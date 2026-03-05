Darts results: Luke Littler wins his first Premier League night of the season by denying Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in Cardiff

However, the world number one got his campaign firmly back on track with victories over Josh Rock, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in front of a sell-out crowd at the Utilita Arena.

Littler found himself in unfamiliar territory upon arrival in the Welsh capital, languishing in seventh position following a sluggish start to the season.

Little repeated the feat in Thursday’s showpiece, converting his second 170 outshot of the evening en route to a 6-4 success against Welsh number one Clayton.

The World Champion then produced the performance of the tournament so far to topple home hero Price 6-3, averaging north of 111 and wrapping up victory with a majestic 170 checkout.

Littler kicked off proceedings with a hard-fought win over Rock, defying a 103.72 average from the Northern Irishman to set up a semi-final showdown against Price.

"It's so easy to commentate when darts is being played like this!" This is an amazing leg of darts in a sensational final between Luke Littler and Jonny Clayton pic.twitter.com/2FHEKSIGYR

The pair traded breaks of throw in the opening exchanges, before Clayton landed a clinical 86 kill on the bull and left 46 after nine darts in leg four to close in on a 3-1 lead.

Littler responded with the magical big-fish finish to restore parity, and the outrageous quality continued in leg seven, with the Warrington wonderkid wiring double 15 for a nine-darter.

Having achieved perfection in Cardiff 12 months ago, Littler came agonisingly close to another moment of history, but ended up losing the leg as Clayton fired in a brilliant 11-dart hold to regain control at 4-3.

However, Littler wrestled back the initiative with a 13-dart hold followed by a clutch 80 checkout, before pinning tops to claim a precious five league points.

“It took a while to get settled in, as I did in the first year, but tonight I did really well and I’m proud of myself,” reflected Littler, who climbs to third in the league table.

“Every week I have felt good, but I’ve just not shown it until tonight.

“I slowed it down a little bit tonight, but I felt very confident. It wasn't looking good in seventh spot!

“Tonight, I just had to focus on myself. Against Gezzy and Jonny, I had to put the performances in, and that’s what I’ve done.

“We’ll take it to Minehead now and see how we do in the UK Open!”

Clayton enjoyed a successful return to home soil, defeating Gian van Veen and Luke Humphries to extend his lead at the top of the table to five points.

The 51-year-old overcame Van Veen 6-4 in the quarter-finals, as the league’s top two ahead of Thursday’s play went head-to-head.

Clayton then toppled Humphries by the same scoreline in the semi-finals, punishing a profligate display from the reigning champion to reach a second nightly final in three weeks.

Humphries had kicked off Thursday’s action with a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Michael van Gerwen, reeling off five straight legs to dispatch the seven-time Premier League champion.

In the evening’s other quarter-final, Price edged past Night Four winner Stephen Bunting in a deciding-leg shoot-out, surviving a match dart to surge up to second in the table.

Price, Littler and Van Veen are tied on nine points apiece, with Van Gerwen a point adrift in fifth spot, two points ahead of Humphries in sixth position.

Bunting has slipped to seventh after surrendering a 3-1 lead against Price, while Rock is yet to open his account following a fifth consecutive quarter-final exit.

Premier League Night Five Results

Quarter-Finals

Luke Humphries 6-1 Michael van Gerwen

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Gian van Veen

Gerwyn Price 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Luke Littler 6-4 Josh Rock

Semi-Finals

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Luke Humphries

Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Final

Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton

