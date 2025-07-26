Darts results: Luke Littler and Josh Rock make history with the most perfect nine-dart finish in history at the World Matchplay

Luke Littler and Josh Rock produced the most perfect leg in darts history during their incredible World Matchplay semi-final in Blackpool.
There had been a lot of hype ahead of the first ever meeting between Littler and Rock, who has stormed back into the limelight this year to realise his rich potential, and to say they exceeded it would be an understatement.
The astonishing moment came in the eighth leg when Rock was surprisingly leading 6-1 and the duo traded a pair of 180s apiece to raise the roof at the Winter Gardens.
Unlike the famous nine darter in the 2023 World Championship final between Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith, there were no missed darts in this leg as Littler took out 141 to create another piece of history en route to a 17-14 victory.
Never before has there been a leg on the PDC Tour featuring 15 perfect legs out of 15, and it fittingly had to involve the trailblazing teenager.
The world champion's nine-darter kick-started a stirring comeback that saw him take eight of the next 12 legs to move into the lead for the first time at 10-9 and from then, he always remained in control.
Rock never gave up hope and produced a stunning 170 checkout to stay in touch during the closes stages but ultimately couldn't quite live with the Nuke's extraordinary talents.
Littler, who averaged 107 compared to Rock's 104 and fired in 15 of the 29 maximums, is now just one win away from completing the Triple Crown at the age of 18 having already lifted the world title and Premier League crown in his remarkable career.
Seventh heaven for Wade
Earlier in the night, James Wade reached his seventh World Matchplay final with a thrilling 20-18 victory over Jonny Clayton, 19 years after he first achieved the feat on his debut.
Back in 2006, the young Machine went on to finish runner-up to Phil Taylor but would get his hands on the famous trophy 12 months later with victory over Terry Jenkins.
Wade lost his next three finals to Taylor (2008, 2011, 2012) and then his most recent to Michael van Gerwen back in 2015, so 10 years on he gets another chance to win the Winter Gardens showpiece for a second time.
The 42-year-old's longevity in the upper echelons in this sport is legendary, yet he still went into this clash against the in-form Ferret as the marginal underdog.
Wade, however, made a mockery of those odds by charging into a 16-10 lead, only for Clayton to dig deep from nowhere and take the next six legs in a row to force the tie-break situation.
The Englishman missed the first chance to win the match at 17-16 on double 18 but would eventually get the job done in the 38th leg of a gruelling yet absorbing encounter.
World Matchplay: Saturday results & Sunday schedule
Saturday July 26 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- James Wade 20-18 Jonny Clayton
- Luke Littler 17-14 Josh Rock
Sunday July 27 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports
- James Wade v Luke Littler
