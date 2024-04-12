Darts results: Gabriel Clemens produces fightback to beat Peter Wright

Gabriel Clemens produced a remarkable fightback to stun Peter Wright on the opening day of the NEO.bet International Darts Open, as Martin Schindler also impressed in Riesa.

Day one of the year’s third European Tour event saw 16 first round matches take place at the WT Energiesysteme Arena, with Clemens’ comeback dominating the headlines. Wright converted a quartet of ton-plus finishes to establish a 4-1 buffer, following up a remarkable two-dart 110 finish in leg one with 121, 100 and 116 checkouts to take control of the contest. However, Clemens capitalised on a mid-game slump from the Scot, before surviving three match darts in a nerve-shredding decider to advance to a second round showdown against Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Clemens was joined in round two by his World Cup partner Martin Schindler, who breezed past debutant Jan Dueckers in an all-German affair, courtesy of a 97 average and five maximums. World Matchplay champion Nathan Aspinall survived a major scare to account for debutant Owen Bates, surviving two match darts after Bates conjured up a 170 finish on his way to levelling from 5-2 down. Elsewhere, Gian van Veen made it back-to-back wins over Raymond van Barneveld on the big stage, punishing a profligate performance from the Dutch legend to book a meeting with 2018 world champion Rob Cross. Cameron Menzies put in a devastating display of scoring to spoil Simon Whitlock’s European Tour return, landing five 180s and averaging 101 despite missing 18 darts at double. Chris Dobey – a winner on the Players Championship circuit on Monday – dispatched Dylan Slevin to continue his fine form, defying a ton-plus average from the Irishman to set up a tussle against Krzysztof Ratajski. Ten-time TV title winner James Wade produced a typically efficient performance in seeing off an in-form Mike De Decker, and his next assignment will see him take on Germany’s Ricardo Pietreczko.