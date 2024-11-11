Darts results: James Wade wins well to book last-16 spot at Grand Slam of Darts

Wade, who ended world champion Luke Humphries’ hopes of progressing from Group A on Sunday, was far from his best but wrapped up victory with an impressive 121 checkout.

His win was enough to top the group with two wins from three ahead of Mickey Mansell, despite Mansell’s 5-1 defeat to the already-eliminated Humphries.

Danny Noppert was on good form as he beat Martin Schindler 5-2 to top Group B, hitting three 180s and reaching an average of 106 in his impressive win.

Schindler fell agonisingly short of joining the Dutchman in the last 16, having needed to win three legs to book his place in the knockout stages.

Instead second place went to Cameron Menzies, despite crashing 5-1 to Beau Greaves, who was already eliminated after two earlier defeats.