Darts results: Luke Humphries wins deciding leg to beat Luke Littler to US Darts Masters title

Humphries created another slice of history in the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, becoming the first player to win back-to-back titles in the Big Apple.

Humphries and Littler partnered England to World Cup glory earlier this month, and the world’s top two resumed their rivalry in front of a sell-out crowd of 5,000 fans – a record for darts in the US.

Littler was aiming to lift the coveted crown for the first time in his career, although the reigning champion had other ideas, racing into a commanding 4-1 lead.

The world number one responded with four straight legs to seize the initiative, only for Humphries to produce a late turnaround and celebrate his third World Series of Darts title.

“This is the most iconic venue I think darts will ever go to,” reflected Humphries, who averaged 104 to prevail in a thrilling finale.

“Every year we come here it gets better and better, and the fans have been absolutely amazing. It’s been insane.

“It’s great to go back-to-back. I’m always out to set records and do things that not many players have done.

“Me and Luke always have fantastic games, and it’s just another brilliant game in the saga of Luke v Luke.

“I feel if I can keep performing like this then I can keep pushing him, because he’s unbelievable. He’s the toughest player in the world to beat.”