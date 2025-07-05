Darts results: Gerwyn Price produces stunning finish to win Poland Darts Masters

Gerwyn Price produced a sensational double-double finish to deny Stephen Bunting and clinch Superbet Poland Darts Masters glory in Gliwice on Saturday evening.
Price, roared on by a 9,000 strong crowd at the PreZero Arena, averaged 103 to edge out Bunting in a compelling final and clinch his fourth World Series of Darts title.
The Welshman had earlier dominated against Chris Dobey and Rob Cross, while Bunting came through a nail-biter with home hope Krzysztof Ratajski before getting the better of favourite Luke Littler.
It was Bunting who produced the first break of throw in a tight final and he was in fact never behind until the 11th leg, which saw Price complete a turnaround to assume control.
Bunting then fought back to force a deciding leg for which he held the darts, but Price threw a timely 180 followed by 134 to be first to a finish, then hit double 17 followed by double 20 before letting out a trademark roar.
“To go double-double in that final leg with Stephen sat on a double was fantastic. I’m over the moon,” Price told the PDC after completing a hat-trick of Players Championship titles in 2025.
“I felt like I was missing opportunities and Stephen was taking advantage.
“I was getting frustrated with myself and to go into the break 4-2 down, I was disappointed, but I stuck in there until the end.”
Price arrived in Gliwice without his suitcase, but he believes that may have been a positive omen as he prepares to depart with more big stage silverware.
“A couple of years ago I went to Ireland, I lost my suitcase and had to change my darts, change my clothes, change my shoes,” he said.
“I went on and won the Grand Slam and the rest is history!
“I’ve lost my case this weekend, so it’s been new darts, new shoes, new clothes and a new me, so here we go!”
Superbet Poland Darts Masters
Saturday July 5
Quarter-finals
- Stephen Bunting 6-5 Krzysztof Ratajski
- Luke Littler 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
- Gerwyn Price 6-2 Chris Dobey
- Rob Cross 6-4 Michael van Gerwen
Semi-finals
- Stephen Bunting 7-3 Luke Littler
- Gerwyn Price 7-3 Rob Cross
Final
- Gerwyn Price 8-7 Stephen Bunting
