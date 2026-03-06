Darts results: Luke Littler and Luke Humphries win on the opening night of the UK Open as Danny Noppert triumphs with a nine darter

The opening day of the £750,000 event saw 125 matches played across eight stages on a marathon day at Butlin’s Minehead Resort.

The opening four rounds were held across a bumper double session, as the 157-player field was whittled down to 32 by the conclusion of Friday's play.

Reigning champion Littler began his bid for back-to-back titles with a 10-3 drubbing of Damon Heta, avenging his defeat to the Australian number one in the 2024 quarter-finals.

The world number one produced a sparkling 170 finish en route to victory, which was preceded by a magnificent 132 combination - featuring two bullseyes.

Humphries also impressed in his opener against Luke Woodhouse, averaging 105 and registering four ton-plus checkouts to begin his bid for a maiden UK Open crown.

However, the performance of the day was produced by 2018 champion Gary Anderson, who averaged 107.42 and crashed in eight 180s in his 10-6 success against Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Anderson was one of six former champions to progress to Saturday’s action, with Michael van Gerwen, James Wade and Peter Wright joining Littler and Noppert in round five.

Noppert produced a moment of magic in his clash against Dimitri Van den Bergh, landing a spectacular nine-darter to triumph 10-4 in a battle of the former UK Open winners.