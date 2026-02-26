Darts results: Josh Rock lights up Belfast with an epic nine-darter as Stephen Bunting goes on to win the night

Josh Rock hit a fairytale nine-dart finish in front of his home crowd in Belfast but it was Stephen Bunting who went on to win the fourth night of the Premier League season.
Despite Bunting’s success, Rock stole many of the headlines with his stunning nine-darter on home soil, despite succumbing to a 6-2 loss to Van Veen in the quarter-finals.
The 24-year-old, who was trailing Van Veen 5-1, took out two 180s followed by a spectacular 141 finish to send the SSE Arena into raptures.
“To hit a nine-darter as nervous as I was… Holy God!” confessed an elated Rock.
“Double 12 hasn’t been good to me the last six months, so when the treble 20 and treble 19 went in, I thought, please go in!
“When it went in, I couldn’t hold the celebrations back in front of my home crowd… wow! Gian was buzzing too!”
Premier League title sponsor BetMGM resultantly rewarded Rock’s nine-darter with the first custom-made set of solid gold darts of the 2026 campaign, worth a staggering £30,000.
“Those golden darts will be in my cabinet forever, knowing that I’ve hit a nine-darter in front of my home crowd,” admitted the Northern Irishman.
“I know I didn’t get the result but I was very happy to hit a nine-darter in front of my home crowd!”
Brilliant Bunting
Meanwhile, Bunting defeated Luke Humphries, Jonny Clayton and van Veen to cap off a wonderful evening and blast to glory in Belfast.
The St Helens star, who had lost his first three games of the season, began his evening with a personal-best Premier League average of 106.63 in beating Luke Humphries 6-4, which included an incredible 75% success rate on the outer-ring.
The former Masters champion then maintained his incredible standard against Clayton, whitewashing the league leader with another average north of 106.
Bunting was tasked with Dutch number one Van Veen in the final, taking an early 2-0 lead before capitalising on missed darts at double from his opponent to break and lead 4-1.
The 40-year-old then closed the match out with a composed 13-darter to claim his first nightly win of the season and shoot up to fifth in the league standings.
“I’m overjoyed to be honest, this has got to rank up there with one of the best wins of my career,” admitted an emotional Bunting, who picked up his first nightly win since April 2025 in Berlin.
“I was a bit emotional early on after my first game and I held it together.
“I’ve had John Terry saying I should be pushing people off the stage, but hopefully I’ve done that tonight with my scoring and my doubles!
“I still believe I’m one of the best players in the world and deserve to be in this Premier League, this goes a long way to say why I should be here.
“The fans in here tonight, wow! These are the nights that I play for."
Van Veen continued to make inroads in his debut Premier League campaign despite falling short to Bunting, reaching his third final in four nights.
The European Champion took the scalp of home hero Rock with a largely dominant display aside from the nine-darter, including a 167 checkout from the world number three.
Van Veen then edged past Gerwyn Price in a deciding-leg thriller, averaging north of 105 and taking out a clutch 68 checkout to record his sixth win in four weeks before ceding to Bunting.
In the other quarter-finals, Clayton defeated Littler for the second successive week to claim his fourth consecutive round one win this campaign.
Price reeled off three straight legs from 5-3 down - including taking the final two legs in a combined 22 darts - to complete a spirited deciding-leg comeback against Van Gerwen.
2026 BetMGM Premier League: Night four results
Quarter-Finals
- Jonny Clayton 6-3 Luke Littler
- Stephen Bunting 6-4 Luke Humphries
- Gerwyn Price 6-5 Michael van Gerwen
- Gian van Veen 6-2 Josh Rock
Semi-Finals
- Stephen Bunting 6-0 Jonny Clayton
- Gian van Veen 6-5 Gerwyn Price
Final
- Stephen Bunting 6-2 Gian van Veen
Darts: Related content
- 2026 Premier League Season
- World Darts Championship schedule & results
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds