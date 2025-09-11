Darts results: Gerwyn Price overcomes Gian van Veen to win fourth Players Championship title of 2025

Gerwyn Price underlined his battling qualities with a series of dramatic fightbacks to clinch his fourth Players Championship title of the year on Tuesday.
Price produced a brilliant display to defeat Gian van Veen in the Event 26 final, averaging 109.28 and landing an astonishing 13 maximums to complete an 8-5 victory.
The Welshman was beaten 6-0 by Van Veen in Sunday's Czech Darts Open quarter-finals, and he appeared to have revenge in his sights as he won the first six legs of Tuesday’s showpiece.
Price landed 122 and 129 checkouts during a blistering early barrage, although he was forced to defy a stunning rearguard from the young Dutchman, who responded with a five-leg blitz of his own.
Van Veen followed up 63 and 98 finishes with a majestic 164 on the bull, before firing in consecutive 15-dart legs as Price began to falter on the outer ring.
However, the three-time Grand Slam champion arrested Van Veen’s charge with a sublime 11-darter in leg 12, before following up another brace of 180s by pinning double five to round off a terrific contest.
“I had to battle there,” reflected Price, who now moves above Van Veen to occupy top spot on the Players Championship rankings. “Towards the end Gian took out the 164 and I thought: ‘Here we go again’.
"I thought I outplayed him but I couldn’t take my chances, and he was pinning some big finishes with his last dart."
Price kicked off his campaign with a 108 average in a 6-2 drubbing of Dom Taylor, before coming back off the canvas to stun James Hurrell, who squandered five match darts for a 6-1 win.
Following a routine 6-2 success against Brendan Dolan, Price then overturned 4-1 and 4-2 deficits against Andy Baetens and Wessel Nijman respectively, which set up a semi-final clash against William O’Connor.
The 40-year-old was forced to showcase further brinkmanship against the Irishman, battling back from 5-2 and 6-4 down to triumph, having survived another match dart in the penultimate leg.
“I think I deserved to win today,” continued Price, who moves up to seventh on the PDC Werner Rankings Ladder.
“My back was against the wall a couple of times, but I think that game against James Hurrell definitely won me the tournament.
“It’s been a frustrating few weeks with the infection in my hand, but I’m glad I’m here and I’m glad I won today.”
Van Veen, meanwhile, registered a hat-trick of ton-plus averages to progress to his third Players Championship final of the year.
The World Youth Champion continued his excellent form at Halle 39, dispatching Ross Smith and Gary Anderson on his way to pocketing the £10,000 runner-up prize.
Anderson fought back from 5-2 down to edge out Van Veen’s World Cup partner Danny Noppert in the quarter-finals, as he completed the semi-final line-up alongside O’Connor.
Former World Cup finalist O'Connor boosted his hopes of World Grand Prix qualification with his run to the last four, which featured notable wins over Damon Heta and Bradley Brooks.
Brooks produced the performance of the day to dump out world number one Luke Humphries in round two, averaging 111.96 en route to a sensational 6-2 victory.
Dirk van Duijvenbode also averaged 108 to win through a thrilling opening round tie against ProTour debutant Charlie Manby, who has excelled on the Development Tour in 2025.
2025 Players Championship 26 results
Last 16
- Danny Noppert 6-5 Martin Schindler
- Gary Anderson 6-4 Callan Rydz
- Gian van Veen 6-1 Mickey Mansell
- Ross Smith 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
- Gerwyn Price 6-4 Andy Baetens
- Wessel Nijman 6-3 Keane Barry
- Bradley Brooks 6-4 Dave Chisnall
- William O'Connor 6-5 Damon Heta
Quarter-Finals
- Gary Anderson 6-5 Danny Noppert
- Gian van Veen 6-3 Ross Smith
- Gerwyn Price 6-5 Wessel Nijman
- William O'Connor 6-3 Bradley Brooks
Semi-Finals
- Gian van Veen 7-4 Gary Anderson
- Gerwyn Price 7-6 William O'Connor
Final
- Gerwyn Price 8-5 Gian van Veen
