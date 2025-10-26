Darts results: Gian van Veen wins maiden major title against Luke Humphries at the European Championship

Gian van Veen held his nerve in a deciding leg against Luke Humphries to win his maiden major title at the Machineseeker European Championship in Dortmund.

The Dutchman, who has overcome dartitis in recent years to become one of the sport's most promising young talents, defeated Michael van Gerwen earlier in the night to reach his first final at this level despite suffering from bleeding finger tips. WATCH: THE MOST COSTLY MISSED MATCH DARTS EVER!

The state of Gian van Veen's bleeding fingers after beating Michael van Gerwen to reach his first major final 🤯. Makes his achievement even more impressive pic.twitter.com/Mrl76Hv5ol — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 26, 2025

Having cleaned himself up in time for the tournament's climax, van Veen promptly found himself 4-1 down after the opening session and had to mount a rousing comeback to seize control of the contest at 9-7 up at the Westfalenhalle. Humphries levelled the scores with back-to-back legs as a dramatic climax loomed but despite getting his nose back in front, van Veen subsequently spurned two title darts as his opponent responded brilliantly by checking out from 85 on the bullseye to force a decider. This time it was Humphries' turn to miss a championship dart at tops, with the world youth champion then taking out 100 via double 16 to clinch a landmark moment in his promising career.

Gian van Veen is the European champion and this maiden major trophy is definitely first of many 👏



He did it from 4-1 down against Luke Humphries and then held his nerve in a deciding after missing 2 title darts in the previous leg. What a player!pic.twitter.com/V34hRkgkHj — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 26, 2025

“This is such a phenomenal feeling,” reflected Van Veen, who pockets the £120,000 top prize and rises to a career-high of world number seven. “When I missed that 100 finish to win 11-9 and Luke hit the 85 on the bull, I thought it was over, so to hit that same 100 checkout to win it is amazing.

Gian van Veen's reveals what he said to Luke Humphries straight after beating him in a deciding leg to win the European title. Shows what a classy guy he is 👏 pic.twitter.com/fhtrxZNrjV — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) October 26, 2025

“I will never forget this moment, and it’s incredible to win my first major title in Germany. What a night! “I know Luke is devastated to lose this final, but the sportsmanship he showed towards me – that’s why he is the world number one. He’s an amazing person.” Humphries was chasing his eighth different major title out of a possible 10 since picking up his first just over two years ago but had to accept the disappointment of being runner-up for the second big tournament in a row.