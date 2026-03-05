Menu icon
Luke Littler (Picture: PDC)
Luke Littler (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Luke Littler wins his first Premier League night of the season by denying Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in Cardiff

By Sporting Life
Darts
Fri March 06, 2026 · 1h ago

Luke Littler returned to winning ways on the BetMGM Premier League stage with a sensational Night Five triumph in Cardiff on Thursday evening.

Littler found himself in unfamiliar territory upon arrival in the Welsh capital, languishing in seventh position following a sluggish start to the season.

However, the world number one got his campaign firmly back on track with victories over Josh Rock, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in front of a sell-out crowd at the Utilita Arena.

The latest Premier League standings

Littler kicked off proceedings with a hard-fought win over Rock, defying a 103.72 average from the Northern Irishman to set up a semi-final showdown against Price.

The World Champion then produced the performance of the tournament so far to topple home hero Price 6-3, averaging north of 111 and wrapping up victory with a majestic 170 checkout.

Little repeated the feat in Thursday’s showpiece, converting his second 170 outshot of the evening en route to a 6-4 success against Welsh number one Clayton.

The pair traded breaks of throw in the opening exchanges, before Clayton landed a clinical 86 kill on the bull and left 46 after nine darts in leg four to close in on a 3-1 lead.

Littler responded with the magical big-fish finish to restore parity, and the outrageous quality continued in leg seven, with the Warrington wonderkid wiring double 15 for a nine-darter.

Having achieved perfection in Cardiff 12 months ago, Littler came agonisingly close to another moment of history, but ended up losing the leg as Clayton fired in a brilliant 11-dart hold to regain control at 4-3.

However, Littler wrestled back the initiative with a 13-dart hold followed by a clutch 80 checkout, before pinning tops to claim a precious five league points.

“It took a while to get settled in, as I did in the first year, but tonight I did really well and I’m proud of myself,” reflected Littler, who climbs to third in the league table.

“Every week I have felt good, but I’ve just not shown it until tonight.

“I slowed it down a little bit tonight, but I felt very confident. It wasn't looking good in seventh spot!

“Tonight, I just had to focus on myself. Against Gezzy and Jonny, I had to put the performances in, and that’s what I’ve done.

“We’ll take it to Minehead now and see how we do in the UK Open!”

Clayton enjoyed a successful return to home soil, defeating Gian van Veen and Luke Humphries to extend his lead at the top of the table to five points.

The 51-year-old overcame Van Veen 6-4 in the quarter-finals, as the league’s top two ahead of Thursday’s play went head-to-head.

Clayton then toppled Humphries by the same scoreline in the semi-finals, punishing a profligate display from the reigning champion to reach a second nightly final in three weeks.

Humphries had kicked off Thursday’s action with a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Michael van Gerwen, reeling off five straight legs to dispatch the seven-time Premier League champion.

In the evening’s other quarter-final, Price edged past Night Four winner Stephen Bunting in a deciding-leg shoot-out, surviving a match dart to surge up to second in the table.

Price, Littler and Van Veen are tied on nine points apiece, with Van Gerwen a point adrift in fifth spot, two points ahead of Humphries in sixth position.

Bunting has slipped to seventh after surrendering a 3-1 lead against Price, while Rock is yet to open his account following a fifth consecutive quarter-final exit.

Premier League Night Five Results

Quarter-Finals

  • Luke Humphries 6-1 Michael van Gerwen
  • Jonny Clayton 6-4 Gian van Veen
  • Gerwyn Price 6-5 Stephen Bunting
  • Luke Littler 6-4 Josh Rock

Semi-Finals

  • Jonny Clayton 6-4 Luke Humphries
  • Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Final

  • Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton

