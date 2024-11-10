Darts results: Defending champion Luke Humphries crashes out in the group stages of the Grand Slam of Darts

The world champion was favourite to lift the Eric Bristow Trophy for the second year in a row but after an unexpected defeat to Rowby-John Rodriguez in his opening game on Saturday, he faced James Wade in a win or bust situation.

Humphries, who was 1/50 before the event to reach the knockout stages and 10/1 to fail, initially made a mockery of the pressure as he promptly cruised into a 2-0 lead but suddenly lost his rhythm as a struggling Wade battled back to level the scores.

The next two legs were shared but Wade held his game together more in the closing stages to run out a 5-3 winner with an average of 88 compared to Humphries' 96.

The Machine now faces Rodriguez in a winner-takes-all showdown on Monday night while Humphries faces Mickey Mansell, who earlier beat the Austrian 5-3 to seal his place in the knockout stages on debut with a game to spare.

More to follow...