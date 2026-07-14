Darts results: Krzysztof Ratajski wins third European Tour title of his career

Ratajski - who last tasted European Tour glory at the German Darts Open in 2023 - returned to the winner’s circle at the Ostermann-Arena on Sunday after a dramatic final against Wattimena.

The 49-year-old rushed into a 4-1 lead, before a splendid mid-match spell from Wattimena saw the Dutchman claim five consecutive legs to lead 6-4.

However, Ratajski retaliated, capitalising on missed darts at double from his opponent to level the match at 6-6 before finishing a clutch 68 outshot to go one away from the title.

The Polish number one then landed a fatal blow in the 14th and final leg, pinning double ten to secure the £35,000 prize and claim his first trophy of the year.

“I’m really happy. I don’t know what to say,” professed Ratajski, who moves up to 20th in the world rankings following his victory.

“It was a close game. Jermaine played very well, and I’m really happy that I survived it!

“I didn’t expect it. I would have been happy with the last eight or last four, so to win the title is more than I expected.

“I will do my best in Blackpool. I hope I will play well and hopefully I can win that first match. We will see.”

Ratajski kicked off his campaign with a 6-3 triumph over Max Hopp, before downing Gian van Veen - his upcoming opponent at the World Matchplay later this month - by the same scoreline.

The former World Matchplay semi-finalist then eliminated reigning champion Nathan Aspinall with a steady 6-4 win, followed by victory over his World Cup teammate Sebastian Bialecki in the semi-finals thanks to a ton-plus average to reach a third European Tour final.

Ratajski’s win over Wattimena maintained his 100% winning record in finals on the circuit, while his success means the Pole has won at least one title in seven of the last nine years in the sport.

Despite falling short of a maiden European Tour title, Wattimena still broke new ground in Leverkusen by reaching his first semi-final and final on the circuit.

The former European Championship runner-up kicked off his campaign with a 6-0 thrashing of Kim Huybrechts, before flattening Ryan Joyce 6-1 with similar ease.

The Dutchman then pipped Baltic Sea Darts Open winner Luke Woodhouse in a last-leg decider to reach the last four for the first time, before blasting past Damon Heta 7-3 to go one game away from a career-first big stage title, despite eventually losing out to Ratajski.

“I’m very happy with that,” admitted Wattimena, after pocketing the £15,000 runner-up prize.

“Thank you very much to the crowd - it was a magic day.

“I missed some chances, but Krzysztof was 4-1 up and he missed some chances as well, so I think it’s a fair result. Krzysztof was the better player so well done to Krzysztof.”

Semi-finalist Bialecki impressed across the weekend, also reaching his career-best stage at a European Tour by making the final four.

The Polish number two took the scalps of William O’Connor, Danny Noppert, Kevin Doets and James Wade in a notable run to the semi-finals, only to be halted by his compatriot Ratajski.

Heta dispatched five-time European Darts Open winner Michael van Gerwen en route to reaching the semi-finals, also accounting for Rob Owen and Dirk van Duijvenbode in a stellar weekend for the Australian number one.

Woodhouse, Van Duijvenbode and defending champion Aspinall were joined by Wade in the quarter-finals, who put an end to Host Nation qualifier Jan Schmidt’s heroic run in the last 16 to the dismay of the Leverkusen crowd.

The darts continues with the iconic Betfred World Matchplay from July 18-26, as the ProTour returns with Players Championships 25-26 in Hildesheim on July 28-29, while the European Tour takes a sizeable break before the Hungarian Darts Trophy from August 28-30.

European Darts Open Results

Round One

Ryan Joyce 6-1 Mio Varila

Karel Sedlacek 6-5 Rhys Griffin

Dragutin Horvat 6-2 Mario Vandenbogaerde

Rob Owen 6-5 Andrew Gilding

Jan Schmidt 6-5 Cameron Menzies

Mickey Mansell 6-1 Michal Smejda

Bradley Brooks 6-2 Lukas Wenig

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Jaimy Van de Weerd

Kim Huybrechts 6-1 Samuel Price

Maik Kuivenhoven 6-3 Daryl Gurney

Sebastian Bialecki 6-5 William O'Connor

Max Hopp 6-3 Rob Cross

Joe Cullen 6-4 Charlie Manby

Kevin Doets 6-4 Dominik Gruellich

Niko Springer 6-2 Darius Labanauskas

Niels Zonneveld 6-2 Daniel Klose

Round Two

Damon Heta 6-4 Rob Owen

Jan Schmidt 6-5 Mike De Decker

Luke Woodhouse 6-0 Dragutin Horvat

Sebastian Bialecki 6-3 Danny Noppert

Jermaine Wattimena 6-0 Kim Huybrechts

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-2 Chris Dobey

Wessel Nijman 6-0 Bradley Brooks

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Max Hopp

Ryan Joyce 6-4 Stephen Bunting

James Wade 6-4 Maik Kuivenhoven

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Karel Sedlacek

Michael van Gerwen 6-2 Joe Cullen

Gian van Veen 6-3 Niko Springer

Kevin Doets 6-3 Martin Schindler

Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Mickey Mansell

Ross Smith 6-1 Niels Zonneveld

Round Three

Jermaine Wattimena 6-1 Ryan Joyce

Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Wessel Nijman

Damon Heta 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Sebastian Bialecki 6-4 Kevin Doets

James Wade 6-2 Jan Schmidt

Nathan Aspinall 6-4 Ross Smith

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-3 Gian van Veen

Quarter-Finals

Jermaine Wattimena 6-5 Luke Woodhouse

Damon Heta 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Sebastian Bialecki 6-2 James Wade

Krzysztof Ratajski 6-4 Nathan Aspinall

Semi-Finals

Jermaine Wattimena 7-3 Damon Heta

Krzysztof Ratajski 7-5 Sebastian Bialecki

Final

Krzysztof Ratajski 8-6 Jermaine Wattimena

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