6 Daniel Klose (R3)
  • Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Dylan Slevin (R3)
  • Keane Barry 6-4 Joe Croft (R3)
  • Adam Gawlas 6-0 Jarred Cole (R3)
  • Tim Wolters 6-4 Ryan Joyce (R3)
  • Vincent van der Voort 6-4 Christian Perez (R3)
  • Mervyn King 6-4 George Killington (R3)
  • Benjamin Reus 6-5 Callan Rydz (R3)
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 Michael Taylor (R3)
  • Richard Veenstra 6-1 Owen Roelofs (R3)
  • Joshua Richardson 6-5 Jamie Hughes (R3)
  • Danny Lauby 6-2 Jacques Labre (R3)
  • Matthew Dennant 5-6 Scott Mitchell (R3)

SECOND ROUND (Best of 11 legs)

Round contains the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96.

  • Christian Perez 6-2 Jeffrey Sparidaans (R2)
  • Jacques Labre 6-4 Steve Lennon (R2)
  • Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-4 Jurjen van der Velde (R2)
  • Thibault Tricole 6-5 Bradley Brooks (R2)
  • Geert Nentjes 6-3 Pascal Rupprecht (R2)
  • Robert Owen 6-3 Karel Sedlacek (R2)
  • Brett Claydon 6-4 Andy Baetens (R2)
  • Leonard Gates 6-3 Rhys Griffin (R2)
  • Owen Roelofs 6-1 Stephen Burton (R2)
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-3 Johnny Haines (R2)
  • Josh Payne 6-5 Ron Meulenkamp (R2)
  • Benjamin Reus 6-3 Tom Lonsdale (R2)
  • Daniel Klose 6-3 Adam Warner (R2)
  • Ronny Huybrechts 6-2 Harry Lane (R2)
  • Wessel Nijman 6-4 Niels Zonneveld (R2)
  • Scott Mitchell 6-4 Darren Beveridge (R2)
  • Nick Kenny 6-2 Callum Goffin (R2)
  • Joe Croft 6-2 James Hurrell (R2)
  • Lee Evans 6-0 Chris Landman (R2)
  • John Henderson 6-5 Dom Taylor (R2)
  • Patrick Geeraets 6-4 Adam Smith-Neale (R2)
  • George Killington 6-5 Robbie Knops (R2)
  • Joshua Richardson 6-2 Keegan Brown (R2)
  • Danny Lauby 6-5 Jack Male (R2)
  • Maik Kuivenhoven 6-2 Berry van Peer (R2)
  • Matthew Dennant 6-1 Danny van Trijp (R2)
  • Jarred Cole 6-5 Robert Grundy (R2)
  • Wesley Plaisier 6-2 Haupai Puha (R2)
  • Dylan Slevin 6-4 Arron Monk (R2)
  • Michael Taylor 6-2 Graham Hall (R2)
  • Graham Usher 6-5 Owen Bates (R2)
  • Tim Wolters 6-3 Jenson Walker (R2)

FIRST ROUND (Best of 11 legs)

The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour

  • Jacques Labre Bye
  • Christian Kist 3-6 Patrick Geeraets
  • Matthew Dennant 6-4 Jeffrey de Graaf
  • Conan Whitehead 4-6 Leonard Gates
  • Dom Taylor 6-5 Brandon Western
  • Lukas Wenig 4-6 Tom Lonsdale
  • Jarred Cole Bye
  • Leighton Bennett 4-6 Scott Mitchell
  • Danny Lauby 6-3 Nathan Rafferty
  • Kevin Burness 4-6 John Henderson
  • Owen Bates 6-5 Andy Boulton
  • Connor Scutt 5-6 Wesley Plaisier
  • Jules van Dongen 5-6 Thibault Tricole
  • Jack Male 6-5 Martin Dragt
  • Ashley Coleman 3-6 Tim Wolters
  • Brett Claydon 6-4 Thomas Lovely
  • Bradly Roes 4-6 Benjamin Reus
  • Haupai Puha 6-4 Jelle Klaasen
  • Jitse van der Wal 3-6 Johnny Haines
  • Sebastian Bialecki 4-6 Jenson Walker
  • Bradley Brooks 6-3 Cam Crabtree
  • Paul Krohne 5-6 Michael Taylor
  • Christopher Toonders 3-6 Chris Landman
  • George Killington 6-4 Radek Szaganski
  • Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 1-6 Ron Meulenkamp
  • Harry Gregory 5-6 Rhys Griffin
  • Joe Croft 6-5 William Borland
  • Jason Hogg 4-6 Darren Beveridge
  • Harry Lane 6-3 Dominik Gruellich
  • Darryl Pilgrim 5-6 Joshua Richardson
  • Michele Turetta 3-6 Robert Grundy
  • David Sumner 3-6 Wessel Nijman

Saturday and Sunday schedule

Saturday March 2
Afternoon Session (1230 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Fifth Round (Best of 19 legs)

  • Gary Anderson v Chris Dobey
  • Luke Littler v Martin Schindler
  • Damon Heta v Nathan Aspinall
  • Benjamin Reus v Luke Humphries

Stage Two

  • Jonny Clayton v Ross Smith
  • Rob Cross v Josh Rock
  • Stephen Bunting v Kevin Doets
  • Peter Wright v Andrew Gilding

Stage Three

  • Ricky Evans v Mike De Decker
  • Michael Smith v Luke Woodhouse
  • Dave Chisnall v Mensur Suljovic
  • Vincent van der Voort v Dimitri Van den Bergh

Stage Four

  • Graham Usher v Gian van Veen
  • Martin Lukeman v Danny Noppert
  • Keane Barry v Ryan Meikle
  • Krzysztof Ratajski v Mervyn King

Evening Session (1900 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Sixth Round (Best of 19 legs)

Main Stage

  • Four matches

Stage Two

  • Four matches

Sunday March 3
Afternoon Session (1245 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)

  • Four matches

Evening Session (1900 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)

  • Two matches

Final (Best of 21 legs)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo