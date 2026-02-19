Darts results: Jonny Clayton thrashes Luke Littler 6-1 on his way to winning night three of the Premier League Darts season

The 2021 champion halted his ten-match losing run against Price in the quarter-finals, pinning six of his ten attempts at double to topple his World Cup partner for the first time since March 2023.

Clayton delivered a series of statement displays on Scottish soil, overcoming Gerwyn Price, Littler and Gian van Veen to clinch the £10,000 nightly prize.

However, the Welshman avenged that defeat with a thumping 6-2 victory over the European Champion, averaging 104.35 to triumph at the OVO Hydro.

This set up a fascinating showdown in Thursday's showpiece against World Championship runner-up Van Veen, who ran out a 6-4 winner when the pair went head-to-head in the Night One semi-finals.

Clayton then continued his charge with a ruthless 6-1 success against Littler, averaging 101 to condemn the world number one to his joint-heaviest defeat on the Premier League stage.

Clayton won the opening two legs in just 28 darts, and although Van Veen hit back to reduce the arrears to 3-2, the 51-year-old made a sprint for the finish, wrapping up the night with a majestic 156 finish.

“When your finishing goes well the confidence is up, and tonight was my night,” reflected Clayton, who also claimed the nightly spoils in Glasgow in 2022.

“I’m enjoying myself, and when you enjoy what you’re doing, things seem to happen for you.

“I’ve got a bit of experience in the Premier League. This is my favourite tournament, and I know what you’ve got to do to get to Finals Night.

“Hopefully this is going to be a push in the right direction. I’m doing alright so far!”

Clayton’s victory has seen him surge to the top of the table, overhauling seven-time champion Michael van Gerwen, who withdrew from tonight’s action due to a medical issue.

Van Veen occupies third spot in the table, having advanced to a second nightly final in three weeks with impressive victories over Stephen Bunting and Luke Humphries.

The Dutchman opened Thursday’s proceedings with a terrific 6-3 success against Bunting, averaging 104.36 to inflict a third consecutive quarter-final exit on the former Masters champion.

Van Veen then fought back from 3-1 down to stun Humphries in the semi-finals, defying a 103 average and seven 180s from the reigning champion, after surviving two match darts in the decider.

Humphries delivered the performance of the night in his quarter-final contest against Josh Rock, averaging almost 106 to extend the Northern Irishman’s winless start to the season.

Rock will aim to open his Premier League account when the BetMGM Premier League roadshow rolls into Belfast next Thursday, as the 24-year-old takes centre stage on home soil.

Rock will take on Van Veen in a battle of the Premier League newcomers, while league leader Van Gerwen returns to action against 2023 runner-up Price.

Littler will seek revenge on Clayton in the evening’s opener, before Bunting sets his sights on a first win of the campaign against Humphries.

2026 BetMGM Premier League Night Three Results

Quarter-Finals

Gian van Veen 6-3 Stephen Bunting

Luke Humphries 6-2 Josh Rock

Luke Littler BYE (Michael van Gerwen withdrew)

Jonny Clayton 6-3 Gerwyn Price

Semi-Finals

Gian van Veen 6-5 Luke Humphries

Jonny Clayton 6-1 Luke Littler

Final

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Gian van Veen

