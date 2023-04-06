The affable Welshman claimed the spoils in Birmingham 12 months ago, and he repeated the feat in the West Midlands to strengthen his push for Play-Off qualification.

Fresh from his brilliant Berlin victory last week , Clayton extended his winning run in the Premier League to six games as he catapulted himself up to third in the table.

CLAYTON IS THE CHAMPION IN BIRMINGHAM! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 It's back-to-back night wins for Jonny Clayton as he beats Peter Wright in a deciding leg to make it six wins in a row in the Premier League! He's now up to third in the table! What a couple of weeks 👏 pic.twitter.com/qc24SFFDtR

Clayton began Thursday’s action with a crucial 6-4 victory over Nathan Aspinall, repeating his Night Four success over the Stockport star to move to within a point of the top four places.

The 2021 champion then sealed his place in Thursday’s showpiece by dumping out Michael van Gerwen for a second straight week, as the Dutch superstar paid the price for a profligate display.

This set up an intriguing showdown against 2017 runner-up Wright, who returned to form to reach his first nightly final of this year’s Premier League.

The opening four legs went with throw, before Wright struck the first blow, pinning double eight to break throw after Clayton wired the bull for a 122 combination.

The Welshman capitalised on two missed darts at double from Wright to restore parity, and the sequence of breaks continued until Clayton moved to the brink of victory at 5-4.

Wright forced a decider after surviving a match dart at the bull, but the roles were reversed in the last leg, as the Scot missed the same target for victory, and Clayton capitalised to seal the deal via tops.