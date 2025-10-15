Darts results: Luke Littler picks up his first Players Championship title of the season to seal his qualification for the Minehead major next month

Luke Littler emphatically ended fears that he may miss next month's Players Championship Finals in Minehead by storming to victory at PC 32.
The world champion and newly crowned World Grand Prix champion headed into the day languishing outside the top 64 spots with just three more Pro Tour events to play due to the fact he'd only played in 10 of the previous 31.
Having suffered a first-round defeat to Ritchie Edhouse in Tuesday's event, pressure was beginning to mount but in true Littler fashion, he answered his critics with a string of fine displays which culminated in an 8-2 triumph over Dennie Olde Kalter in the final with an average of 111.
The Nuke had also overcome Stephen Bunting 7-4 in the semi-finals with a breathtaking average of 109.
More to follow...
Darts: Related content
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds