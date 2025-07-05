Darts results: Gerwyn Price produces stunning finish to win Poland Darts Masters

Price, roared on by a 9,000 strong crowd at the PreZero Arena, averaged 103 to edge out Bunting in a compelling final and clinch his fourth World Series of Darts title.

The Welshman had earlier dominated against Chris Dobey and Rob Cross, while Bunting came through a nail-biter with home hope Krzysztof Ratajski before getting the better of favourite Luke Littler.

It was Bunting who produced the first break of throw in a tight final and he was in fact never behind until the 11th leg, which saw Price complete a turnaround to assume control.

Bunting then fought back to force a deciding leg for which he held the darts, but Price threw a timely 180 followed by 134 to be first to a finish, then hit double 17 followed by double 20 before letting out a trademark roar.