Darts results: James Wade wins well to book last-16 spot at Grand Slam of Darts

Three-time runner-up James Wade cruised into the last 16 of the PDC Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton with a thumping 5-1 win over Rowby-John Rodriguez.
Wade, who ended world champion Luke Humphries’ hopes of progressing from Group A on Sunday, was far from his best but wrapped up victory with an impressive 121 checkout.
His win was enough to top the group with two wins from three ahead of Mickey Mansell, despite Mansell’s 5-1 defeat to the already-eliminated Humphries.
Danny Noppert was on good form as he beat Martin Schindler 5-2 to top Group B, hitting three 180s and reaching an average of 106 in his impressive win.
Schindler fell agonisingly short of joining the Dutchman in the last 16, having needed to win three legs to book his place in the knockout stages.
Instead second place went to Cameron Menzies, despite crashing 5-1 to Beau Greaves, who was already eliminated after two earlier defeats.
“I was a lot more relaxed in that game – I played like a plonker yesterday,” Greaves told Sky Sports.
“I need to start pushing myself to get better. I think I’ve gone a bit stale doing what I’m doing. I just need to look to 2025 to get better and more consistent.”
Rob Cross was all but guaranteed a place in the last 16 by the time he made the stage thanks to Martin Lukeman's 5-3 victory over Leonard Gates.
Nevertheless, Cross took care of business with a comfortable 5-1 victory over Peter Wright, despite not being quite at his best from a scoring perspective.