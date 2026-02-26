Darts results: Josh Rock lights up Belfast with an epic nine-darter as Stephen Bunting goes on to win the night

Josh Rock hit a fairytale nine-dart finish in front of his home crowd in Belfast but it was Stephen Bunting who went on to win the fourth night of the Premier League season.

Despite Bunting’s success, Rock stole many of the headlines with his stunning nine-darter on home soil, despite succumbing to a 6-2 loss to Van Veen in the quarter-finals. The 24-year-old, who was trailing Van Veen 5-1, took out two 180s followed by a spectacular 141 finish to send the SSE Arena into raptures. “To hit a nine-darter as nervous as I was… Holy God!” confessed an elated Rock.

Josh Rock's nine-darter in Belfast is one of the most special we'll ever see. The embrace from Gian van Veen sums it up pic.twitter.com/mTnepXOhfj — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 26, 2026

“Double 12 hasn’t been good to me the last six months, so when the treble 20 and treble 19 went in, I thought, please go in! “When it went in, I couldn’t hold the celebrations back in front of my home crowd… wow! Gian was buzzing too!” Premier League title sponsor BetMGM resultantly rewarded Rock’s nine-darter with the first custom-made set of solid gold darts of the 2026 campaign, worth a staggering £30,000. “Those golden darts will be in my cabinet forever, knowing that I’ve hit a nine-darter in front of my home crowd,” admitted the Northern Irishman. “I know I didn’t get the result but I was very happy to hit a nine-darter in front of my home crowd!”

"Where did it come from, you looked like a broken man?"



"Your guess is as good as mine!" 🤣



Heartwarming interview with Josh Rock about his stunning Belfast nine-darter... pic.twitter.com/dkFsjR1jK5 — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) February 26, 2026