Darts results: Luke Humphries wins deciding leg to beat Luke Littler to US Darts Masters title

Luke Humphries retained the bet365 US Darts Masters title with a thrilling deciding-leg victory against Luke Littler on a record-breaking night in New York.
Humphries created another slice of history in the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden, becoming the first player to win back-to-back titles in the Big Apple.
Humphries and Littler partnered England to World Cup glory earlier this month, and the world’s top two resumed their rivalry in front of a sell-out crowd of 5,000 fans – a record for darts in the US.
Littler was aiming to lift the coveted crown for the first time in his career, although the reigning champion had other ideas, racing into a commanding 4-1 lead.
The world number one responded with four straight legs to seize the initiative, only for Humphries to produce a late turnaround and celebrate his third World Series of Darts title.
“This is the most iconic venue I think darts will ever go to,” reflected Humphries, who averaged 104 to prevail in a thrilling finale.
“Every year we come here it gets better and better, and the fans have been absolutely amazing. It’s been insane.
“It’s great to go back-to-back. I’m always out to set records and do things that not many players have done.
“Me and Luke always have fantastic games, and it’s just another brilliant game in the saga of Luke v Luke.
“I feel if I can keep performing like this then I can keep pushing him, because he’s unbelievable. He’s the toughest player in the world to beat.”
Humphries was averaging over 107 in the opening stages of Friday’s showpiece, but after squandering two darts for a 5-1 lead, the pendulum appeared to shift.
Littler – who crashed in nine maximums during a pulsating affair – hit back with a trademark mid-match burst to take control, but Humphries stemmed the tide with a clinical 72 kill to level at 5-5.
The pair then exchanged convincing holds in the closing stages, and the advantage of throw proved pivotal for Humphries, who conjured a sensational 11-darter in the decider to complete the fairytale in New York.
The 31-year-old performed magnificently on Finals Day, overcoming Stephen Bunting and Gian van Veen en route to his latest big stage title.
Having averaged almost 106 in a 6-3 win against Bunting, Humphries produced a sensational four-leg flurry to topple Van Veen, overturning a 6-3 deficit and surviving two match darts to triumph.
Littler, meanwhile, followed up his opening round victory over David Cameron by accounting for another Canadian in the quarter-finals, averaging north of 102 in his 6-1 demolition of Jim Long.
The world champion then fended off a resilient James Wade in the last four, despite the ten-time TV title winner averaging over a ton and hitting all of his four attempts at double.
“It was an unbelievable experience tonight,” admitted the 19-year-old, who was featuring in his maiden US Darts Masters final.
“There were a lot of England fans here who are going to the game [tomorrow] so I appreciate them coming along.
“As the night went on they got louder and louder, and I wish I was in the crowd with them to be fair!”
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