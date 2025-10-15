Darts results: Luke Littler picks up his first Players Championship title of the season to seal his qualification for the Minehead major next month

The world champion and newly crowned World Grand Prix champion headed into the day languishing outside the top 64 spots with just three more Pro Tour events to play due to the fact he'd only played in 10 of the previous 31.

Having suffered a first-round defeat to Ritchie Edhouse in Tuesday's event, pressure was beginning to mount but in true Littler fashion, he answered his critics with a string of fine displays which culminated in an 8-2 triumph over Dennie Olde Kalter in the final with an average of 111.

The Nuke had also overcome Stephen Bunting 7-4 in the semi-finals with a breathtaking average of 109.

More to follow...