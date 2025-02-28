Darts results: Luke Humphries hailed for bringing Beau Greaves back on stage after UK Open classic as Luke Littler survives a scare against Peter Wright

Cool Hand came from 7-5 down to overcome Greaves 10-7 in a superb contest with an average of 102.45, and then earned widespread praise for calling the Women's World champion back on stage to earn another standing ovation from the crowd.

Class from Luke Humphries to get Beau Greaves back on stage for more applause after their UK Open clash 👏 pic.twitter.com/uMCOVhsUNp

However, Humphries showed his class in the latter stages, responding with a brilliant five-leg burst to triumph 10-7 with a 102.45 average.

Aided by 126 and 124 checkouts, Greaves seized the early initiative against Humphries, and at one stage looked poised to complete a historic victory against the sport’s premier player.

The 21-year-old became the first woman to win three successive matches at this event, overcoming Stefan Bellmont, Rhys Griffin and Mickey Mansell with a trio of fine displays during the afternoon session to reach round four.

Luke Humphries beats Beau Greaves in a UK Open classic and then brings her back on stage to get the extra cheers she deserved 👏 pic.twitter.com/IQ6reT5GIk

“She really tested me there, and if that was a Premier League format, she would have beaten me! Over the next few years I’m sure I am going to be sharing the stage with Beau a lot more.”

“Beau belongs in big time darts,” insisted Humphries, a two-time UK Open runner-up. She’s a massive asset to the sport. The women’s game is growing massively and Beau has played a big part in that.

LITTLER SURVIVES IN A THRILLER!! What a ridiculous game that was... An average of 109 from Luke Littler needed as he is pushed all the way against Peter Wright, but squeezes into the Fifth Round! 📺 https://t.co/NoQ0dOaEl5 #UKOpenDarts pic.twitter.com/Byq7PgAmk3

World Champion Littler also won through a thrilling tie on the Main Stage, averaging 108.69 to defeat 2017 UK Open champion Wright in a gripping 19-leg tussle.

Wright landed a hat-trick of ton-plus checkouts to set up a grandstand finish, only for the teenage superstar to keep his cool and close out victory with a 13-dart break.

“You can never expect a bad game from Peter,” admitted Littler, a quarter-finalist at this event 12 months ago.

“Peter played really well to win those two legs on the bounce, and I had to find the gears I know I’ve got. I like it in Minehead. I’ve got a good record here, and hopefully I can go deep in this competition this weekend.”

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen survived a scare in his all-Dutch tie against Dirk van Duijvenbode by eventually closing out a 10-8 success, having led 7-3 at one stage.

Elsewhere, reigning champion Dimitri Van den Bergh kicked off his title defence with a hard-fought 10-6 win over Raymond van Barneveld, who lifted the title in 2006 and 2007.

Van den Bergh will be joined in round five by former winners Nathan Aspinall, Danny Noppert and James Wade, who dumped out Martin Lukeman, Daryl Gurney and William Borland respectively.

However, Scottish icon Gary Anderson and 2023 winner Andrew Gilding both crashed out at the fourth round stage, succumbing to Jonny Clayton and Ryan Joyce.

Two-time runner-up Gerwyn Price was denied by Connor Scutt in an exhilarating last-leg decider, despite overturning a 7-2 deficit to level at nine apiece.

Chris Dobey reeled off seven straight legs from 6-3 down to account for Stephen Bunting in an all-Premier League affair, with Rob Cross running out a comfortable 10-4 winner against Thomas Lovely.

2022/23 World Champion Michael Smith enjoyed a welcome return to winning ways in Minehead, seeing off Kevin Doets to avenge his World Championship defeat to the Dutchman back in December.

Smith’s fellow St Helens native Dave Chisnall sealed his progress with a 10-9 win against Ricky Evans, as Madars Razma and Danny Lauby also won through dramatic last-leg tussles on the outer boards in round four.

2024 semi-finalist Damon Heta dispatched Kim Huybrechts 10-2 to confirm his place in Saturday’s fifth round, advancing alongside Dutch duo Gian van Veen and Jermaine Wattimena.

Alan Soutar and Cameron Menzies are left flying for the flag for Scottish darts, while Josh Rock preserved Northern Irish hopes with a convincing 10-5 win over Justin Hood.

Krzysztof Ratajski swept aside Joe Cullen to kick off his campaign in style on Friday evening, as German number one Martin Schindler, Somerset star Ryan Searle and former European Champion Ross Smith also progressed.

