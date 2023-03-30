The Ferret headed to Germany sitting second bottom of the table with just four match wins in eight weeks of action but produced his best spell of darts on the televised darts for quite some time to thrust himself into the play-off picture.

Clayton was fortunate to catch Michael van Gerwen on an off day in the quarter-finals but despite bossing the averages 97 to 89, he still had to hold his nerve in a deciding leg to claim a much-needed 6-5 victory.

The Welshman then snapped a five-match losing streak against his close pal and fellow countryman Gerwyn Price, who was bidding for a third nightly title in a row, as he averaged an impressive 101 during an entertaining 6-4 triumph to reach just his second final of the Premier League season.

Clayton was again the underdog ahead of his clash with world champion Michael Smith, who had narrowly missed a nine-darter during his pulsating semi-final win over Nathan Aspinall in which he hit seven 180s, but despite being outscored, he was far more clinical on his doubles and ran out a 6-4 winner.