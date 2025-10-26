Darts results: Gian van Veen wins maiden major title against Luke Humphries at the European Championship

Gian van Veen held his nerve in a deciding leg against Luke Humphries to win his maiden major title at the Machineseeker European Championship in Dortmund.
The Dutchman, who has overcome dartitis in recent years to become one of the sport's most promising young talents, defeated Michael van Gerwen earlier in the night to reach his first final at this level despite suffering from bleeding finger tips.
WATCH: THE MOST COSTLY MISSED MATCH DARTS EVER!
Having cleaned himself up in time for the tournament's climax, van Veen promptly found himself 4-1 down after the opening session and had to mount a rousing comeback to seize control of the contest at 9-7 up at the Westfalenhalle.
Humphries levelled the scores with back-to-back legs as a dramatic climax loomed but despite getting his nose back in front, van Veen subsequently spurned two title darts as his opponent responded brilliantly by checking out from 85 on the bullseye to force a decider.
This time it was Humphries' turn to miss a championship dart at tops, with the world youth champion then taking out 100 via double 16 to clinch a landmark moment in his promising career.
“This is such a phenomenal feeling,” reflected Van Veen, who pockets the £120,000 top prize and rises to a career-high of world number seven.
“When I missed that 100 finish to win 11-9 and Luke hit the 85 on the bull, I thought it was over, so to hit that same 100 checkout to win it is amazing.
“I will never forget this moment, and it’s incredible to win my first major title in Germany. What a night!
“I know Luke is devastated to lose this final, but the sportsmanship he showed towards me – that’s why he is the world number one. He’s an amazing person.”
Humphries was chasing his eighth different major title out of a possible 10 since picking up his first just over two years ago but had to accept the disappointment of being runner-up for the second big tournament in a row.
“The way Gian played in that second and third session was incredible," said Humphries.
“I knew this [title] was coming for him. He’s an unbelievable player, he’s Premier League material and I’m really proud of him. This is a tough one to take for me. I’m devastated, but I’m accepting of defeat – it just wasn’t my night.”
European Championship Results
FINAL
- (5) Luke Humphries 10-11 Gian van Veen (10)
SEMI-FINALS
- (17) Danny Noppert 8-11 Luke Humphries (5)
- (10) Gian van Veen 11-9 Michael van Gerwen (19)
QUARTER-FINALS
- (17) Danny Noppert 10-5 Ricardo Pietreczko (25)
- (13) James Wade 3-10 Luke Humphries (5)
- (15) Ryan Joyce 5-10 Gian van Veen (10)
- (19) Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Daryl Gurney (27)
ROUND TWO
- (1) Nathan Aspinall 7-10 Danny Noppert (17)
- (25) Ricardo Pietreczko 10-6 Jermaine Wattimena (24)
- (4) Luke Littler 7-10 James Wade (13)
- (5) Luke Humphries 10-9 Cameron Menzies (21)
- (2) Martin Schindler 7-10 Ryan Joyce (15)
- (26) Ryan Searle 2-10 Gian van Veen (10)
- (30) Chris Dobey 5-10 Michael van Gerwen (19)
- (27) Daryl Gurney 10-6 Ross Smith (11)
ROUND ONE
- (1) Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Rob Cross (32)
- (16) Dirk van Duijvenbode 3-6 Danny Noppert (17)
- (8) Josh Rock 4-6 Ricardo Pietreczko (25)
- (9) Niko Springer 3-6 Jermaine Wattimena (24)
- (4) Luke Littler 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld (29)
- (13) James Wade 6-1 Mike De Decker (20)
- (5) Luke Humphries 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski (28)
- (12) Gary Anderson 3-6 Cameron Menzies (21)
- (2) Martin Schindler 6-5 Dave Chisnall (31)
- (15) Ryan Joyce 6-3 Luke Woodhouse (18)
- (7) Jonny Clayton 3-6 Ryan Searle (26)
- (10) Gian van Veen 6-3 Damon Heta (23)
- (3) Stephen Bunting 3-6 Chris Dobey (30)
- (14) Wessel Nijman 5-6 Michael van Gerwen (19)
- (6) Gerwyn Price 3-6 Daryl Gurney (27)
- (11) Ross Smith 6-2 Peter Wright (22)
European Championship Schedule
Thursday October 23
Round One
- Ryan Joyce 6-3 Luke Woodhouse
- Ross Smith 6-2 Peter Wright
- Gian van Veen 6-3 Damon Heta
- Daryl Gurney 6-3 Gerwyn Price
- Ryan Searle 6-3 Jonny Clayton
- Martin Schindler 6-5 Dave Chisnall
- Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Wessel Nijman
- Chris Dobey 6-3 Stephen Bunting
Friday October 24
TV Coverage: ITV4 (1800-2200 BST)
Round One (Best of 11 legs)
- Jermaine Wattimena 6-3 Niko Springer
- Cameron Menzies 6-3 Gary Anderson
- James Wade 6-1 Mike De Decker
- Ricardo Pietreczko 6-4 Josh Rock
- Luke Humphries 6-0 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Luke Littler 6-1 Raymond van Barneveld
- Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Rob Cross
- Danny Noppert 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Saturday October 25
Afternoon Session (1145-1600 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Ryan Searle 2-10 Gian van Veen
- Daryl Gurney 10-6 Ross Smith
- Martin Schindler 7-10 Ryan Joyce
- Chris Dobey 5-10 Michael van Gerwen
Evening Session (1800-2200 BST)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Round Two (Best of 19 legs)
- Ricardo Pietreczko 10-6 Jermaine Wattimena
- Nathan Aspinall 7-10 Danny Noppert
- Luke Littler 7-10 James Wade
- Luke Humphries 10-9 Cameron Menzies
Sunday October 26
Afternoon Session (1145-1600 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Quarter-Finals (Best of 19 legs)
- Ryan Joyce 5-10 Gian van Veen
- Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Daryl Gurney
- Danny Noppert 10-5 Ricardo Pietreczko
- James Wade 3-10 Luke Humphries
Evening Session (1800-2200 GMT)
TV Coverage: ITV4
Semi-Finals (Best of 21 legs)
- Danny Noppert 8-11 Luke Humphries
- Gian van Veen 11-9 Michael van Gerwen
Final (Best of 21 legs)
- Luke Humphries 10-11 Gian van Veen
Darts: Related content
- Watch: Highest Prize Money winners in darts
- Watch: The most costly match darts ever
- Watch: Crazy darts facts and stats
- Is £1million for the world champion too much?
- 2025 Premier League Season
- 2025 PDC Darts Calendar
- How Littler won £1million in one season
- Should there be a Ryder Cup of Darts?
- Phil Taylor's crazy World Matchplay statistics
- What's easier, a nine-darter or a 147?
- Watch: Ranking the major winners in history
- Watch: Royal Rumble and other new tournament ideas
- Watch: How much do darts players earn?
- Watch: Is Luke Littler the next Phil Taylor?
- Watch: Building the perfect darts player
- Watch: How to become a darts professional
- How legends would fare today
- Troubles and triumphs
- Tournament ideas for darts
- 'What If' moments in darts
- Agony of missed match darts
- Good, Bad, Ugly: Nicholson on darts shirts
- Referees in darts
- Calling the shots in darts
- Weird actions in darts
- Hidden talents in darts
- Superstitions in darts
- Routes to glory
- Paul Nicholson's five darts drills
- Paul Nicholson's five mental tips
- Paul Nicholson's five practice games
- Worst losers in darts
- World number ones in darts
- Best players never to be number one
- Five characters in darts
- Do averages lie?
- Greatest Tournaments Ever
- Paul Nicholson's Ally Pally tales
- Watch all the Ally Pally nine-darters
- Players everyone hates to face
- Players everyone loves to face
- How to make it as a pro?
- How much money do players earn?
- Greatest darts rivalries
- Rivalries to cherish
- Be canny with counting
- Phil Taylor's greatest display
- Greatest World Championship displays
- World Cup of Great Darts performances
- Sky Bet's darts odds