Former UK Open semi-finalists Mensur Suljovic and William O’Connor will both feature in round five, with the Austrian defeating Nathan Rafferty and Luke Woodhouse on Friday and the Irish star seeing off Tom Sykes and Scott Williams.

World Youth Championship runner-up Jurjen van der Velde is the solitary representative from round one still standing in Minehead, as he recorded four straight victories to break new ground on the big stage - defeating Titus Kanik, Bradley Brooks, Keane Barry and Adam Lipscombe on Friday.

Rob Owen, Stephen Burton and Dylan Slevin complete the fifth round line-up, after claiming a brace of victories across a gruelling day of action.

Niko Springer produced the performance of Friday’s opening day, averaging 115.92 in his first round demolition of Cor Dekker, before losing out to Slevin in a topsy-turvy third round encounter.

The draw for the fifth round was made live on the Main Stage at the conclusion of Friday night's action, with reigning champion Van den Bergh pitted against former Masters champion Dobey.

Humphries will play Searle, Littler has been pitted against Wattimena, with Van Gerwen set to take on Owen for a place in the last 16.

At the conclusion of the fifth round, the draw will be made for the sixth round, which will take place across two stages on Saturday evening.

UK Open: Day one results and weekend schedule

First Round

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 6-2 Mike Gillet

Beau Greaves 6-1 Stefan Bellmont

Niko Springer 6-2 Cor Dekker

Cam Crabtree 6-1 Wesley Plaisier

Sebastian Bialecki 6-2 Viktor Tingstrom

Shaun Fox 6-0 Max Hopp

Darryl Pilgrim 6-3 Chris Hartrey

Paul Rowley 6-1 Karel Sedlacek

Adam Lipscombe 6-0 Marc Dewsbury

Greg Ritchie 6-3 Jamie Kelling

Danny van Trijp 6-5 Henry Coates

Simon Stevenson 6-0 Jules van Dongen

Andy Boulton 6-2 Dennie Olde Kalter

Nathan Girvan 6-3 Christopher Wickenden

Thomas Lovely 6-1 Oskar Lukasiak

Marvin van Velzen 6-3 Tom Bissell

Tommy Lishman 6-4 Kai Gotthardt

Christian Kist 6-4 Daniel Perry

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-4 Maximilian Czerwinski

Jimmy van Schie 6-4 Adam Paxton

Graham Hall 6-0 Tavis Dudeney

Graham Usher 6-3 John Henderson

Dominik Gruellich 6-3 Danny Jansen

Darius Labanauskas 6-4 Derek Coulson

Alexander Merkx 6-1 Leon Weber

Tommy Morris 6-1 Adam Warner

Jurjen van der Velde 6-2 Tytus Kanik

Stefaan Henderyck 6-1 Lee Cocks

Andreas Harrysson 6-3 Scott Baker

Tom Sykes 6-5 Owen Roelofs

Aden Kirk 6-4 Charlie Manby

Jim Long 6-4 Pero Ljubic

Second Round

William Borland 6-2 Brett Claydon

Darren Beveridge 6-4 James Hurrell

Tom Sykes 6-1 Thibault Tricole

Adam Lipscombe 6-4 Jelle Klaasen

Radek Szaganski 6-5 Benjamin Reus

Haupai Puha 6-2 Aden Kirk

Christian Kist 6-1 Chris Landman

George Killington 6-5 Owen Bates

Nathan Girvan 6-3 Alexander Merkx

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-5 Darius Labanauskas

Marvin van Velzen 6-5 Joshua Richardson

Dom Taylor 6-5 Steve Lennon

Martijn Dragt 6-4 Graham Hall

Justin Hood 6-3 Shaun Fox

Berry van Peer 6-3 Danny van Trijp

Lukas Wenig 6-5 Paul Rowley

Dominik Gruellich 6-2 Andreas Harrysson

Graham Usher 6-2 Rusty-Jake Rodriguez

Cam Crabtree 6-1 Andy Baetens`

Tommy Lishman 6-5 Michele Turetta

Adam Hunt 6-4 Maik Kuivenhoven

Jurjen van der Velde 6-2 Bradley Brooks

Nathan Rafferty 6-4 Jim Long

Niko Springer 6-5 Patrick Geeraets

Matthew Dennant 6-3 Andy Boulton

Thomas Lovely 6-4 Stefaan Henderyck

Beau Greaves 6-1 Rhys Griffin

Darryl Pilgrim 6-2 Jitse van der Wal

Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Robert Grundy

Jimmy van Schie 6-5 Simon Stevenson

Greg Ritchie 6-1 Tommy Morris

Third Round

