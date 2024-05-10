Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Luke Humphries (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)
Luke Humphries (Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PDC)

Darts results: Luke Humphries triumphs in Leeds as Michael van Gerwen books his Premier League play-off spot

By Sporting Life
11:58 · FRI May 10, 2024

Luke Humphries celebrated his fourth nightly win of the 2024 BetMGM Premier League in Leeds on Thursday, as Michael van Gerwen sealed a Play-Off place.

Leeds United fan Humphries – roared on by an 11,000 strong crowd at the First Direct Arena - edged out Van Gerwen in a dramatic finale to enjoy a dream debut in West Yorkshire.

The World Champion also recorded a brace of 6-1 wins against Rob Cross and Michael Smith on his way to scooping the £10,000 winner’s prize on the penultimate night of league phase action.

Humphries averaged over 109 in his quarter-final demolition of Cross, reeling off six consecutive legs in 17, 12, 15, 12, 13 and 11 darts to avenge his defeat to the 2018 World Champion in Aberdeen last week.

The world number one then dispatched 2023 World Champion Smith by the same 6-1 scoreline to seal his spot in Thursday’s showpiece, aided by a 102 average and four maximums.

However, Humphries was forced to recover from a laboured start in the evening’s decider against Van Gerwen, who established an early two-leg lead.

Humphries hit back with consecutive 13-dart holds and a spectacular 132 checkout to level at three apiece, before firing in another 13-darter to move to the brink of victory at 5-4.

Van Gerwen forced a last-leg shoot-out after surviving a match dart in leg ten, but the roles were reversed in the decider, with Humphries taking out 78 on tops to prevail, after the Dutchman missed a dart at bull for victory.

Luke Littler leads the way with one week remaining
Luke Littler leads the way with one week remaining

“This was a dream for me tonight,” reflected an emotional Humphries, who debuted his new-walk on song and donned a specially-designed shirt in Leeds' white, blue and yellow colours.

“The support was amazing, and to go on and win, this probably ranks as one of my best experiences in darts. The crowd were absolutely fantastic. When you walk out there and you’ve got so many people wanting you to win, it is what dreams are made of.

“It was an incredible feeling, and to perform like I did when the pressure was on, I’m really proud of that. I’ve had some games recently where it hasn’t gone my way, but the most important thing is how you bounce back, and I played really well tonight.”

Despite narrowly missing out on a fifth nightly win of the campaign, Van Gerwen confirmed his spot in the forthcoming Play-Offs with impressive wins against Gerwyn Price and Luke Littler.

The reigning champion won five straight legs from 3-1 down to deny Price in the evening’s opener, before easing past an out-of-sorts Littler to end the teenager’s seven-match winning run in the competition.

Littler breezed past a struggling Peter Wright in their quarter-final tussle, and he now boasts a five-point lead at the Premier League summit heading into the final night of league action in Sheffield.

Elsewhere, Smith preserved his hopes of a top-four finish with a 6-3 success against Nathan Aspinall, punishing a profligate display from the Stockport star to set up a fascinating finale next week.

The final league night of the season will be held at Sheffield's Utilita Arena on Thursday May 16, as Aspinall and Smith go head-to-head in a straight shoot-out for qualification.

The winner will join Littler, Humphries and Van Gerwen at the season-ending Play-Offs, which will take place at London’s O2 on Thursday May 23.

Littler and Wright will lock horns for a second straight week, and victory for the Warrington wonderkid in the quarter-finals would see him guarantee top spot.

Humphries will begin his bid for back-to-back nightly wins against 2023 runner-up Price, while Van Gerwen takes on Cross, with the Dutchman aiming to cement a third-place finish.

Night 15, Thursday May 9

Quarter-Finals

  • Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gerwyn Price
  • Luke Littler 6-1 Peter Wright
  • Luke Humphries 6-1 Rob Cross
  • Nathan Aspinall 3-6 Michael Smith

Semi-Finals

  • Michael van Gerwen 6-1 Luke Littler
  • Luke Humphries 6-1 Michael Smith

Finals

  • Michael van Gerwen 5-6 Luke Humphries

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....
Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo