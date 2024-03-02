Luke Littler left James Wade looking totally bewildered with a stunning 170 checkout during a 10-7 victory at the Ladbrokes UK Open as Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price crashed out in Minehead.

The teenage sensation averaged 101 and produced checkouts of 101, 109, 120 and 170 to secure a 10-7 win against the three-time champion. But it was Wade's comical reaction to Littler's 170 finish which prompted much hilarity on social media before he wowed darts fans around the world with a 120 that included two bulls. “I’m just glad to get over the line in the end,” reflected Littler, who was a Rileys Amateur Qualifier at this event 12 months ago. “This tournament is where it all began for myself. I’m loving this experience. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, and I’m just taking it in my stride.”

The biggest story of the day saw world number 56 Suljovic roll back the years to stun Van Gerwen, winning eight of the last ten legs to inflict a 10-7 defeat on the Dutch superstar, who appeared to be struggling with a shoulder injury. “Michael van Gerwen is the best player in the world at the moment,” insisted the Austrian veteran. “This is a brilliant feeling for me. I had some family problems last year, but this year I am practising every day, and I hope I can have a good tournament.”

Gerwyn Price – a runner-up in 2017 and 2020 - was another high-profile casualty on Friday evening, squandering six match darts in a dramatic decider against Martin Schindler.

World Champion Luke Humphries opened his bid for a fourth consecutive TV ranking title with an eye-catching win over Dirk van Duijvenbode, defying ten maximums from the Dutch star to prevail with a 101 average. Reigning champion Andrew Gilding also enjoyed his Minehead return, kicking off his defence of the title with a battling 10-7 victory against Josh Payne, crashing in six 180s in the process. Gilding was one of five UK Open winners to progress to round five, with Nathan Aspinall, Danny Noppert, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson all celebrating victory in round four.