Darts results: Luke Littler wins his first Premier League night of the season by denying Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in Cardiff

Luke Littler returned to winning ways on the BetMGM Premier League stage with a sensational Night Five triumph in Cardiff on Thursday evening.
Littler found himself in unfamiliar territory upon arrival in the Welsh capital, languishing in seventh position following a sluggish start to the season.
However, the world number one got his campaign firmly back on track with victories over Josh Rock, Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton in front of a sell-out crowd at the Utilita Arena.
Littler kicked off proceedings with a hard-fought win over Rock, defying a 103.72 average from the Northern Irishman to set up a semi-final showdown against Price.
The World Champion then produced the performance of the tournament so far to topple home hero Price 6-3, averaging north of 111 and wrapping up victory with a majestic 170 checkout.
Little repeated the feat in Thursday’s showpiece, converting his second 170 outshot of the evening en route to a 6-4 success against Welsh number one Clayton.
The pair traded breaks of throw in the opening exchanges, before Clayton landed a clinical 86 kill on the bull and left 46 after nine darts in leg four to close in on a 3-1 lead.
Littler responded with the magical big-fish finish to restore parity, and the outrageous quality continued in leg seven, with the Warrington wonderkid wiring double 15 for a nine-darter.
Having achieved perfection in Cardiff 12 months ago, Littler came agonisingly close to another moment of history, but ended up losing the leg as Clayton fired in a brilliant 11-dart hold to regain control at 4-3.
However, Littler wrestled back the initiative with a 13-dart hold followed by a clutch 80 checkout, before pinning tops to claim a precious five league points.
“It took a while to get settled in, as I did in the first year, but tonight I did really well and I’m proud of myself,” reflected Littler, who climbs to third in the league table.
“Every week I have felt good, but I’ve just not shown it until tonight.
“I slowed it down a little bit tonight, but I felt very confident. It wasn't looking good in seventh spot!
“Tonight, I just had to focus on myself. Against Gezzy and Jonny, I had to put the performances in, and that’s what I’ve done.
“We’ll take it to Minehead now and see how we do in the UK Open!”
Clayton enjoyed a successful return to home soil, defeating Gian van Veen and Luke Humphries to extend his lead at the top of the table to five points.
The 51-year-old overcame Van Veen 6-4 in the quarter-finals, as the league’s top two ahead of Thursday’s play went head-to-head.
Clayton then toppled Humphries by the same scoreline in the semi-finals, punishing a profligate display from the reigning champion to reach a second nightly final in three weeks.
Humphries had kicked off Thursday’s action with a comprehensive 6-1 victory over Michael van Gerwen, reeling off five straight legs to dispatch the seven-time Premier League champion.
In the evening’s other quarter-final, Price edged past Night Four winner Stephen Bunting in a deciding-leg shoot-out, surviving a match dart to surge up to second in the table.
Price, Littler and Van Veen are tied on nine points apiece, with Van Gerwen a point adrift in fifth spot, two points ahead of Humphries in sixth position.
Bunting has slipped to seventh after surrendering a 3-1 lead against Price, while Rock is yet to open his account following a fifth consecutive quarter-final exit.
Premier League Night Five Results
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Humphries 6-1 Michael van Gerwen
- Jonny Clayton 6-4 Gian van Veen
- Gerwyn Price 6-5 Stephen Bunting
- Luke Littler 6-4 Josh Rock
Semi-Finals
- Jonny Clayton 6-4 Luke Humphries
- Luke Littler 6-3 Gerwyn Price
Final
- Luke Littler 6-4 Jonny Clayton
Darts: Related content
- 2026 Premier League Season
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds