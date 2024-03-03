Darts results: Dimitri Van den Bergh survives last-leg decider to beat Luke Humphries in the UK Open final

The Belgian began his fourth major final as underdog but stormed into a 7-2 lead against the world champion, who was bidding for his fifth big title in six months.

Humphries courageously clawed his way back to 8-8 and then had the crowd on his side as Van den Bergh's questionable delaying tactics after winning the 18th leg to move 10-8 ahead prompted boos from the crowd.

The former World Matchplay champion then proceeded to miss six match darts over the next two legs as Humphries forced a decider but it was then Cool Hand's turn to spurn a pair of darts at a decisive double before Van den Bergh finally clinched victory.