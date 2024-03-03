Sporting Life
Dimitri Van den Bergh and Luke Humphries
Dimitri Van den Bergh and Luke Humphries

Darts results: Dimitri Van den Bergh survives last-leg decider to beat Luke Humphries in the UK Open final

By Sporting Life
22:46 · SUN March 03, 2024

Dimitri Van den Bergh withstood a tremendous comeback from Luke Humphries to win the Ladbrokes UK Open title in a last-leg decider.

The Belgian began his fourth major final as underdog but stormed into a 7-2 lead against the world champion, who was bidding for his fifth big title in six months.

Humphries courageously clawed his way back to 8-8 and then had the crowd on his side as Van den Bergh's questionable delaying tactics after winning the 18th leg to move 10-8 ahead prompted boos from the crowd.

The former World Matchplay champion then proceeded to miss six match darts over the next two legs as Humphries forced a decider but it was then Cool Hand's turn to spurn a pair of darts at a decisive double before Van den Bergh finally clinched victory.

More to follow...

UK Open: Draw and round-by-round results

FINAL (Best of 21 legs)

  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-10 Luke Humphries

SEMI-FINALS (Best of 21 legs)

  • Luke Humphries 11-2 Ricky Evans
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-6 Damon Heta

QUARTER-FINALS (Best of 19 legs)

  • Stephen Bunting 2-10 Luke Humphries
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-5 Martin Lukeman
  • Damon Heta 10-8 Luke Littler
  • Ricky Evans 10-7 Rob Cross

SIXTH ROUND (Best of 19 legs)

  • Peter Wright 9-10 Stephen Bunting
  • Mervyn King 4-10 Luke Humphries
  • Jonny Clayton 7-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Damon Heta 10-8 Gian van Veen
  • Ricky Evans 10-6 Luke Woodhouse
  • Martin Lukeman 10-5 Gary Anderson
  • Rob Cross 10-4 Keane Barry
  • Luke Littler 10-5 Dave Chisnall

FIFTH ROUND (Best of 19 legs)

  • Gary Anderson 10-5 Chris Dobey
  • Luke Littler 10-8 Martin Schindler
  • Damon Heta 10-9 Nathan Aspinall
  • Benjamin Reus 3-10 Luke Humphries
  • Jonny Clayton 10-8 Ross Smith
  • Rob Cross 10-4 Josh Rock
  • Stephen Bunting 10-9 Kevin Doets
  • Peter Wright 10-1 Andrew Gilding
  • Ricky Evans 10-5 Mike De Decker
  • Michael Smith 9-10 Luke Woodhouse
  • Dave Chisnall 10-6 Mensur Suljovic
  • Vincent van der Voort 6-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Graham Usher 7-10 Gian van Veen
  • Martin Lukeman 10-9 Danny Noppert
  • Keane Barry 10-3 Ryan Meikle
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 9-10 Mervyn King

FOURTH ROUND (Best of 19 legs)

The fourth round features the world's top 32 and the winners of round three.

  • Andrew Gilding 10-7 Josh Payne
  • Mensur Suljovic 10-7 Michael van Gerwen
  • Luke Littler 10-7 James Wade
  • Luke Humphries 10-7 Dirk van Duijvenbode
  • Danny Noppert 10-8 Gabriel Clemens
  • Michael Smith 10-7 Joe Cullen
  • Damon Heta 10-8 Simon Whitlock
  • Martin Schindler 10-9 Gerwyn Price
  • Graham Usher 10-9 Ryan Searle
  • Kevin Doets 10-6 Daniel Klose
  • Ross Smith 10-8 Daryl Gurney
  • Nathan Aspinall 10-6 Scott Mitchell
  • Ryan Meikle 10-6 Brett Claydon
  • Benjamin Reus 10-7 Jose de Sousa
  • Chris Dobey 10-3 Mickey Mansell
  • Stephen Bunting 10-3 Danny Lauby
  • Ricky Evans 10-4 Scott Williams
  • Keane Barry 10-6 Kim Huybrechts
  • Rob Cross 10-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez
  • Gary Anderson 10-5 Cameron Menzies
  • Luke Woodhouse 10-9 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Jonny Clayton 10-9 Tim Wolters
  • Martin Lukeman 10-5 Leonard Gates
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Brendan Dolan
  • Gian van Veen 10-7 Florian Hempel
  • Mike De Decker 10-6 Richard Veenstra
  • Dave Chisnall 10-4 Nick Kenny
  • Krzysztof Ratajski 10-4 Adam Gawlas
  • Peter Wright 10-3 Joshua Richardson
  • Josh Rock 10-5 Patrick Geeraets
  • Mervyn King 10-3 Ricardo Pietreczko
  • Vincent van der Voort 10-5 Boris Krcmar

THIRD ROUND (Best of 11 legs)

Round three features the winners from round two along with Tour Card Holders 33-64.

  • Rowby-John Rodriguez 6-4 Madars Razma (R3)
  • Steve Beaton 5-6 Josh Payne (R3)
  • Jim Williams 2-6 Leonard Gates (R3)
  • Martin Lukeman 6-5 Jermaine Wattimena (R3)
  • Simon Whitlock 6-5 Maik Kuivenhoven (R3)
  • Gian van Veen 6-3 John Henderson (R3)
  • Thibault Tricole 3-6 Cameron Menzies (R3)
  • Boris Krcmar 6-1 Ritchie Edhouse (R3)
  • Nick Kenny 6-5 Matt Campbell (R3)
  • Brett Claydon 6-4 Alan Soutar (R3)
  • Ricky Evans 6-3 Lee Evans (R3)
  • Graham Usher 6-3 Ronny Huybrechts (R3)
  • Mickey Mansell 6-4 Ian White (R3)
  • Ryan Meilke 6-3 Geert Nentjes (R3)
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 2-6 Florian Hempel (R3)
  • Jeffrey De Zwaan 1-6 Patrick Geeraets (R3)
  • Mensur Suljovic 6-0 William O'Connor (R3)
  • Kevin Doets 6-5 Robert Owen (R3)
  • Mike De Decker 6-3 Wessel Nijman (R3)
  • Wesley Plaisier 3-6 Daniel Klose (R3)
  • Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Dylan Slevin (R3)
  • Keane Barry 6-4 Joe Croft (R3)
  • Adam Gawlas 6-0 Jarred Cole (R3)
  • Tim Wolters 6-4 Ryan Joyce (R3)
  • Vincent van der Voort 6-4 Christian Perez (R3)
  • Mervyn King 6-4 George Killington (R3)
  • Benjamin Reus 6-5 Callan Rydz (R3)
  • Ricardo Pietreczko 6-3 Michael Taylor (R3)
  • Richard Veenstra 6-1 Owen Roelofs (R3)
  • Joshua Richardson 6-5 Jamie Hughes (R3)
  • Danny Lauby 6-2 Jacques Labre (R3)
  • Matthew Dennant 5-6 Scott Mitchell (R3)

SECOND ROUND (Best of 11 legs)

Round contains the winners from round one along with Tour Card Holders 65-96.

  • Christian Perez 6-2 Jeffrey Sparidaans (R2)
  • Jacques Labre 6-4 Steve Lennon (R2)
  • Jeffrey de Zwaan 6-4 Jurjen van der Velde (R2)
  • Thibault Tricole 6-5 Bradley Brooks (R2)
  • Geert Nentjes 6-3 Pascal Rupprecht (R2)
  • Robert Owen 6-3 Karel Sedlacek (R2)
  • Brett Claydon 6-4 Andy Baetens (R2)
  • Leonard Gates 6-3 Rhys Griffin (R2)
  • Owen Roelofs 6-1 Stephen Burton (R2)
  • Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-3 Johnny Haines (R2)
  • Josh Payne 6-5 Ron Meulenkamp (R2)
  • Benjamin Reus 6-3 Tom Lonsdale (R2)
  • Daniel Klose 6-3 Adam Warner (R2)
  • Ronny Huybrechts 6-2 Harry Lane (R2)
  • Wessel Nijman 6-4 Niels Zonneveld (R2)
  • Scott Mitchell 6-4 Darren Beveridge (R2)
  • Nick Kenny 6-2 Callum Goffin (R2)
  • Joe Croft 6-2 James Hurrell (R2)
  • Lee Evans 6-0 Chris Landman (R2)
  • John Henderson 6-5 Dom Taylor (R2)
  • Patrick Geeraets 6-4 Adam Smith-Neale (R2)
  • George Killington 6-5 Robbie Knops (R2)
  • Joshua Richardson 6-2 Keegan Brown (R2)
  • Danny Lauby 6-5 Jack Male (R2)
  • Maik Kuivenhoven 6-2 Berry van Peer (R2)
  • Matthew Dennant 6-1 Danny van Trijp (R2)
  • Jarred Cole 6-5 Robert Grundy (R2)
  • Wesley Plaisier 6-2 Haupai Puha (R2)
  • Dylan Slevin 6-4 Arron Monk (R2)
  • Michael Taylor 6-2 Graham Hall (R2)
  • Graham Usher 6-5 Owen Bates (R2)
  • Tim Wolters 6-3 Jenson Walker (R2)

FIRST ROUND (Best of 11 legs)

The first round of the multi-board event features Tour Card Holders 97-127 along with 16 Rileys Amateur Qualifiers and 16 players from the Challenge tour and Development Tour

  • Jacques Labre Bye
  • Christian Kist 3-6 Patrick Geeraets
  • Matthew Dennant 6-4 Jeffrey de Graaf
  • Conan Whitehead 4-6 Leonard Gates
  • Dom Taylor 6-5 Brandon Western
  • Lukas Wenig 4-6 Tom Lonsdale
  • Jarred Cole Bye
  • Leighton Bennett 4-6 Scott Mitchell
  • Danny Lauby 6-3 Nathan Rafferty
  • Kevin Burness 4-6 John Henderson
  • Owen Bates 6-5 Andy Boulton
  • Connor Scutt 5-6 Wesley Plaisier
  • Jules van Dongen 5-6 Thibault Tricole
  • Jack Male 6-5 Martin Dragt
  • Ashley Coleman 3-6 Tim Wolters
  • Brett Claydon 6-4 Thomas Lovely
  • Bradly Roes 4-6 Benjamin Reus
  • Haupai Puha 6-4 Jelle Klaasen
  • Jitse van der Wal 3-6 Johnny Haines
  • Sebastian Bialecki 4-6 Jenson Walker
  • Bradley Brooks 6-3 Cam Crabtree
  • Paul Krohne 5-6 Michael Taylor
  • Christopher Toonders 3-6 Chris Landman
  • George Killington 6-4 Radek Szaganski
  • Rusty-Jake Rodriguez 1-6 Ron Meulenkamp
  • Harry Gregory 5-6 Rhys Griffin
  • Joe Croft 6-5 William Borland
  • Jason Hogg 4-6 Darren Beveridge
  • Harry Lane 6-3 Dominik Gruellich
  • Darryl Pilgrim 5-6 Joshua Richardson
  • Michele Turetta 3-6 Robert Grundy
  • David Sumner 3-6 Wessel Nijman

