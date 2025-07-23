Darts results: Luke Littler, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price reach quarter-finals on epic night at the World Matchplay

Luke Littler preserved his Betfred World Matchplay hopes with a stunning comeback victory against Jermaine Wattimena on an epic night of second round action in Blackpool.
Littler looked set to suffer a shock exit after Wattimena raced into a 7-2 lead, but the teenage superstar underlined his battling qualities to win through a Winter Gardens classic on Wednesday.
The World Champion responded with a brilliant six-leg burst to seize the initiative at 8-7, but Wattimena kept his hopes alive, surviving two match darts to force a tie-break.
However, Littler’s blistering barrage of scoring eventually took its toll, as the world number two followed up an 11-dart hold by pinning his trusted double ten to complete a 13-11 victory.
“I’m a World Champion for a reason. I find these gears when I need it,” insisted Littler, who will play Andrew Gilding for a place in the semi-finals.
“I’ve not felt pressure like that since the first round of the World Championship against Ryan Meikle.
“Jermaine kept putting me under pressure. He was always right behind me, but when I got into the lead I was determined not to let it slip away.”
Josh Rock also won through a World Matchplay marathon on Day Five, edging out three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 13-11 in a captivating affair.
Van Gerwen was imperious in the opening exchanges, racing into a 4-1 lead before defying a mid-game rally from Rock to restore his three-leg buffer at 9-6.
However, the Dutchman paid the price for spurning opportunities to lead 10-6, and Rock suddenly found his brilliant best – inspired by a 152 checkout – to win four straight legs and hit the front.
Van Gerwen responded with a skin-saving 138 checkout to restore parity at ten apiece, but it was the Northern Irishman who held his nerve in the closing stages, sparking jubilant scenes of celebration.
“That’s one of the best games I’ve ever been involved in, without a doubt,” admitted an emotional Rock.
“I think you could see by my celebrations at the end what that meant to me. My heart was pumping throughout the whole game.
“Michael always seems to turn up against me, but I’m so happy to get the win.”
Rock will now take on 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price in a blockbuster last eight showdown, after the Welshman powered past sixth seed Chris Dobey in just over 24 minutes of play.
Price was relentless from start to finish, averaging 108.73 and converting 73% of his attempts at double to cap off his best Blackpool performance.
The 40-year-old was threatening a record average for much of the contest, producing a four-leg blitz of 11, 12, 12 and 14-darters on his way to a brutal 11-3 victory.
“I don’t think Chris played badly at all,” claimed Price, who also landed eight 180s in an action-packed display.
“I felt like I was on top of my game in the middle part of that match. I was in the zone and I managed to keep my focus.
“I’m confident in my own game. Playing like that will give me even more self-belief, and I feel like I’m getting back to my best.”
Earlier in the night, Gilding booked his place in successive World Matchplay quarter-finals following a terrific 11-5 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode.
The former UK Open champion kicked off proceedings with a trio of 13-darters, and that set the tone for a dominant display, which saw him average over 100 and pin 52% of his attempts at double.
“I came up here today feeling absolutely awful, but somehow it happened for me tonight,” reflected Gilding.
“I’ve had some great support here this year, and it was amazing to see all the Goldfinger scarves in the crowd. I can’t believe it!”
The Betfred World Matchplay continues on Thursday evening, as the opening two quarter-final ties take place at the Empress Ballroom.
2007 champion James Wade will play World Youth Champion Gian van Veen in the evening’s opener, before fourth seed Stephen Bunting faces 2023 finalist Jonny Clayton.
Littler and Gilding will then kick off Friday evening's action, before Rock and Price go head-to-head in a repeat of last month's World Cup of Darts decider.
World Matchplay: Wednesday results & schedule
Wednesday July 23
Second Round (best of 21 legs)
- Andrew Gilding 11-5 Dirk Van Duijvenbode
- Chris Dobey 3-11 Gerwyn Price
- Luke Littler 13-11 Jermaine Wattimena
- Michael Van Gerwen 11-13 Josh Rock
Thursday July 24 (2000 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Gian van Veen v James Wade
- Stephen Bunting v Jonny Clayton
Friday July 25 (2000 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Luke Littler v Andrew Gilding
- Gerwyn Price v Josh Rock
Saturday July 26 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
- Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4
Sunday July 27 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2
