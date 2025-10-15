Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Luke Littler at the World Matchplay
Luke Littler will compete at the Players Championship Finals

Darts results: Luke Littler picks up his first Players Championship title of the season to seal his qualification for the Minehead major next month

By Sporting Life
Darts
Wed October 15, 2025 · 3h ago

Luke Littler emphatically ended fears that he may miss next month's Players Championship Finals in Minehead by storming to victory at PC 32.

The world champion and newly crowned World Grand Prix champion headed into the day languishing outside the top 64 spots with just three more Pro Tour events to play due to the fact he'd only played in 10 of the previous 31.

Having suffered a first-round defeat to Ritchie Edhouse in Tuesday's event, pressure was beginning to mount but in true Littler fashion, he answered his critics with a string of fine displays which culminated in an 8-2 triumph over Dennie Olde Kalter in the final with an average of 111.

The Nuke had also overcome Stephen Bunting 7-4 in the semi-finals with a breathtaking average of 109.

More to follow...

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....