Darts results: Luke Littler defeats nine-dart hero Gian van Veen to win the Poland Darts Open

Luke Littler defied a spectacular nine-darter from Gian van Veen to win the inaugural SUPERBET Poland Darts Open on a magical day of action in Kraków.

The PDC’s first European Tour event in Poland culminated with Littler and Van Veen going head-to-head for the title, in a repeat of last month’s World Championship final at Alexandra Palace. Littler ran out a comprehensive 7-1 winner on that occasion, and the world number one produced another irrepressible display to pocket the £35,000 top prize on Polish soil.

The atmosphere for Gian van Veen's nine darter is insane. Even Luke Littler was joining inpic.twitter.com/jI0qNbrS7W — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 22, 2026

Van Veen made a terrific start to Sunday’s showpiece, following up a 112 finish with a 14-dart hold to level at two apiece, before producing perfection in leg five of the contest. The Dutch number one followed up back-to-back 180s with a nerveless 141 outshot, capping off his first nine-darter on the big stage and sending the capacity crowd into raptures at the EXPO Kraków. However, Littler responded with an immediate break of throw in leg six, which he backed up with legs of 14, 14 and 12 darts to establish a commanding 6-3 cushion. Van Veen halted Littler’s charge with a clinical 74 kill in leg ten, but the Warrington wonderkid wasn’t to be denied, winning the next two legs in just 28 darts to seal an 8-4 victory with a 108.06 average.

LITTLER WINS THE POLAND DARTS OPEN 🏆



Simply ridiculous from the world number one 🔥



Luke Littler averages over 108 and defies a nine-darter from Gian van Veen to slay the Dutchman 8-4 and win the inaugural SUPERBET Poland Darts Open ☢️#ET1 pic.twitter.com/S7gFH5Kmo4 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) February 22, 2026

“It’s been a very good weekend for myself,” reflected Littler, fresh from lifting his fifth European Tour title. “I felt really good throughout the tournament. In the first three weeks of the Premier League I’ve not felt the best, so I definitely needed this one. “I wanted to come here and win the title and that’s what I’ve done. Most importantly it was about playing well, getting that average up and hitting my doubles. “My first game against Mike De Decker was incredible, and I’m very happy and very confident now going into Belfast on Thursday.”

🤯🏆 Luke Littler averages over 108 and defied Gian van Veen's stunning nine-darter to win the Poland Darts Open! pic.twitter.com/mmVH1kwcS2 — Sport on Sporting Life (@SLSport_) February 22, 2026

Littler was imperious from start to finish in Kraków, having kicked off his title challenge with a 113.84 average and a 100% checkout success rate in his 6-1 thumping of De Decker on Saturday. The 19-year-old continued his charge with another ton-plus average and a 6-2 victory over Ross Smith, and an emphatic 6-1 win against Josh Rock sealed his spot in the semi-finals. Chris Dobey awaited Littler in the semi-finals, and the reigning two-time World Champion delivered another dominant display, averaging almost 106 to close out a 7-3 success. Despite his nine-dart heroics, Van Veen was denied a maiden European Tour title on his debut in Poland, and he admitted his moment of magic against Littler may have had a detrimental impact. “I wish I missed that double 12!” quipped the world number three. “Of course I’m very happy to hit the nine-darter, but I think everyone noticed in the next two or three legs, I wasn’t good.