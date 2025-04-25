Darts results: Gerwyn Price wins the Premier League night in Liverpool

Gerwyn Price boosted his hopes of BetMGM Premier League Play-Off qualification with victory on a thrilling night of action in Liverpool on Thursday.

Price produced a trio of sparkling displays to triumph on Night 12 at the M&S Bank Arena, defeating Chris Dobey, Rob Cross and Luke Humphries to clinch his third nightly win of the campaign. The Welshman registered averages of 106, 105 and 104 across the evening to secure a maximum five-point haul on Merseyside, which saw him establish a three-point buffer in third position.

