Darts results: Luke Littler and Josh Rock make history with the most perfect nine-dart finish in history at the World Matchplay

There had been a lot of hype ahead of the first ever meeting between Littler and Rock, who has stormed back into the limelight this year to realise his rich potential, and to say they exceeded it would be an understatement.

The astonishing moment came in the eighth leg when Rock was surprisingly leading 6-1 and the duo traded a pair of 180s apiece to raise the roof at the Winter Gardens.

Unlike the famous nine darter in the 2023 World Championship final between Michael van Gerwen and Michael Smith, there were no missed darts in this leg as Littler took out 141 to create another piece of history en route to a 17-14 victory.

Never before has there been a leg on the PDC Tour featuring 15 perfect legs out of 15, and it fittingly had to involve the trailblazing teenager.