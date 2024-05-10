Darts results: Luke Humphries triumphs in Leeds as Michael van Gerwen books his Premier League play-off spot

Luke Humphries celebrated his fourth nightly win of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League in Leeds on Thursday, as Michael van Gerwen sealed a Play-Off place.

Leeds United fan Humphries – roared on by an 11,000 strong crowd at the First Direct Arena - edged out Van Gerwen in a dramatic finale to enjoy a dream debut in West Yorkshire. The World Champion also recorded a brace of 6-1 wins against Rob Cross and Michael Smith on his way to scooping the £10,000 winner’s prize on the penultimate night of league phase action. Humphries averaged over 109 in his quarter-final demolition of Cross, reeling off six consecutive legs in 17, 12, 15, 12, 13 and 11 darts to avenge his defeat to the 2018 World Champion in Aberdeen last week.

HUMPHRIES IS THE CHAMP IN LEEDS! 🏆



Luke Humphries beats Michael van Gerwen in a decider to raise the roof in Leeds!



📺 https://t.co/gbUt9q25Jh#PLDarts | Final pic.twitter.com/tJRpkA56wm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) May 9, 2024

The world number one then dispatched 2023 World Champion Smith by the same 6-1 scoreline to seal his spot in Thursday’s showpiece, aided by a 102 average and four maximums. However, Humphries was forced to recover from a laboured start in the evening’s decider against Van Gerwen, who established an early two-leg lead. Humphries hit back with consecutive 13-dart holds and a spectacular 132 checkout to level at three apiece, before firing in another 13-darter to move to the brink of victory at 5-4. Van Gerwen forced a last-leg shoot-out after surviving a match dart in leg ten, but the roles were reversed in the decider, with Humphries taking out 78 on tops to prevail, after the Dutchman missed a dart at bull for victory.