Darts results: Luke Humphries and Luke Littler into the last eight of the UK Open

Luke Humphries and Luke Littler are among the eight players who will compete for the Ladbrokes UK Open title on Sunday, after coming through Saturday's fifth and sixth round action in Minehead.
Two-time UK Open runner-up Humphries will take on three-time champion James Wade in Sunday afternoon's quarter-finals, while World Champion Littler will face World Youth Champion Gian van Veen.
Humphries dropped just two legs in a dominant day's work, whitewashing Ryan Searle in round five before defeating Ryan Joyce 10-2 in the last 16.
"My finishing has been fantastic today," said Humphries, who has won 25 of his last 27 legs in this year's event.
"You're in the real business end of a big tournament now, and it's going to be tough because there are so many contenders left.
"It's been a great couple of days for me, but now I've got to turn up tomorrow, have a good night's rest and make sure that I'm really at my best to try and lift this trophy.
"If I keep playing like I can then I stand a great chance, and it would be an amazing achievement, because it's such a prestigious tournament to win."
Wade's passage into the last eight was less serene, as the UK Open ever-present came through a last-leg decider with Cameron Menzies before battling to a 10-8 win over Rob Owen, who dumped out three-time champion Michael van Gerwen earlier in the day.
Teenage sensation Littler averaged 104.21 in an assured 10-4 win over Jermaine Wattimena, but was made to work hard for a 10-8 success over Krzysztof Ratajski.
"I made it hard for myself, but I had to just stick in there and get the win," reflected Littler.
“Krzysztof came back well, so I’m happy to get over the line and I’m looking forward to coming back tomorrow afternoon.
“I’m enjoying it, and if my darts are going well - which they are – then I enjoy myself even more.
“I am just taking it game by game, and hopefully I can go all the way."
A repeat of the 2023 World Youth Championship final will see Littler take on Van Veen, who reached his third TV ranking event quarter-final thanks to a 10-9 victory over Damon Heta, in which the rising Dutch star averaged 109.90.
A stellar quarter-final line-up will also see 2019 champion Nathan Aspinall take on Josh Rock, while 2022 runner-up Michael Smith faces Jonny Clayton.
UK Open Saturday results and Sunday schedule
Fifth Round
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-9 Chris Dobey
- Luke Littler 10-4 Jermaine Wattimena
- Luke Humphries 10-0 Ryan Searle
- Rob Owen 10-8 Michael van Gerwen
- Josh Rock 10-9 Ross Smith
- Jonny Clayton 10-7 Alan Soutar
- Nathan Aspinall 10-2 Jurjen van der Velde
- Rob Cross 10-9 Danny Noppert
- Krzysztof Ratajski 10-8 Dave Chisnall
- William O'Connor 10-3 Mensur Suljovic
- Michael Smith 10-7 Madars Razma
- Gian van Veen 10-7 Stephen Burton
- Martin Schindler 10-9 Dylan Slevin
- Ryan Joyce 10-3 Danny Lauby
- James Wade 10-9 Cameron Menzies
- Damon Heta 10-7 Connor Scutt
Sixth Round
- Michael Smith 10-3 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Luke Littler 10-8 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Luke Humphries 10-2 Ryan Joyce
- Josh Rock 10-6 Rob Cross
- Jonny Clayton 10-4 Martin Schindler
- James Wade 10-8 Rob Owen
- Gian van Veen 10-9 Damon Heta
- Nathan Aspinall 10-8 William O'Connor
Sunday schedule
Quarter-Finals
- Gian van Veen v Luke Littler
- Josh Rock v Nathan Aspinall
- Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith
- James Wade v Luke Humphries
Semi-Finals
- Van Veen/Littler v Rock/Aspinall
- Clayton/Smith v Wade/Humphries
Final
- TBC v TBC
Prize Fund
- Winner: £110,000
- Runner-up: £50,000
- Semi-finalists: £30,000
- Quarter-finalists: £15,000
- Last 16: £10,000
- Last 32: £5,000
- Last 64: £2,500
- Last 96: £1,500
- Last 128: £1,000
- Total: £600,000