Scott Williams 6-4 Wessel Nijman

Ricky Evans 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

Raymond van Barneveld 6-4 Graham Usher

Beau Greaves 6-2 Mickey Mansell

Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Florian Hempel

Madars Razma 6-1 Ryan Meikle

Kim Huybrechts 6-4 Lukas Wenig

Justin Hood 6-3 Darren Beveridge

Alan Soutar 6-0 Callan Rydz

William O'Connor 6-4 Tom Sykes

Jose de Sousa 6-4 Jimmy van Schie

Adam Lipscombe 6-4 Ian White

Rob Owen 6-5 Niels Zonneveld

Jurjen van der Velde 6-3 Keane Barry

Kevin Doets 6-2 Greg Ritchie

Haupai Puha 6-4 Christian Kist

Martin Lukeman 6-5 Jim Williams

Cameron Menzies 6-5 Dom Taylo

Thomas Lovely 6-3 Matthew Dennant

Danny Lauby 6-3 Darryl Pilgrim

Luke Woodhouse 6-3 Sebastian Bialecki

Matt Campbell 6-5 Nathan Girvan

Radek Szaganski 6-4 Cam Crabtree

Nick Kenny 6-3 Dominik Gruellich

William Borland 6-5 Martijn Dragt

Connor Scutt 6-3 Berry van Peer

Mensur Suljovic 6-1 Nathan Rafferty

Dylan Slevin 6-5 Niko Springer

Stephen Burton 6-3 Tommy Lishman

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-4 Richard Veenstra

George Killington 6-4 Marvin van Velzen

Fourth Round

Jonny Clayton 10-3 Gary Anderson

Luke Littler 10-9 Peter Wright

Luke Humphries 10-7 Beau Greaves

Michael van Gerwen 10-8 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Dave Chisnall 10-9 Ricky Evans

Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-6 Raymond van Barneveld

Chris Dobey 10-6 Stephen Bunting

Connor Scutt 10-9 Gerwyn Price

Stephen Burton 10-6 Radek Szaganski

Ryan Searle 10-7 Adam Hunt

Martin Schindler 10-7 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Michael Smith 10-6 Kevin Doets

Danny Noppert 10-2 Daryl Gurney

William O'Connor 10-7 Scott Williams

Alan Soutar 10-7 Matt Campbell

Cameron Menzies 10-4 Mike De Decker

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-4 Joe Cullen

Nathan Aspinall 10-5 Martin Lukeman

Dylan Slevin 10-7 Haupai Puha

James Wade 10-3 William Borland

Mensur Suljovic 10-6 Luke Woodhouse

Ross Smith 10-7 Jose de Sousa

Jurjen van der Velde 10-6 Adam Lipscombe

Josh Rock 10-5 Justin Hood

Danny Lauby 10-9 Brendan Dolan

Madars Razma 10-9 Ricardo Pietreczko

Damon Heta 10-2 Kim Huybrechts

Rob Cross 10-4 Thomas Lovely

Jermaine Wattimena 10-6 Ritchie Edhouse

Gian van Veen 10-4 Nick Kenny

Ryan Joyce 10-8 Andrew Gilding

Rob Owen 10-7 George Killington

Saturday March 1

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Fifth Round

TV Channel: ITV4

4x Stages, 4 Matches per board

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Sixth Round

TV Channel: ITV4

Ryan Searle v Luke Humphries

Dave Chisnall v Krzysztof Ratajski

Mensur Suljovic v William O’Connor

Rob Cross v Danny Noppert

Josh Rock v Ross Smith

Madars Razma v Michael Smith

Alan Soutar v Jonny Clayton

Gian van Veen v Stephen Burton

Jurjen van der Velde v Nathan Aspinall

Cameron Menzies v James Wade

Rob Owen v Michael van Gerwen

Luke Littler v Jermaine Wattimena

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Chris Dobey

Martin Schindler v Dylan Slevin

Danny Lauby v Ryan Joyce

Connor Scutt v Damon Heta

Sunday March 2

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

TV Channel: ITV4

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

TV Channel: ITV4

Semi-Finals & Final

Format

First Round-Third Round: Best of 11 legs

Fourth Round-Quarter-Finals: Best of 19 legs

Semi-Finals & Final: Best of 21 Legs

Prize Fund

Winner: £110,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Semi-finalists: £30,000

Quarter-finalists: £15,000

Last 16: £10,000

Last 32: £5,000

Last 64: £2,500

Last 96: £1,500

Last 128: £1,000

Total: £600,000

Darts: Related content