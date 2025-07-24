Menu icon
Jonny Clayton celebrates at the World Matchplay (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)
Jonny Clayton celebrates at the World Matchplay (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Darts results: James Wade and Jonny Clayton reach World Matchplay semi-finals

By Sporting Life
Darts
Thu July 25, 2025 · 5h ago

James Wade and Jonny Clayton will go head-to-head in the Betfred World Matchplay semi-finals on Saturday, after overcoming Gian van Veen and Stephen Bunting in their respective quarter-final ties on Thursday.

Day Six of the summer’s biggest darts event saw the opening two quarter-finals take place in Blackpool, with 2007 champion Wade and 2023 runner-up Clayton advancing to the last four.

Clayton swept aside a below-par Bunting to wrap up a convincing 16-7 success, while Wade defied a sluggish start to defeat World Youth Champion Van Veen 16-13 in the evening’s opener.

The Aldershot veteran is the only former champion left in the field, and he maintained his remarkable record at the Winter Gardens to progress to a tenth World Matchplay semi-final.

The 42-year-old made an uncharacteristically sloppy start – missing each of his first 11 darts at double – and Van Veen punished this profligacy to establish an early 4-1 advantage.

However, Wade responded with an incredible sequence of eight consecutive legs to seize control of the contest, converting 68, 86, 80 and 61 combination finishes to storm into a 9-4 lead.

Van Veen hit back with a three-leg spell of his own in the latter stages to reduce the arrears to 13-11, although the Dutchman paid the price for missing two darts at double 16 in a pivotal 25th leg.

Wade duly capitalised to move two legs away from victory, before defying some heavy artillery from Van Veen in the closing stages to wrap up another impressive victory.

“I’m so, so happy. I’m buzzing,” reflected Wade, also a five-time runner-up at this event.

“I think in my first two games I was one of the best players in this tournament, but that was a scrap up there tonight.

“I was so disappointed with the way I started, but I did what I needed to do, and I was fortunate that Gian didn’t make the most of his opportunities.

“I thought I had thrown it away because he was coming back towards the end of that game, so I’m very grateful to go through.”

Wade’s reward will be a showdown against world number five Clayton, who delivered a darting masterclass to dispatch Bunting in emphatic fashion.

The Welsh number one made a blistering start, kicking off the contest with an 11-darter and converting a spectacular 160 checkout to race into a 5-0 lead with a 110 average.

The next ten legs were shared as Bunting attempted to launch a fightback, but Clayton retained control, producing his second 11-darter of the contest to open up an 11-6 cushion.

Bunting then reduced the deficit to 11-7 with a terrific 12-darter, before Clayton made a sprint for the finish, following up back-to-back 76 checkouts with 108 and 118 finishes to seal the deal in style.

“I love this tournament,” declared Clayton, the runner-up at the Masters and a UK Open semi-finalist in 2025.

“Total respect to Stephen. I don’t think he played his best game tonight, but I played well and put him under pressure.

“I’ve come into this tournament defending a lot of prize money, but it’s going okay, and I’m looking forward to Saturday now.

“I’m playing against one of the best players the world of darts has ever seen in James Wade.

“If I want to win this tournament I have to beat him. I’ve got a big heart and I’m a proud man, so hopefully I’m here until the end!”

The Betfred World Matchplay quarter-final action continues on Friday evening, as 2022 runner-up Gerwyn Price and Northern Ireland’s World Cup champion Josh Rock lock horns in a mouth-watering tussle.

World Champion Luke Littler also continues his title charge at the Empress Ballroom, as he takes on former UK Open champion Andrew Gilding for a place in the last four.

World Matchplay: Thursday results & schedule

Thursday July 24 (2000 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Gian van Veen 13-16 James Wade
  • Stephen Bunting 7-16 Jonny Clayton

Friday July 25 (2000 BST)
Quarter-Finals (Best of 31 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Luke Littler v Andrew Gilding
  • Gerwyn Price v Josh Rock

Saturday July 26 (1900 BST)
Semi-Finals (best of 33 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2
  • Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Sunday July 27 (2030 BST)
Final (best of 35 legs)
TV Channel: Sky Sports

  • Winner SF 1 v Winner SF 2

