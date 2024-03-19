Darts results: Dave Chisnall wins first Pro Tour title of 2024 at Players Championship 6

Chisnall raced into a 3-0 lead and stretched that advantage to 5-2 before being hauled back by Van Duijvenbode, with the Dutchman producing two 13-darters and a 22-dart break of throw to level at five-apiece.

Having thrown some brilliant darts throughout the day, the final was a dogged affair categorised by missed opportunities for both.

CHISNALL WINS PLAYERS CHAMPIONSHIP 6 🏆🟡 What a battling performance from Dave Chisnall as he beats Dirk van Duijvenbode 8-6 to win his first ProTour title of the year! pic.twitter.com/j7ewxGpKTa

Another hold of throw followed for Chisnall, who then pinned a stunning 135 checkout with a big roar of emotion to go within a leg of victory after Van Duijvenbode had missed two darts at D16.

Van Duijvenbode responded with an immediate break of throw to trail 7-6, and he looked as if he was going to force a deciding leg, but Chisnall again capitalised on missed darts from his opponent to seal the title on double 14.

“We both struggled there. I was playing alright until I went 5-3 up, and he kept coming back,” reflected Chisnall, after scooping the £15,000 top prize.

“It’s one of those finals where you have just got to get over the line and that is what I did - but it was probably the worst average I have had all day.

“The 135 [checkout] there probably won me that game, but I think I got a bit over-excited as I played rubbish after that!"

The 128-player field in Hildesheim was without five of the eight 2024 Premier League stars, most notably Luke Littler and World Champion Luke Humphries.

Yet despite the absentees, Chisnall believes his latest triumph proves he can still be one of the top players on the tour.

“This win is massive for me. I know I can beat the best, and I can be one of the best,” added the 43-year-old.

“I had a chat with my manager before I came over here. This is a tournament I was considering not turning up to to get more time with the family, but I turned up and won.

“It is still a great field here, all 128 players can play darts. I knew I needed to dig in after yesterday and I have played really really well today.”

After being crowned the 2023 ProTour Player of the Year having won three European Tour titles and two Players Championship events, Chisnall has endured a difficult start to 2024.

However, the St Helens star returned to the winner's circle with a series of spirited displays in Germany.

A hard-fought 6-5 win over Cameron Menzies set him on his way before he thumped Adam Gawlas without reply in the second round, and he then defeated Vincent van der Voort 6-3 to reach the Last 16.

There, Chisnall really found his form - producing a staggering 112.02 average as he saw off Dom Taylor 6-3.

More brilliance followed in the quarter-finals to defeat Martin Schindler 6-2, and Chisnall followed this with a 7-4 win over Ross Smith to reach the final.

Van Duijvenbode, meanwhile, started his run to the final with a 6-0 whitewash of Mensur Suljovic.

His best displays were to follow as he averaged over 103 in beating Stefan Bellmont 6-1, and over 104 as he saw off Ritchie Edhouse by the same scoreline.

There were three narrow victories to follow for the 32-year-old as he edged past James Wade and compatriot Danny Jansen 6-5, while he later ended Daryl Gurney's run in the semi-finals with a 7-6 victory.

Elsewhere, a shoulder injury brought an end to Gary Anderson's run in Hildesheim, as he was forced to withdraw from his clash against Martin Schindler in the last 16.