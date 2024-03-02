Luke Littler left James Wade looking totally bewildered with a stunning 170 checkout during a 10-7 victory at the Ladbrokes UK Open as Michael van Gerwen and Gerwyn Price crashed out in Minehead.
The teenage sensation averaged 101 and produced checkouts of 101, 109, 120 and 170 to secure a 10-7 win against the three-time champion.
But it was Wade's comical reaction to Littler's 170 finish which prompted much hilarity on social media before he wowed darts fans around the world with a 120 that included two bulls.
“I’m just glad to get over the line in the end,” reflected Littler, who was a Rileys Amateur Qualifier at this event 12 months ago.
“This tournament is where it all began for myself. I’m loving this experience. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of, and I’m just taking it in my stride.”
The biggest story of the day saw world number 56 Suljovic roll back the years to stun Van Gerwen, winning eight of the last ten legs to inflict a 10-7 defeat on the Dutch superstar, who appeared to be struggling with a shoulder injury.
“Michael van Gerwen is the best player in the world at the moment,” insisted the Austrian veteran.
“This is a brilliant feeling for me. I had some family problems last year, but this year I am practising every day, and I hope I can have a good tournament.”
Gerwyn Price – a runner-up in 2017 and 2020 - was another high-profile casualty on Friday evening, squandering six match darts in a dramatic decider against Martin Schindler.
World Champion Luke Humphries opened his bid for a fourth consecutive TV ranking title with an eye-catching win over Dirk van Duijvenbode, defying ten maximums from the Dutch star to prevail with a 101 average.
Reigning champion Andrew Gilding also enjoyed his Minehead return, kicking off his defence of the title with a battling 10-7 victory against Josh Payne, crashing in six 180s in the process.
Gilding was one of five UK Open winners to progress to round five, with Nathan Aspinall, Danny Noppert, Peter Wright and Gary Anderson all celebrating victory in round four.
Aspinall sank former Lakeside champion Scott Mitchell in his opener, while Noppert won six of the last seven legs to complete a comeback win over German number one Gabriel Clemens.
Wright brushed aside Joshua Richardson 10-3 to open his title challenge, before 2018 champion Anderson reeled off six straight legs to win through an all-Scottish showdown against Cameron Menzies.
Premier League duo Michael Smith and Rob Cross also tasted victory on Friday evening, with Masters champion Stephen Bunting joining the pair in the winner’s circle.
Ross Smith recorded a 10-8 victory against Daryl Gurney in a high-quality encounter, before Damon Heta defeated his World Cup partner Simon Whitlock by the same scoreline.
Former Masters winner Chris Dobey averaged 99 in his 10-3 demolition of Mickey Mansell, while last year’s semi-finalist Dimitri Van den Bergh denied Brendan Dolan in a marathon contest.
Jonny Clayton survived a major scare to outlast German debutant Tim Wolters in his fourth round tie, as Poland’s Krzysztof Ratajski and Northern Ireland’s Josh Rock breezed through in routine fashion.
Earlier in the night, two-time winner Raymond van Barneveld and Ryan Searle suffered deciding-leg heartbreak, losing out to Luke Woodhouse and Graham Usher in their respective fourth round ties.
Denmark’s World Cup star Benjamin Reus is the only player who entered in round one left standing ahead of Saturday’s play, while former semi-finalists Dave Chisnall, Mervyn King and Keane Barry also progressed.
World Youth Championship runner-up Gian van Veen booked his place in the last 32 with a brace of wins across the day, to move through alongside his compatriots Vincent van der Voort and Kevin Doets.
Mike De Decker, Ricky Evans, Martin Lukeman and Ryan Meikle also registered back-to-back wins on Friday, as the quartet continued their bids for a maiden televised title in Minehead.
The draw for the fifth round was made live on the Main Stage at the conclusion of Friday night's action, with reigning champion Gilding pitted against 2017 winner Wright for a place in the last 16.
World Champion Humphries will play Reus in an intriguing clash, while Schindler’s reward for beating Price is a fifth round showdown against Littler.
Anderson and Dobey will go head-to-head in a blockbuster tie, as Van Gerwen's conqueror Suljovic locks horns with Chisnall.
At the conclusion of the fifth round, the draw will be made for the sixth round, which will take place across two stages on Saturday evening.
FIFTH ROUND (Best of 19 legs)
FOURTH ROUND (Best of 19 legs)
The fourth round features the world's top 32 and the winners of round three.
THIRD ROUND (Best of 11 legs)
Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.
SECOND ROUND (Best of 11 legs)
Round contains the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96.
FIRST ROUND (Best of 11 legs)
The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour
Saturday March 2
Afternoon Session (1230 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Fifth Round (Best of 19 legs)
Stage Two
Stage Three
Stage Four
Evening Session (1900 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Sixth Round (Best of 19 legs)
Main Stage
Stage Two
Sunday March 3
Afternoon Session (1245 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
Evening Session (1900 start)
TV Coverage: ITV 4
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)
Final (Best of 21 legs)