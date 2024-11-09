Darts results: Luke Humphries loses Grand Slam of Darts opener as Luke Littler and MVG both win 5-0

Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen both produced whitewash wins on day one of the Grand Slam of Darts, before Luke Humphries suffered a surprise defeat.

The round-robin began on Saturday with a nine-leg epic won by Stephen Bunting, but thereafter it was more about individual performances than classic matches even if the occasional favourite did come unstuck. Van Gerwen wasn't at his best but didn't need to be to beat Noa-Lynn van Leuven 5-0, throwing a single maximum but allowing his opponent just two looks at double. Littler on the other hand was electric, averaging 112 to beat Keane Barry 5-0, his opponent unable to create any kind of opening.

5-0

6 minutes

112.16 (10th highest in Grand Slam history)



What a debut from Luke Littler pic.twitter.com/VHWbp5sf55 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) November 9, 2024

"I just wanted to come here, my major tournaments isn't the best record, so I just focused on tonight and making a statement: I'm here to win," said Littler. "I've been practicing well, and I'm just going to enjoy it. I want to top the group, I know there's a little bonus for finishing top. Then hopefully go on and on, but I'm here." Things proved more complicated for Humphries and after he trailed 3-1 against Rowby-John Rodriguez, the world champion was never able to get back into the game and lost 5-3. Humphries pegged a brilliant 164 finish but this was a tale of profligacy in the end, seven missed darts at double standing in stark contrast to his opponent's five-from-six strike-rate. Humphries will now face fellow Group A loser James Wade on Sunday in what's a vital match for his title prospects. While it was bad news for backers of the short-priced jolly, Sporting Life readers were buoyed by a 15/2 winning accumulator from Chris Hammer, who also had winners at 15/8 and 6/5 along with a solitary losing single bet.