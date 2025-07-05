Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
darts icon|
Sports Home Golf Darts Snooker Cricket Tennis Boxing Other Sports NFL
Stephen Bunting and Gerwyn Price
Stephen Bunting and Gerwyn Price

Darts results: Gerwyn Price produces stunning finish to win Poland Darts Masters

By Sporting Life
Darts
Sun July 06, 2025 · 4h ago

Gerwyn Price produced a sensational double-double finish to deny Stephen Bunting and clinch Superbet Poland Darts Masters glory in Gliwice on Saturday evening.

Price, roared on by a 9,000 strong crowd at the PreZero Arena, averaged 103 to edge out Bunting in a compelling final and clinch his fourth World Series of Darts title.

The Welshman had earlier dominated against Chris Dobey and Rob Cross, while Bunting came through a nail-biter with home hope Krzysztof Ratajski before getting the better of favourite Luke Littler.

It was Bunting who produced the first break of throw in a tight final and he was in fact never behind until the 11th leg, which saw Price complete a turnaround to assume control.

Bunting then fought back to force a deciding leg for which he held the darts, but Price threw a timely 180 followed by 134 to be first to a finish, then hit double 17 followed by double 20 before letting out a trademark roar.

“To go double-double in that final leg with Stephen sat on a double was fantastic. I’m over the moon,” Price told the PDC after completing a hat-trick of Players Championship titles in 2025.

“I felt like I was missing opportunities and Stephen was taking advantage.

“I was getting frustrated with myself and to go into the break 4-2 down, I was disappointed, but I stuck in there until the end.”

Price arrived in Gliwice without his suitcase, but he believes that may have been a positive omen as he prepares to depart with more big stage silverware.

“A couple of years ago I went to Ireland, I lost my suitcase and had to change my darts, change my clothes, change my shoes,” he said.

“I went on and won the Grand Slam and the rest is history!

“I’ve lost my case this weekend, so it’s been new darts, new shoes, new clothes and a new me, so here we go!”

Superbet Poland Darts Masters

Saturday July 5
Quarter-finals

  • Stephen Bunting 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • Luke Littler 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
  • Gerwyn Price 6-2 Chris Dobey
  • Rob Cross 6-4 Michael van Gerwen

Semi-finals

  • Stephen Bunting 7-3 Luke Littler
  • Gerwyn Price 7-3 Rob Cross

Final

  • Gerwyn Price 8-7 Stephen Bunting

Darts: Related content

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Join for Free
Image of stables faded in a gold gradientGet exclusive Willie Mullins insight, plus access to premium articles, expert tips and Timeform data, plus more...
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....