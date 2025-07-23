Darts results: Luke Littler, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price reach quarter-finals on epic night at the World Matchplay

Luke Littler preserved his Betfred World Matchplay hopes with a stunning comeback victory against Jermaine Wattimena on an epic night of second round action in Blackpool.

Littler looked set to suffer a shock exit after Wattimena raced into a 7-2 lead, but the teenage superstar underlined his battling qualities to win through a Winter Gardens classic on Wednesday.

So classy from Luke Littler to raise Jermaine Wattimena's arm like that after an absolute epic pic.twitter.com/La0MfjP7WB — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 23, 2025

The World Champion responded with a brilliant six-leg burst to seize the initiative at 8-7, but Wattimena kept his hopes alive, surviving two match darts to force a tie-break. However, Littler’s blistering barrage of scoring eventually took its toll, as the world number two followed up an 11-dart hold by pinning his trusted double ten to complete a 13-11 victory.

Incredible comeback from Luke Littler to beat Jermaine Wattimena, and great sportsmanship from both players at the end 👏pic.twitter.com/9rdmPlkogd — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 23, 2025

“I’m a World Champion for a reason. I find these gears when I need it,” insisted Littler, who will play Andrew Gilding for a place in the semi-finals. “I’ve not felt pressure like that since the first round of the World Championship against Ryan Meikle. “Jermaine kept putting me under pressure. He was always right behind me, but when I got into the lead I was determined not to let it slip away.”

Luke Littler produced an epic comeback to beat Jermaine Wattimena but modestly refused to accept he has the best mentality in darts.



But he did take inspiration from the player who does... pic.twitter.com/QpeIUyWuxc — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 23, 2025

Josh Rock also won through a World Matchplay marathon on Day Five, edging out three-time champion Michael van Gerwen 13-11 in a captivating affair. Van Gerwen was imperious in the opening exchanges, racing into a 4-1 lead before defying a mid-game rally from Rock to restore his three-leg buffer at 9-6. However, the Dutchman paid the price for spurning opportunities to lead 10-6, and Rock suddenly found his brilliant best – inspired by a 152 checkout – to win four straight legs and hit the front. Van Gerwen responded with a skin-saving 138 checkout to restore parity at ten apiece, but it was the Northern Irishman who held his nerve in the closing stages, sparking jubilant scenes of celebration.

"There'll be a lot of giving it large on stage!"



Josh Rock promises fireworks when he faces Gerwyn Price at the World Matchplay. Can't Wait.🍿 pic.twitter.com/fDxy8ljoPm — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 23, 2025

“That’s one of the best games I’ve ever been involved in, without a doubt,” admitted an emotional Rock. “I think you could see by my celebrations at the end what that meant to me. My heart was pumping throughout the whole game. “Michael always seems to turn up against me, but I’m so happy to get the win.” Rock will now take on 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price in a blockbuster last eight showdown, after the Welshman powered past sixth seed Chris Dobey in just over 24 minutes of play.

We've talked about Luke Littler's character tonight but what about this 152 checkout from Josh Rock when he was almost on the brink of defeat to Michael van Gerwen.



And he made it count with a 13-11 win 👏pic.twitter.com/CYZuQ0SpOd — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 23, 2025

Price was relentless from start to finish, averaging 108.73 and converting 73% of his attempts at double to cap off his best Blackpool performance. The 40-year-old was threatening a record average for much of the contest, producing a four-leg blitz of 11, 12, 12 and 14-darters on his way to a brutal 11-3 victory. “I don’t think Chris played badly at all,” claimed Price, who also landed eight 180s in an action-packed display. “I felt like I was on top of my game in the middle part of that match. I was in the zone and I managed to keep my focus. “I’m confident in my own game. Playing like that will give me even more self-belief, and I feel like I’m getting back to my best.” Earlier in the night, Gilding booked his place in successive World Matchplay quarter-finals following a terrific 11-5 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Andrew Gilding pays tribute to Ozzy Osbourne after reaching the World Matchplay quarter-finals.



Now there's a sentence you didn't expect to see! He also talks about being an unlikely cult hero... pic.twitter.com/7WSwLs9HYr — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 23, 2025

The former UK Open champion kicked off proceedings with a trio of 13-darters, and that set the tone for a dominant display, which saw him average over 100 and pin 52% of his attempts at double. “I came up here today feeling absolutely awful, but somehow it happened for me tonight,” reflected Gilding. “I’ve had some great support here this year, and it was amazing to see all the Goldfinger scarves in the crowd. I can’t believe it!”