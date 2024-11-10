Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
darts icon|
Sports Home
Golf
Darts
Snooker
Cricket
Tennis
Boxing
Other Sports
NFL
Luke Humphries (Picture: PDC)
Luke Humphries (Picture: PDC)

Darts results: Defending champion Luke Humphries crashes out in the group stages of the Grand Slam of Darts

By Sporting Life
22:09 · SUN November 10, 2024

Luke Humphries crashed out of the Grand Slam of Darts in the group stage as his title defence came to a shockingly early end.

The world champion was favourite to lift the Eric Bristow Trophy for the second year in a row but after an unexpected defeat to Rowby-John Rodriguez in his opening game on Saturday, he faced James Wade in a win or bust situation.

Humphries, who was 1/50 before the event to reach the knockout stages and 10/1 to fail, initially made a mockery of the pressure as he promptly cruised into a 2-0 lead but suddenly lost his rhythm as a struggling Wade battled back to level the scores.

The next two legs were shared but Wade held his game together more in the closing stages to run out a 5-3 winner with an average of 88 compared to Humphries' 96.

The Machine now faces Rodriguez in a winner-takes-all showdown on Monday night while Humphries faces Mickey Mansell, who earlier beat the Austrian 5-3 to seal his place in the knockout stages on debut with a game to spare.

More to follow...

Grand Slam of Darts: Group Stage draw and results

GROUP STAGE

  • Scoring System: Each competitor play each other once in a best-of-nine legs match, with two points going to the winner. The top two from each group will then progress to the knockout stages. Any two-way points tie in any position, the player with best leg difference will finish higher. If two players are still level then the winner of the match between them will progress.
  • There is the potential for a Nine-Dart Shoot-Out should three or more players be tied for points and leg difference. For more details see the format section further down.

Group A

  1. Mickey Mansell P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +4 PTS 4
  2. Rowby-John Rodriguez P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff 0 PTS 2
  3. James Wade P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff 0 PTS 2
  4. Luke Humphries (1) P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -4 PTS 0

Results

  • James Wade 3-5 Mickey Mansell
  • Luke Humphries 3-5 Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 3-5 Mickey Mansell
  • James Wade 5-3 Luke Humphries
  • James Wade v Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Luke Humphries v Mickey Mansell

Group B

  1. (8) Danny Noppert P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +4 PTS 4
  2. Cameron Menzies P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +2 PTS 2
  3. Martin Schindler P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +1 PTS 2
  4. Beau Greaves P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -7 PTS 0

Fixtures & Results

  • Danny Noppert 5-2 Beau Greaves
  • Martin Schindler 2-5 Cameron Menzies
  • Danny Noppert 5-4 Cameron Menzies
  • Martin Schindler 5-1 Beau Greaves
  • Danny Noppert v Martin Schindler
  • Cameron Menzies v Beau Greaves

Group C

  1. Martin Lukeman P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +7 PTS 4
  2. (4) Rob Cross P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +1 PTS 2
  3. Leonard Gates P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -2 PTS 2
  4. Peter Wright P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -6 PTS 0

Fixtures & Results

  • Rob Cross 5-2 Leonard Gates
  • Peter Wright 0-5 Martin Lukeman
  • Peter Wright 4-5 Leonard Gates
  • Rob Cross 3-5 Martin Lukeman
  • Peter Wright v Rob Cross
  • Leonard Gates v Martin Lukeman

Group D

  1. Ritchie Edhouse P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +7 PTS 4
  2. Connor Scutt P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff +2 PTS 2
  3. Ross Smith P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -1 PTS 2
  4. (5) Dave Chisnall P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -8 PTS 0

Fixtures & Results

  • Ross Smith 1-5 Ritchie Edhouse
  • Dave Chisnall 0-5 Connor Scutt
  • Dave Chisnall 2-5 Ross Smith
  • Ritchie Edhouse 5-2 Connor Scutt
  • Connor Scutt v Ross Smith
  • Dave Chisnall v Ritchie Edhouse

Group E

  1. Jermaine Wattimena P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +7 PTS 4
  2. Mike De Decker P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff 0 PTS 2
  3. (2) Michael Smith P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -1 PTS 2
  4. Mensur Suljovic P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -6 PTS 0

Fixtures & Results

  • Michael Smith 5-2 Mensur Suljovic
  • Mike De Decker 2-5 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Mike De Decker 5-2 Mensur Suljovic
  • Michael Smith 1-5 Jermaine Wattimena
  • Michael Smith v Mike De Decker
  • Mensur Suljovic v Jermaine Wattimena

Group F

  1. Luke Littler P 1 W 1 L 0 LegDiff +5 PTS 2
  2. (7) Dimitri Van den Bergh P 1 W 1 L 0 LegDiff +4 PTS 2
  3. Keane Barry P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -3 PTS 2
  4. Lourence Ilagan P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -6 PTS 0

Fixtures & Results

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 5-1 Lourence Ilagan
  • Luke Littler 5-0 Keane Barry
  • Keane Barry 5-3 Lourence Ilagan
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh v Luke Littler
  • Keane Barry v Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Lourence Ilagan v Luke Littler

Group G

  1. (3) Michael van Gerwen P 1 W 1 L 0 LegDiff +5 PTS 2
  2. Gary Anderson P 1 W 1 L 0 LegDiff +4 PTS 2
  3. Ryan Joyce P 1 W 0 L 1 LegDiff -4 PTS 0
  4. Noa-Lynn van Leuven P 1 W 0 L 1 LegDiff -5 PTS 0

Fixtures & Results

  • Michael van Gerwen 5-0 Noa-Lynn van Leuven
  • Gary Anderson 5-1 Ryan Joyce
  • Ryan Joyce v Noa-Lynn van Leuven
  • Michael van Gerwen v Gary Anderson
  • Michael van Gerwen v Ryan Joyce
  • Gary Anderson v Noa-Lynn van Leuven

Group H

  1. Gian van Veen P 2 W 2 L 0 LegDiff +7 PTS 4
  2. Josh Rock P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -1 PTS 2
  3. (6) Stephen Bunting P 2 W 1 L 1 LegDiff -3 PTS 2
  4. Wessel Nijman P 2 W 0 L 2 LegDiff -3 PTS 0

Fixtures & Results

  • Stephen Bunting 5-4 Wessel Nijman
  • Josh Rock 2-5 Gian van Veen
  • Josh Rock 5-3 Wessel Nijman
  • Stephen Bunting 1-5 Gian van Veen
  • Josh Rock v Stephen Bunting
  • Wessel Nijman v Gian van Veen

Grand Slam of Darts: Knockout Stage draw

LAST 16 (Nov 13-14)

  • Winner Group A v Runner-Up Group B
  • Winner Group B v Runner-Up Group A
  • Winner Group C v Runner-Up Group D
  • Winner Group D v Runner-Up Group C
  • Winner Group E v Runner-Up Group F
  • Winner Group F v Runner-Up Group E
  • Winner Group G v Runner-Up Group H
  • Winner Group H v Runner-Up Group G

QUARTER-FINALS (Nov 15-16)

  • W Grp A/RU Group B v W Grp B/RU Group A (QF 1)
  • W Grp C/RU Group D v W Grp D/RU Group C (QF 2)
  • W Grp E/RU Group F v W Grp F/RU Group E (QF 3)
  • W Grp G/RU Group H v W Grp H/RU Group G (QF 4)

SEMI-FINALS (Nov 17)

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

FINAL (Nov 17)

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....