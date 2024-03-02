Darts results: Luke Littler beats Dave Chisnall to reach UK Open quarter-finals

The teen sensation hit a 152 checkout to go with his now customary three-figure average in beating Martin Schindler 10-8 before stepping it up a notch to see off Dave Chisnall 10-5 in a high-quality evening match.

It means he's through to Sunday's latter stages and is now three wins away from a first major PDC title in the event dubbed 'the FA Cup of darts' due to its open-draw format.

"I think if everyone didn’t know, they are going to know now that I am not a morning person," he said following his win against Chisnall.

"I did struggle this morning but I managed to get over the line against Martin.

"After that game, I chilled out, had some food, and I think played better in the evening.

"This morning I didn’t have breakfast and I was feeling sick because there was nothing in my stomach and my adrenalin was going.

"That first game was really hard to get over the line."