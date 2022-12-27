The pair fired in 25 maximums between them in a gripping tussle, but Aspinall was punished for missing 37 darts at double as the Northern Irishman held his nerve to progress.

Both players posted ton-topping averages in a high-quality opening set, although it was Rock who drew first blood courtesy of a sublime 141 checkout.

Aspinall responded by winning six of the next eight legs to move 2-1 ahead, but Rock rallied in some style, posting six perfect darts in the latter stages of set four to restore parity with an 11-dart hold.

The 21-year-old then came through a tense fifth-set decider to regain the initiative, and while Aspinall wrapped up set six without reply, Rock followed up a brilliant tops-tops 99 finish with a two-dart 70 kill to complete a landmark win.



Rock will now take on five-time TV title winner Clayton for a place in the last eight, after the Welshman came through a gruelling five-set battle against former quarter-finalist Brendan Dolan.

After all five sets went to deciding-legs, Clayton’s superiority in the crucial moments proved decisive, with Dolan missing 157 and 85 combinations in sets two and three.

The Northern Irishman opened his account in a tightly-contested fourth set, but a clinical 116 combination from Clayton propelled him to a 4-1 success with a 93 average and six 180s.

Elsewhere, Dimitri Van den Bergh was the first player to book their place in the last 16, courtesy of an emphatic 4-1 success against Poland’s number one Krzysztof Ratajski.

World Championship: Tuesday's results

Scroll down for full tournament results and a complete daily schedule

Tuesday December 27

Afternoon Session (12.30pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-1 Krzysztof Ratajski

Nathan Aspinall 3-4 Josh Rock

Jonny Clayton 4-1 Brendan Dolan

Evening Session (7pm GMT)

Third Round (Best of 7 sets)

TV Coverage: Sky Sports Darts

Jim Williams v Gabriel Clemens

Gerwyn Price v Raymond van Barneveld

Peter Wright v Kim Huybrechts

