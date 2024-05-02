Darts results: Luke Littler books Premier League Play-Off spot with fourth nightly win in Aberdeen

Littler defeated Rob Cross 6-4 in the final at P&J Live to win back-to-back nights for a second time, while fellow-Premier League debutant Luke Humphries also sealed his place in the top four.

Yet another mesmerising outing from the teenage sensation saw him come through a last-leg decider with Nathan Aspinall in the quarter-finals, before averaging 110 in a 6-1 demolition to book his place in the final - where a 102 average sealed the title.

"I'm just delighted to get over the line again and book my place at The O2," reflected Littler.

"That was my aim coming into the Premier League, so to have achieved that with two weeks to spare is a great achievement.

"I think I've definitely settled myself into the Premier League; the first few weeks were 'okay' and since then I've learned the routine and won four nights.