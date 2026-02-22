Darts results: Luke Littler defeats nine-dart hero Gian van Veen to win the Poland Darts Open

Luke Littler defied a spectacular nine-darter from Gian van Veen to win the inaugural SUPERBET Poland Darts Open on a magical day of action in Kraków.
The PDC’s first European Tour event in Poland culminated with Littler and Van Veen going head-to-head for the title, in a repeat of last month’s World Championship final at Alexandra Palace.
Littler ran out a comprehensive 7-1 winner on that occasion, and the world number one produced another irrepressible display to pocket the £35,000 top prize on Polish soil.
Van Veen made a terrific start to Sunday’s showpiece, following up a 112 finish with a 14-dart hold to level at two apiece, before producing perfection in leg five of the contest.
The Dutch number one followed up back-to-back 180s with a nerveless 141 outshot, capping off his first nine-darter on the big stage and sending the capacity crowd into raptures at the EXPO Kraków.
However, Littler responded with an immediate break of throw in leg six, which he backed up with legs of 14, 14 and 12 darts to establish a commanding 6-3 cushion.
Van Veen halted Littler’s charge with a clinical 74 kill in leg ten, but the Warrington wonderkid wasn’t to be denied, winning the next two legs in just 28 darts to seal an 8-4 victory with a 108.06 average.
“It’s been a very good weekend for myself,” reflected Littler, fresh from lifting his fifth European Tour title.
“I felt really good throughout the tournament. In the first three weeks of the Premier League I’ve not felt the best, so I definitely needed this one.
“I wanted to come here and win the title and that’s what I’ve done. Most importantly it was about playing well, getting that average up and hitting my doubles.
“My first game against Mike De Decker was incredible, and I’m very happy and very confident now going into Belfast on Thursday.”
Littler was imperious from start to finish in Kraków, having kicked off his title challenge with a 113.84 average and a 100% checkout success rate in his 6-1 thumping of De Decker on Saturday.
The 19-year-old continued his charge with another ton-plus average and a 6-2 victory over Ross Smith, and an emphatic 6-1 win against Josh Rock sealed his spot in the semi-finals.
Chris Dobey awaited Littler in the semi-finals, and the reigning two-time World Champion delivered another dominant display, averaging almost 106 to close out a 7-3 success.
Despite his nine-dart heroics, Van Veen was denied a maiden European Tour title on his debut in Poland, and he admitted his moment of magic against Littler may have had a detrimental impact.
“I wish I missed that double 12!” quipped the world number three.
“Of course I’m very happy to hit the nine-darter, but I think everyone noticed in the next two or three legs, I wasn’t good.
“I was so excited about the nine-darter - my first one on the stage, and that probably cost me the final today.
“Fair play to Luke. As he said, that spurred him on. That’s how he reads the game, and that’s why he is world number one.
“Obviously I’m gutted with the result. I’m getting a bit tired of losing finals now, but it’s part of the game and I’m happy to make another final. It’s been a great weekend.”
Following his deciding-leg victory over Andrew Gilding on Saturday evening, Van Veen kicked off Finals Day with another 6-5 success at the expense of Nathan Aspinall, overturning a 4-2 deficit in the process.
The European Champion then produced a scintillating 107 average to dispatch his fellow countryman Wessel Nijman 6-2 in the quarter-finals, which he backed up with a dramatic 7-5 win over world number two Luke Humphries.
The pair both faltered on the outer ring in a dramatic finale, before the Dutchman regained his poise to defeat Humphries for the seventh time in their last eight meetings.
Humphries recorded a brace of 6-1 victories against Boris Krcmar and Stephen Bunting to confirm his place in the semi-finals, only to fall short in his bid for a second ranking title of 2026.
The 2023/24 World Champion was joined in the last four by Dobey, who fought back from 4-1 down to stun Luke Woodhouse in the last 16, before sweeping aside a resurgent Michael Smith in the quarter-finals.
Smith accounted for Premier League table-topper Jonny Clayton in reaching the last eight, as Nijman and Premier League duo Rock and Bunting completed the quarter-final line-up.
Poland Darts Open results
Round One
- Cameron Menzies 6-4 Ritchie Edhouse
- William O'Connor 6-4 Andreas Harrysson
- Boris Krcmar 6-3 Ryan Joyce
- Luke Woodhouse 6-2 Carl Sneyd
- Niels Zonneveld 6-2 Piotr Maciejczak
- Andrew Gilding 6-3 Jeffrey de Graaf
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-4 Miroslaw Grudziecki
- Darryl Pilgrim 6-4 Dave Chisnall
- Wessel Nijman 6-3 Thomas Lovely
- Daryl Gurney 6-1 Dawid Robak
- Connor Scutt 6-4 Damon Heta
- Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Mickey Mansell
- Adam Gawlas 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
- Cristo Reyes 6-3 Niko Springer
- Joe Cullen 6-2 Krzysztof Kciuk
- Mike De Decker 6-4 Marvin Kraft
Round Two
- Boris Krcmar 6-4 Martin Schindler
- Chris Dobey 6-0 Connor Scutt
- Nathan Aspinall 6-3 Darryl Pilgrim
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Danny Noppert
- Wessel Nijman 6-2 Gary Anderson
- Cameron Menzies 6-0 James Wade
- Ross Smith 6-1 Daryl Gurney
- Cristo Reyes 6-2 Ryan Searle
- Josh Rock 6-1 William O’Connor
- Jonny Clayton 6-4 Adam Gawlas
- Michael Smith 6-5 Joe Cullen
- Luke Littler 6-1 Mike De Decker
- Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Callan Rydz
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Stephen Bunting 6-4 Niels Zonneveld
- Gian van Veen 6-5 Andrew Gilding
Round Three
- Luke Littler 6-2 Ross Smith
- Josh Rock 6-3 Cristo Reyes
- Chris Dobey 6-5 Luke Woodhouse
- Michael Smith 6-4 Jonny Clayton
- Luke Humphries 6-1 Boris Krcmar
- Stephen Bunting 6-1 Jermaine Wattimena
- Gian van Veen 6-5 Nathan Aspinall
- Wessel Nijman 6-1 Cameron Menzies
Quarter-Finals
- Luke Littler 6-1 Josh Rock
- Chris Dobey 6-2 Michael Smith
- Luke Humphries 6-1 Stephen Bunting
- Gian van Veen 6-2 Wessel Nijman
Semi-Finals
- Luke Littler 7-3 Chris Dobey
- Gian van Veen 7-5 Luke Humphries
Final
- Luke Littler 8-4 Gian van Veen
