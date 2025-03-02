Darts results: Luke Humphries and Luke Littler into the last eight of the UK Open

Two-time UK Open runner-up Humphries will take on three-time champion James Wade in Sunday afternoon's quarter-finals, while World Champion Littler will face World Youth Champion Gian van Veen.

Humphries dropped just two legs in a dominant day's work, whitewashing Ryan Searle in round five before defeating Ryan Joyce 10-2 in the last 16.

"My finishing has been fantastic today," said Humphries, who has won 25 of his last 27 legs in this year's event.

"You're in the real business end of a big tournament now, and it's going to be tough because there are so many contenders left.

"It's been a great couple of days for me, but now I've got to turn up tomorrow, have a good night's rest and make sure that I'm really at my best to try and lift this trophy.

"If I keep playing like I can then I stand a great chance, and it would be an amazing achievement, because it's such a prestigious tournament to win."